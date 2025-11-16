130 Self-Deprecating Jokes To Not Take Yourself Too Seriously

Undoubtedly, the most enjoyable and funny jokes are the ones we can relate to. And there’s nothing more relatable than the struggles and thoughts everyone goes through on a daily basis. After all, no one is immune to failure. And as the good ol’ saying goes—if you can’t change the situation, change your attitude. May that attitude be humorous and positive. To support the positive vibes, we’ve rounded up a ton of self-deprecating jokes for you to heartily laugh at!
Below, you’ll find our list of funny adult jokes that you will likely particularly enjoy if you have humor similar to ours! Which might at times be on the darker side but is always and forever well-meaning. Found a self-deprecating joke that creased you up? Or perhaps you found some of these short, funny jokes appropriate for an IG photo caption? Let us know in the comments section!
#1
I said “hello” to darkness my old friend, and it told me that it doesn’t want to be my friend.
#2
Feel free to use me as a bad example. That way, I won’t be totally useless.
#3
I’m quite smart and intelligent. Most of the time, I don’t even understand a single word of what I’m talking about.
#4
I just realized that my life can’t fall apart if I never had it together in the first place.
#5
Not to brag, but I haven’t had a mood swing in, like, 7 minutes.
#6
I’m only posting on social media so everyone else can feel better about themselves. You’re welcome.
#7
Sorry, demons! There’s no room inside me because I’m self-possessed.
#8
People say that I’m creative and I couldn’t agree more because I create most of my own problems.
#9
I can’t deny that I made a lot of mistakes when I was younger. I’m older now, so I can make different, yet more severe mistakes.
#10
I actually have friends despite of myself.
#11
Every day is Friday when you’re unemployed.
#12
I’m the human equivalent of a typo.
#13
Sticks and stones may break my bones, but hurtful words can’t reach me anymore because anything mean you say to me, I’ve definitely said it to myself at some point in my life.
#14
What’s the similarity between a broken pencil and my life?
They’re both pointless.
#15
If I remember correctly, the last time that I was someone’s type was when I was donating blood in the blood drive.
#16
I’m on my 36th selfie attempt, and I’m still refusing to acknowledge that this isn’t my day.
#17
Job interviewer: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
Me: I would say my biggest weakness is listening.
#18
Do mood swings count as exercise?
#19
The good news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am. The bad news is: I’m pretty much who I say I am.
#20
Someone, please help me! I’m way too young to be this old already.
#21
I’m proud to say that I never make the same mistake twice. I commit my mistakes more than twice just to make sure.
#22
I have more conversations with the voices in my head than I do with actual people.
#23
I’m very familiar with paranormal activity. I keep getting ghosted.
#24
To the powers that be, if it’s inevitable that something bad must happen to me, at least make it funny.
#25
All my imaginary friends tell me that I need therapy.
#26
Will this outfit get me the romantic partner of my dreams? Tune in tomorrow for the next episode of “Nope.”
#27
Time to get back on my regularly scheduled nonsense.
#28
Today’s a really wonderful day. I don’t trust it.
#29
Watch me make bad decisions even without the influence of alcohol.
#30
I question my sanity a lot of times. Every now and then, it replies.
#31
Will my anxiety leave me too if I fall in love with it?
#32
I’m at a really low point right now, but the good news is that the worst is still to come.
#33
When I’m in a happy mood and people think it’s “the real me”. Nope, it’s the other one.
#34
I found my purpose! I will design emotional rollercoasters. My experience will speak for itself!
#35
My exercise routine includes running away from my problems, running late, and running my mouth non-stop.
#36
How can I face my problem when my problem is my face?
#37
One of my favorite things I like to do is go home to be ugly in peace.
#38
People think I have no friends, I don’t agree, my buddies Anxiety and Depression show me a great time.
#39
They say money talks. But all mine says is goodbye.
#40
Having very low expectations is the secret to happiness. Should I drop it more?
#41
Getting lit in the depression pit.
#42
Alas, I finally discovered the reason why I look so bad in photos. It’s my face.
#43
Just because I’m trash doesn’t mean I won’t be able to achieve great things. Remember, it’s called a garbage can, not a garbage cannot.
#44
I accidentally messed up my life. How do start a new account?
#45
My life’s purpose is to be a cautionary tale for others.
#46
Am I a good person? No. But do I try to make myself a better person each day? Also no.
#47
I wouldn’t even settle for me, so why would you?
#48
The only abs I have are abnormalities.
#49
Siri, how to look good while crying?
#50
People call me an alcoholic whenever I drink alcohol. But, when I drink Fanta, people never call me fantastic.
#51
So, I stumbled upon this question asking if I’m an early bird or a night owl? I’m neither! I’m some form of permanently-exhausted pigeon.
#52
Last night I got asked out by not one, not two, but zero people!
#53
I don’t have a nervous system. I am a nervous system!
#54
When I feel bad, I just remember that I’m someone’s reason to smile because I’m a joke!
#55
My manager asked if I take constructive criticism and I said yes while wiping away my teary eyes.
#56
How do I moisturize my face? I use my own tears!
#57
Have you ever felt like your entire life is just a big school exam? I sure did, and I’m quite certain that I didn’t study for it.
#58
My entire life is a big joke. So, tell why exactly I need to celebrate April Fool’s Day again?
