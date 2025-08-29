31 Countries Written In Other Languages & Your Task Is To Decode Them All

by

Welcome to a brand-new geography & language quiz. This time it is not about guessing where a place in the world is… 🗺️

This time it’s about finding which country or city a specific word refers to. We gathered the names of 31 places that are written in many languages, from Arabic to German, Turkish, and even Icelandic. Some questions are easy, and simply by reading, you’ll be able to make a connection. Other places, like Tékkland, Kıbrıs, or An Bheilg, might have you scratching your head.

But, hey, either way, stick around and complete the quiz. Surely you’ll learn something new! 🤓

Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.

31 Countries Written In Other Languages &#038; Your Task Is To Decode Them All

Image credits: Pixabay

