Daughter Puts Herself Into Her Mother’s Childhood Photos

I’ve always wondered if my Mom and I would have been friends had we grown up together. So, I decided the take that thought one step further by actually adding myself into her childhood photos.

My process began by digging through a mountain of old childhood photos of both my mother and myself. I chose images where we were the same age, and appeared like we were interacting with one another when juxtaposed together. After making those selections, I scanned and Photoshopped them together creating the images of what appear like two young friends spending time together.

During the project it was interesting to see our similarities through the ages. In small details like our facial expressions or the activities we were involved in. But more than anything, it’s pretty clear to me that the friend I see in the photos, is the same friend I have in my Mom now.

More info: danielleandjanis.com

Mother left, daughter right

Mother left, daughter right

Mother left, daughter right

Daughter left, mother right

Daughter left, mother right (bonus: in this image I’m wearing my Mother’s charm bracelet on my right arm).

Daughter left, mother right

Thanks, Mom, for being the same friend to me now that you would have been back then.

