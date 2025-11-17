Dark Outsider Art (10 Pics)

I was born in Leipzig ,Germany in 1971 and I still live here today. Already in elementary school I often painted “abstract ” instead of the given concrete drawing. I later retained this style or changed it to “abstract figuration”.

I painted a lot at home, always without professional guidance. I didn’t have any specific role models. When I start a picture, I only have a certain idea, but often something completely different emerges. I would describe myself as an outsiderart artist.

#1 Living Dead:1

#2 Beset:1

#3 Beset:2

#4 Convoluted

#5 Danger Zone:1

#6 Danger Zone:2

#7 Mole People:1

#8 Living Dead:2

#9 Mole People:2

#10 Outside Intruders