#59
It’s true that I’m CUTE: C(ringy), U(nattractive), T(rash), and E(asy to forget).
#60
I find it amusing when people try to insult me. They have no idea that I roast myself on a daily basis.
#61
*winks at my reflection in the mirror*
*reflection walks away*
#62
I’ve been single ever since I mingled.
#63
My fridge is as empty as me.
#64
I’m pretty sure I’m going to end up having 10 to 20 cats in my old age.
#65
Whenever I visit a doctor he says I should be charged for the crime of not taking care of myself.
#66
I require very specific conditions to thrive, but even when those conditions are met, it is unlikely.
#67
Yeah, I know. I hate me too.
#68
“Today is not my day,” I mutter to myself every single day.
#69
I’m actually a very hardworking person. Almost everything becomes harder when I’m the one working on it.
#70
I may be trash, but I burn with a bright flame.
#71
Using the “y=mx+b” formula, calculate the slope at which my life is going downhill.
#72
I don’t suffer from insanity. I actually derive excitement from every second of it.
#73
When I’m ready to sleep, I don’t bother checking if my foot is hanging off the end of my bed anymore. Come get me, demons.
#74
Don’t mind me. I’m just having an existential crisis. Move along, folks.
#75
I’m somewhere in between trying to live my life and trying to run away from it.
#76
Who needs sleep when you’ve been asleep inside for years.
#77
I hope whatever bad things happen to me are at least funny.
#78
If my thoughts had a font it would be comic sans.
#79
I put the ace in disgrace!
#80
I can’t exactly shame myself into becoming a better person, right?
#81
You’re guessing that out of the 8 billion people here on Earth, I’m going to chase someone who doesn’t even like me? Well, watch me closely because that’s exactly what I’m going to do.
#82
Worrying works! More than 90 percent of the things I worry about never happen.
#83
Whenever I look at the mirror, it shows me what I lack, not what I have.
#84
I’m probably going to regret everything in 3…2…1…
#85
One thing that’s emptier than my wallet is my heart.
#86
I’m human garbage. At the very least, please dispose of me properly.
#87
They told me that I can become anything if I willed it. So, I became a disappointment.
#88
Pokemon? It’s funny that I’m trying to catch them all, yet I can’t even find myself.
#89
My clear conscience is just a sign of bad memory.
#90
I believe in my pet dog more than I believe in myself.
#91
Life is like a box of chocolates. But for some reason, I got the gross dark chocolate with the orange flavor in the middle.
#92
Relationship goals: A relationship!
#93
What do you mean, “What have I been up to?” I’m out here ruining my own life as always!
#94
I’m clapping my hands because I’m ugly and I know it.
#95
Those haters have no idea what they’re doing! I’ll show them how it’s done by hating myself the most.
#96
Well, look who we have here. If it isn’t the consequences of my questionable actions.
#97
I hate losing more than anything in the world. That’s why I can’t lose any weight.
#98
Rock bottom is not low enough, I need to get lower!
#99
Guess who’s posting self-deprecating stuff instead of doing something productive and worthwhile?
#100
My answer to feeling sad is having more beers, my therapist disagrees.
#101
Tell me a joke about self-centered people.
I’ll go first.
#102
The only Apple products I can afford are actual Apples.
#103
My teacher called me average. How mean!
#104
I know I’m ugly, but at least I’m still trying.
#105
Everyone’s so dope, and I’m so nope.
#106
The only time I’m funny is when I insult myself.
#107
I used to be indecisive. Now, I don’t think I’m quite sure anymore.
#108
If the government can shut down, then why can’t I?
#109
“You are what you eat.” I call BS! I don’t even remember eating.
#110
What a beautiful day to hate on myself.
#111
I’m at a really low point right now. But the good news is: the worst is just ahead!
#112
Don’t get me wrong, being naked feels awesome, and I wish I could do it more. Well, just without any of the visual consequences.
#113
If body heat was based on physical attractiveness, everyone within a 1-mile radius of me would freeze to death.
#114
What’s wrong?
Nothing. This is just the regular expression of my face!
#115
I’ve got 99 problems, and 98 of them can be attributed to poor time management and self-control.
#116
Self-deprecating humor is my cardio.
#117
New year, same mistakes.
#118
There’s no way you would be able to handle me at my worst. Also, I don’t have a best, because I’m always awful.
#119
My future self is probably cursing about me right now, so I’m going to ruin his/her life.
#120
I’m like 113% tired.
#121
Good day, this is your trashcan speaking.
#122
There’s no way I’m willing to learn new skills unless I’m instantly proficient at them. Yeah, I know that at this point, I’m pretty much just sabotaging my own life.
#123
I might be obnoxious, but at least I’m also annoying.
#124
In photos, I’m ugly. In real life, I’m also ugly!
#125
What would have happened if you exterminated the ugliest guy and the dumbest guy in the world yesterday? Right, this post wouldn’t exist.
#126
I have a good heart, but I really should fix this mouth of mine.
#127
Who needs to eat when you’re already so full of sadness?
#128
Ever accidentally thrown something away and then later realize you needed it? Hahaha, I did this with own my life.
#129
Like a garbage phoenix, I will rise from the trash can.
#130
I don’t know, I’m just a potato.
