Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

by

‘War and Peas’ is created by the artist duo Elizabeth Pich & Jonathan Kunz.

We started this webcomic in 2011 and are very happy that we could build a loyal and loving followership. Last year we managed to sign an international book deal with the publisher Andrews McMeel. That means that we found the same home as the Peanuts, Calvin & Hobbes and many of our fellow webcomic colleagues.

You can now preorder the book called “Funny Comics for Dirty Lovers.” And if you missed some of our older material, you can check out these 4 posts on Bored Panda here, here, here and here.

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

More info: warandpeas.contactin.bio | Facebook | Instagram | warandpeas.com

#1

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#2

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#3

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#4

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#5

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#6

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#7

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

Image source: War and Peas

#8

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#9

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#10

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#11

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#12

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#13

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#14

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#15

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#16

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#17

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#18

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#19

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#20

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#21

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#22

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#23

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#24

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#25

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#26

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#27

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#28

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

Image source: War and Peas

#29

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

#30

Our 30 Dark Comics With Twisted Endings You Probably Didn‘t See Coming (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Rizzoli & Isles Season 3 Premiere Review
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2012
Is Ava’s Future on General Hospital in Jeopardy?
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
I Photographed Everyday Life Of Indonesian Street Punks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Here’s What The New Kermit The Frog Voice Sounds Like
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2017
Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2021
Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.