This Artist Mixes Dark Humor, Fantasy, And Pop Culture In 68 Dark And Funny Comics

The artist known as Boldjun mixes absurd humor, familiar characters, strange creatures, and the occasional surprisingly heartfelt moment into detailed little comic stories. He started sharing his comics on Reddit relatively recently before bringing his work to Instagram, where his growing collection shows just how wide-ranging his sense of humor can be. One comic might reimagine a fairy-tale character’s predicament, while the next turns evolution into a buggy software update or explores what an ordinary school day might look like for insects.
Fantasy, folklore, and pop culture are especially fertile ground for his ideas. Cryptids and magical creatures are treated as though they have perfectly mundane everyday problems, while figures such as God, Mother Nature, and demons become characters with their own personalities. Familiar faces from movies and video games also occasionally enter Boldjun’s strange little universe, giving him the chance to play with stories and characters readers already know from an entirely different angle. What makes the comics particularly unpredictable, however, is that Boldjun doesn’t always go for the darkest or strangest punchline available. Some strips unexpectedly become sincere or emotional, all within one or two panels.
Scroll down to see more of Boldjun’s comics, and let us know which ones caught you most off guard. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way!
More info: Instagram
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Image source: Boldjun Comics
The artwork adds another layer to the jokes. Rather than keeping his backgrounds and characters deliberately simple, Boldjun packs many panels with expressive faces, environmental details, and visual clues that hide Easter eggs and small nods to the comic’s characters. Whether the story involves an unfortunate insect, an aging cryptid, or a familiar fictional hero having an existential crisis, there is usually far more going on than the premise initially suggests.
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