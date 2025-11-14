30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Street art has had a bad reputation, some people even think it’s a crime, but there are some amazing artists out there who transform empty walls and spaces into works of art. That’s exactly what Milano-based street Artist Cosimo Cheone Caiffa does, but with a twist. He creates amazing 3D interactive pieces that look stunning.

The artist makes boring spaces pop out with his 3D technique. If you take a picture with the street art at the right angle, you can even become part of the piece. “The idea was born from the desire to get out of the box, and in all my designs I try to send messages of unease, the joy of life and what surrounds me,” said the artist to Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#2

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#3

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#4

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#5

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#6

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#7

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#8

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#9

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#10

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#11

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#12

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#13

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#14

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#15

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#16

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#17

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#18

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#19

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#20

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#21

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#22

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#23

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#24

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#25

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#26

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#27

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#28

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#29

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

#30

30 Pics Of 3D Street Art That Interacts With Its Surroundings, Created By Caiffa Cosimo

Image source: cosimocheone

