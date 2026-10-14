“Makes Me Furious”: 82YO Action Hero’s Son Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Truth After Fans Turn On Dad Over Role

Danny Trejo has found himself at the center of a growing controversy after his role in a politically charged movie sparked fan backlash. Now his son has shared a side of the story that many people may not have expected.
The situation involved conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and a film that has drawn protests, raised questions about immigration enforcement, and left the Sons of Anarchy star facing criticism from people who once admired him.
“That’s REALLY heartbreaking and makes me FURIOUS,” one commenter wrote.
Danny Trejo’s son revealed his father didn’t know Ben Shapiro was behind the politically charged movie
The controversy centers on Pawn Shop, a thriller produced by Shapiro’s media company, The Daily Wire, and Bonfire Legend.
The film follows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who seeks refuge inside a neighborhood pawn shop during unrest in Minneapolis.
The 82-year-old star plays a Hispanic shop owner caught in the middle of the conflict.
However, his son, Gilbert Trejo, claimed that his father did not understand the political connections behind the project when he agreed to take the role.
In a social media post shared on Instagram Stories, Gilbert explained that his father’s agent had presented the movie as a complicated story in which his character would be a good person trying to stay out of trouble.
“He was booked on a film; it’s not pro-ice, it’s not overtly pro anything,” Gilbert wrote.
He added that the agent described it as “a complicated story about a complicated time, where everyone looks bad except you, the hardworking Mexican shop owner who just wants peace.”
According to Gilbert, Danny was drawn to the opportunity because he wanted to play a good guy.
The family allegedly discovered Shapiro’s involvement around two weeks after filming began.
“My 82-year-old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro; I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is,” Gilbert wrote.
Shapiro is an American conservative political commentator and media host. He co-founded The Daily Wire in 2015 and hosts “The Ben Shapiro Show.”
Gilbert Trejo further claimed that his father cannot walk away from the film
Gilbert also made a serious claim about the contract his father signed for Pawn Shop.
According to him, Danny cannot publicly criticize Shapiro or the film.
“My dad contractually can’t badmouth him, the film, or walk away without being sued for breach of contract. He couldn’t even release the statement he wanted to,” Gilbert wrote.
He later described his father as being “handcuffed to this stupid project.”
The contract terms have not been independently verified, and Gilbert did not publish the agreement to support his claims.
Gilbert also expressed frustration with the backlash against his father, arguing that people were judging the actor.
“It’s f*cked up… so many people have instantly turned their back on him without knowing any of the facts.”
“Ben Shapiro got Mexicans to abandon one of their heroes, got his own name to the top of Google’s searches, and made us look like angry fools lacking any nuance. He wins,” Gilbert added.
Besides Gilbert, Danny also spoke publicly about the criticism surrounding his role
On October 9, Danny shared a statement on his Instagram, making clear that appearing in the film did not mean he supported ICE or its politics.
“I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community,” Trejo wrote. “I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro ICE.”
He continued, “I know where I come from and I know our struggles. I am an actor. My job is to tell a story.”
Danny did not directly address the contractual restrictions his son described in that statement.
Pawn Shop centers on an ICE officer who becomes trapped in a tense situation after his partner is ki*led during an arrest. He seeks shelter inside a neighborhood pawn shop, where he encounters a Hispanic veteran and the man’s progressive college-age grandson.
The film presents a conflict between law enforcement and protesters, with its characters forced to make difficult choices as tensions rise.
Shapiro has described the project as a story about an officer under attack while attempting to make an arrest. However, the film’s subject matter has drawn criticism from people who believe its depiction of ICE could favor immigration enforcement.
Production also sparked protests in Livingston, Montana, where the movie was filmed. Residents raised concerns about road closures, armed security, simulated gunfire, and disruptions to local businesses and access to a food resource center.
The city temporarily suspended the production company’s filming permit in early October while officials considered safety and logistical concerns. The city later reinstated the permit with additional conditions.
The Daily Wire announced on October 9 that filming had wrapped. The finished movie has not been released.
Gilbert’s statement also prompted a range of reactions from netizens
One commenter wrote, “This counts as elder ab*se in my books,” while another defended the actor, saying, “Danny Trejo will never be a bad person in my eyes.”
Others questioned how an experienced actor could sign a contract without knowing who was producing the film.
“Maybe just maybe don’t sign anything without any research on what it’s about,” one person wrote.
Another asked, “What kind of actor who’s been in the acting business this long doesn’t take time to read the contract and find out who is behind the movie project.”
Some viewers blamed the people managing Trejo’s career rather than the actor himself. One commenter wrote, “This is unfortunate, but the fault is his TEAM. His agent and manager are incompetent. I truly believe he didn’t know prior.”
Another added, “Incredibly sad. I’m glad that Trejo’s son got the truth out.”
Others viewed the controversy as an example of how the entertainment industry operates, with one person commenting, “That’s Hollywood in a nutshell right there. It happens all the time.”
“Huge respect and admiration for Danny Trejo, always,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us