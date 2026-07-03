93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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Finding love online can be tough. In fact, a 2024 survey by the popular matchmaking platform Tinder found that only 10% of its 8,000 respondents ended up in long-term relationships with someone they met on a dating app. 

Yes, common issues often involve incompatibility. However, these screenshots show exactly how rough it can be for single folks to find their romantic match in today’s digital age. 

If you already have your special someone, you may feel even luckier not to have to deal with these headaches anymore. And if you’ve experienced anything similar, many of these might hit home for you.

#1 Don’t Include Photos With Your Friends!

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

Image source:  thewaywemet

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#2 Dating Apps Are Just Torture For Us All

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#3 Mystery Solved

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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The findings from Tinder’s 2024 survey are quite telling, with many expressing safety concerns. 47% of respondents wanted companies to require background checks, while 42% of adults younger than 50 say online dating isn’t safe. 

#4

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#5

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#6

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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Between men and women, the ladies appear to be having worse experiences in terms of feeling unsafe. According to the survey, 43% say they’ve had someone keep contacting them even after saying they weren’t interested. 

56% say they’ve been sent unsolicited explicit messages and images, 37% say they’ve been called an offensive name, and 11% say they’ve received threats of physical harm.

#7 I Was In Fact Not Ready

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#8

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#9

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

If you’re intent on finding someone via dating apps, don’t let these grim-looking statistics scare you. It’s all about having the proper approach.

According to social sciences and marketing professor Dr. Alisa Minina Jeunemaitre, you must first recognize these platforms as marketplaces while avoiding dehumanizing others. 

#10

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#11

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#12

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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“While dating apps emphasize choice and personal preference, don’t forget about honesty, kindness, and respect. Treat others with the same consideration you expect,” Dr. Jeunemaitre wrote, noting that this approach may lead to more meaningful connections and even potentially reduce negative behaviors like ghosting or dishonesty. 

#13

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#15

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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Being on a dating app is essentially advertising yourself. According to Dr. Jeunemaitre, this inadvertently turns you into a “public commodity available for consumption.” 

While showcasing your best traits is the norm, authenticity is what makes you more attractive and more likely to connect with someone worth your while. 

#16

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#17

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#18

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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“Aligning your online presentation with your true self can help create more genuine interactions,” Dr. Jeunemaitre said. “Strike a balance: Be yourself because that’s who you want your future partner to fall for.”

#19

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#20

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#21

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#22

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#23

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#24

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#25

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#26

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#27 I Just Had To Make This Prompt Into A Meme

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#28 Matched With A Girl 4 Days Ago, We Haven’t Met, And She Gets Mad I Won’t Send Her Money

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#29 I Didn’t Believe They Existed… I Thought No One Would Be That Shallow

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#30 What Is This Opening Called?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#31

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#32 Is It Just Me Or Is His Response Cringe?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#33

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#34

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#35 A Thoughtful Man

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#36

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#37

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#38 I Have Never Used A Dating App Nor Have I Ever Dated Anyone. Am I Doing This Right

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#39 Why Are People Like This LOL. What Did They Expect?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#40 I Just Wanted A Date For Bingo

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#41 Killing That Dating Game

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#42 Huh,maybe I’m Single For A Reason

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#43 I’m Tired Boss

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#44 It Finally Happened To Me

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#45 I Like Messing With The Scammers That Try To Exploit People In Dating

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#46 What’s Up W These Girls ⁣

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#47 Creativity

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#48

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#49

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#50

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#51

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#52

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#53

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#54

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#55

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#56

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#57

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#58

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#59

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#60

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#61 This Woman Mentioned In Her Profile That She’s Looking For Someone With A Boat

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#62

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#63

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#64 🥴

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#65

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#66

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#67

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

#68 I Got The Match, Now What?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#69 Why Do You Put It Like That?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#70 A Friend Was Sent This Photo On A Dating Site

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#71 Getting Rejected For Too Little Internet Points

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#72 Finally A Place To Put This

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#73 At Least I’m Honest

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#74 So Much For Self Isolation

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#75 Dating App Fail!!

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#76 Truly Something I’ve Always Wanted

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#77 Always Wear Protection

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#78 Women…

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#79 Well This Is Certainly One Way To Start A Conversation

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#80 Men, This Is Your Competition 🙃me (Blue, 26f) And Grey (33m)

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#81 There’s No Wrong Answer!

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#82 I Got Unmatched Immediately After

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#83 50/50 In A Relationship Or No?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#84 We Were Having A Good Convo For A Day Or 2, This Was Immediately After If She Wanted To Grab A Coffee

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#85 We’re Both Currently At The Gym- We Matched, And He Messaged Me This 👀😂

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#86 Did Anyone Else Understand This?

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#87 Unmatched Immediately After But Worth It

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#88 Yeah, That’s A Deal-Breaker

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#89 This One I Can Actually Believe

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#90 Kachow ⁣⁣⁣

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#91 Solid Opener ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#92 Is He Wrong Or Right?⁣

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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#93 Man Wth

93 Dating App Conversations That Went Off The Rails Almost Immediately

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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