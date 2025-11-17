Dark Outsider Art (10 Pics)

I was born in Leipzig ,Germany in 1971 and I still live here today. Already in elementary school I often painted “abstract ” instead of the given concrete drawing. I later retained this style or changed it to “abstract figuration”.
I painted a lot at home, always without professional guidance. I didn’t have any specific role models. When I start a picture, I only have a certain idea, but often something completely different emerges. I would describe myself as an outsiderart artist.
#1 Living Dead:1
#2 Beset:1
#3 Beset:2
#4 Convoluted
#5 Danger Zone:1
#6 Danger Zone:2
#7 Mole People:1
#8 Living Dead:2
#9 Mole People:2
#10 Outside Intruders
