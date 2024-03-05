1899’s Wild Finale and Future Possibilities Explained Lightly

So, you’ve just binged your way through the labyrinthine twists of ‘1899’ and now you’re feeling a little like you’ve been spit out of a whirlpool and into a space pod. Welcome to the club! Let’s unpack that finale that has everyone scratching their heads and then some. Buckle up; it’s going to be a wild ride, complete with sarcasm and the occasional existential crisis.
That Finale Though
Remember when finales just meant someone riding off into the sunset? Yeah, ‘1899’ didn’t get that memo. Instead, we got Maura waking up in a spaceship in the year 2099 (maybe), surrounded by characters in hibernation pods. And here I thought my last hangover was bad.
After all the climbing in and out of wells, cabinets, wall tunnels, and portals, it is revealed Maura is in a simulation that may or may not be designed by herself. Talk about a plot twist that makes you question your own reality.
What’s Up Kerberos
The big Kerberos reveal had us all going ‘Wait, what?’ like we were stuck in an episode of ‘Lost’. Turns out, Maura’s dad thought he had the pyramid scheme—sorry, pyramid key—figured out, but nope! The real deal was with Maura all along.
In the 1899 season 1 finale, we see a “survival ship”, the Prometheus, in the year 2099. And here I was thinking my family drama was complicated.
Where in the Multiverse Are These Characters
So what’s next for our beloved characters? After dodging carbon crystals and dealing with viruses (too soon?), we’re left wondering who made it to this futuristic world. Daniel, Elliot, Henry, Ada, Franz, and Sebastian are MIA, which either means they’re chilling in another simulation or they’ve got some serious explaining to do.
Daniel has been suspiciously lurking about the ship and making impossible things happen because he (and Elliot) are trying to help Maura escape the simulation she’s trapped in. Oh, the intrigue!
Multiverse Madness
The multiverse theory in ‘1899’ is like that one friend who always complicates plans. Just when you think you’ve got a grip on reality, boom! You’re on a spaceship. The show suggests that while their bodies are on ice, their minds are off gallivanting through time and space. Because who needs simple storytelling when you can have your brain pretzeled?
This series isn’t quite as complex as their previous work, but it still puts several characters in the maelstrom of a conflict that threatens their understanding of time and space.
Are We All Just Sims
If you thought ‘The Sims’ was just a game, ‘1899’ might have you reconsidering your entire existence. The simulation hypothesis has us all questioning whether we’re just characters in someone else’s game—probably crashing our lives for fun.
Maura wakes up from the 1899 simulation to find herself in a spaceship in 2099 surrounded by other characters in hibernation pods. So basically, life is either a really advanced VR game or we’re all just very confused about what year it is.
New Faces Incoming
The end of season one teased us with new character possibilities like dangling candy in front of a toddler. With one empty pod just begging for an occupant, we can’t help but wonder who will fill it. Maybe someone who actually knows what’s going on? Nah, that’d be too easy.
When Maura wakes in 2099, she sees 16 total sarcophagi, which is basically an open invitation for fresh meat—er, I mean new cast members—to join our disoriented crew.
Fan Theory Frenzy
Last but not least, let’s dive into the deep end of fan theories where anything goes and logic takes a backseat. From people decoding coordinates leading to Atlantis to others swearing they saw Bigfoot on deck (okay, maybe not), this show has sparked some wild speculation.
So as we all speculate about an almost guaranteed 1899 Season 2, let’s remember to take everything with a grain of salt—or maybe a whole salt shaker at this point.
In conclusion, whether you believe we’re all sitting in jars on some giant alien child’s shelf or not, ‘1899’ has certainly given us plenty to chew on until (or if) season two drops from the cosmos into our laps. So keep those tin foil hats handy and your eyes peeled for more mind-bending adventures—or at least some explanations.
