Guy Shares His Girlfriend’s Weird Quirk, Doesn’t Know If He Can Get Over It

Dating someone new usually comes with a little awkwardness. You don’t know each other that well yet, and it can take a while to really relax around one another. But if you can stick out those early bumps, there could be something great on the other side.
One Redditor thought things were going pretty well with the woman he was seeing, until her odd habit started throwing him off. He couldn’t tell if it was a red flag or just nerves getting the better of her, so he asked the internet for advice. Read the full story below.
The man thought things were going really well with the woman he’d started dating
drobotdean (not the actual photo)
But then her bizarre quirk started throwing him off and making him question what was really going on
Anna Tarazevich (not the actual photo)
Readers had plenty of ideas for how he could handle the situation without making her feel worse
He took some of their advice and later came back with an update on how things went
Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
Luckily, a gentler approach seemed to do the trick, and people were pretty happy to see the whole thing end on such a sweet note
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