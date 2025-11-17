Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst First Date? (Closed)

Did he stand you up? Did she scream at the waiter for getting her order wrong?
I want to hear your absolute worst first dates! What were your thoughts before the date vs after?
I’ll start!
#1
Worst first date I ever went on was with a guy I stupidly met on tinder.
He seemed super nice, we had a lot in common, and after three weeks of talking over text, he asked me to lunch.
Upon getting there, conversation seemed… Stilted. He didn’t understand references i made, despite having understood the same references over text, he ordered a meal he’d told me he wasn’t a fan of before, and all around it was just weird.
I brushed it off, thinking it was just awkward because we were meeting in person for the first time.
Near the end of lunch things were going a little better. And then he said the absolute last thing I would have expected to hear.
“Hey, I want you to meet my girlfriend when we’re done here!”
Um… Excuse me, but what??
Turns out it was mostly his girlfriend I had been talking with the last two weeks. They decided not to inform me they were in a poly relationship until I had already agreed to a date. It was incredibly uncomfortable, and when I said I wasn’t looking for that kind of relationship he got all huffy and caused a scene. Threw a fit like a child and went on about how I had already proven I liked her by agreeing to the date and how I was being a closed minded b*tch for not wanting to give it a try.
First off, it has nothing to do with them being poly, though no I’m not into women, it has to do with the fact they lied to me to get me to get me out and then I didn’t even click with HIM. The whole relationship would have been based on a lie.
I asked him to take me back to work (because my dumba** self agreed to let him pick me up when I got off my shift) and after another minute of hissy fitting he agreed… Then he nearly fell asleep at the wheel on the way there and got us killed.
He texted me later, or maybe she did I don’t know, and apologized for how things went and asked to give it another try. I told them to lose my f*cling number and deleted my tinder.
#2
Not the worst but won’t ever forget the date where I decided for the first time to cook a meal instead of going out to dinner. I being a single man decided on hamburger helper, we were in the kitchen leaning on the counter, talking having a good conversation when all of a sudden we heard a slightly loud pop. I looked down at the pot that was simmering and the lid had cracked all the glass and imploded on the whole meal. We had smoked Turkey, American cheese sandwiches with Doritos that night.
#3
Not sure if this is good enough. Me (38m) at the time and my still bf (35) had the worst first date. Nothing bad between us, just some unfortunate events. I decided to pick a not great chain restaurant, as it was our first date and didn’t want to spend a fortune on a maybe. I mention this to my roommate who says he has a gift card for said restaurant he’s not going to use, and gives it to me. We have lunch, we talk, and kind of hit it off, and we laugh about the gift card thing now, but it was very kind of cringe. We sort of laughed it off, and still clicked enough that we decided to go back to my place. When we arrived, I suggested he park his car in the garage, as my roommate was at work. He declined and parked on the street. We go in and watch some TV, and things get kind of heated. We attempt but I fail to preform, first date jitters I guess. While we are trying, his car gets hit by somebody, a hit and run, never caught the guy.
TLDR: Paid with gift card, failed to preform, and car got hit. We’re still together though, and laugh about it today.
#4
He was doing construction work in our office and asked me out to dinner. I was 18, this was in 1983. He picked me up at my house and when I got to his truck a male friend was in the car. I had an uneasy feeling but went anyway. I sat between them on the way to the restaurant all the time thinking this isn’t very smart. We got to the restaurant and the entire time during dinner they took turns going to the bathroom. I finally realized they were doing drugs. When the check came they were arguing who was going to pay and included me in the mix. I told them I’d pay when I got back from the bathroom. Instead I walked out of the restaurant and ran all the way home (it was probably a couple of miles). I completely ignored him Monday morning and the entire time he was working in our office.
#5
The guy picked me up in a hearse. The back had been retro fitted, but still…ick.
#6
Worst first date was with the armored truck delivery driver that came to my job once a week to pick up the cash from our work safe. We flirted for a few weeks and finally exchanged numbers. He took me out to a nice dinner; we had such a great time and I was really excited about getting to know him better.
After dinner, he asked me if it was okay if he stopped by his work real quick to pick up a few things since we were close by, I think he was just trying to impress me by showing me the garage with all the trucks and stacks of money. As we were about to leave, he looked at his phone and panicked, telling me to hide! I thought I was about to go to jail or something for being there, but no…his WIFE tracked his location and showed up there with their kid and she had texted him to let him know she was there. I went from being scared to angry!
After she left, he sheepishly came to get me and apologized, and that’s when I noticed the tan line on his ring finger. He’d been taking his wedding ring off every time he’d come into my job! What a douche. Happily never saw him again…except when he still had to make his stops at our store. After that, our store manager was not very nice to him when I had told him what happened.
#7
Never been on a date. There was a time when I was going to have my first date, a blind date, at a bowling alley. She decided to not show up in favor of going back to her ex.
#8
I was 18. We met through friends. They set us up. For the first real date, he picked me up in his car. We stood on a vantage point and kissed in the car, we talked and had a good time. Finally we decided to go to a fast food restaurant. At the drive-thru he asked me to give him his wallet. I opened the glove box and found the wallet and photo of a teenage girl. I thought that was his little sister, he told me about her before. As a joke, I asked him if that was his girlfriend. He replied “yes”. Dinner and the drive home were uncomfortable and very quiet.
#9
Me and my boyfriend at the time (together 9 yrs) hadn’t really been on a decent date since before we had our kid. I had saved up for a month or 2, enough to go to a restaurant and a movie without having to worry about finances. He worked crazy amounts of hours, and was either sleeping or working for 6 days a week. This was supposed to be a chance to for me and my bf to have a much needed reconnect and do something different for a change.
His parents agreed they would babysit our daughter for an evening well ahead of time. I told them our plans and what time we would be expected back.
The evening of our date, we go to drop off their granddaughter, they ask us if we would rather stay for dinner “to save money.” Even though I had explained to everyone I had saved up for a restaurant, my stingy boyfriend takes side of his parents, 3 against 1. (Yummy. Overcooked, unseasoned chicken and cucumber soaking in vinegar XP..)
The movie, that I picked, was The Butterfly Effect. Trailer made it look interesting and neat. We ended up leaving halfway through the movie, with me in tears, embarrassed and traumatized, as I was not expecting to witness a mother and baby being blown up.
When we picked up our daughter her grandparents asked “Why did you pick such a dumb movie?” As if I knew what every scene would be like in a movie trailer. So, lets add some salt to the wound.
I know it sounds like a pebble under a mattress. It still felt like the rug was pulled out from under my fee. It was a very long time before we would be able to go out on a date just ourselves again. Big time PHOOEY!
Follow Us