30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

by

The rising popularity of tattoos and the easing of the taboo surrounding them means that more and more people are choosing to express themselves with tattoo ideas that are meaningful to them. Although tons of new styles and tattoo designs are being developed by artists, we wanted to explore a specific type – tattoos that incorporate the human body into their clever design.

The theme uniting most of these creative tattoos is their clever and unexpected use of their canvas, the human body. One cool tattoo uses the person’s own fist to create a fist for the character on their arm as well. Others use the wearer’s body to become animated – like scissors that snip or a raven that caws. And others just make neat little jokes that give the unique tattoos a purpose or a meaning. And then, for the practical, there’s the good old finger ruler tattoo!

Do you have a creative tattoo, or have you seen a picture of one that you love? If so, feel free to share it with us at the end of this tattoo gallery!

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: fstoppers.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: instagram.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: loraroddier.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: vk.com/kotony

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: rebloggy.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: collegehumor.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: Alina Fokina

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: Dallas Tattoo

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: tattooeve.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: musiccrowns.org

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: tattootwig

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body
30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: Colleen AF Venable

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: imgur.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: instagram.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: imgur.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: instagram.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: weheartit.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: Ieva A.

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: Seth Wood

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: unknown

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: 1337tattoos.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: shockmansion.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: instagram.com

30 Creative Tattoos That Make Clever Use Of The Body

Image credits: tattooset.com

These clever tattoos interact with movement and body parts. Find more tattoos that play with perception in our smart tattoo design list.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
She-Ra, Princess of Power, Is Getting a Reboot on Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2017
Boardwalk Empire S4 E5 “Erlkonig” Review
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2013
The Middle 3.16 The Sit Down
The Middle 3.16 “The Sit Down” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2012
Shark Tank Season 11
Shark Tank is Back for Season 11 and is as Good as Ever
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2019
Meet and Learn About the “Forged in Fire” Judges
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2018
Which “Futurama” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?
3 min read
Jan, 22, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.