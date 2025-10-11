Daniel Curtis Lee’s Emotional Update On Homeless Former Co-Star Tylor Chase Touches Fans

Daniel Curtis Lee, known for playing Cookie on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, gave an emotional update on his former co-star Tylor Chase, who has been living on the streets of California.
After a viral video revealed Tylor’s situation, Daniel visited him in Riverside, describing the reunion as “crushing” and filled with emotions neither he nor Tylor expected.
Speaking candidly on TikTok, Daniel detailed the encounter and the struggles Tylor is facing, emphasizing the importance of compassion over sensationalism.
Daniel’s reunion with Tylor brought both joy and heartbreak
In his TikTok video, Daniel stated that he was optimistic about the idea of meeting his former co-star. He admitted, however, that “there were a lot of emotions brought up on the patio of that 7/11.”
With the help of Tylor’s mother, Paula, and Lalli, the influencer who initially reported on the former child star’s situation, Daniel was able to locate his ex co-star outside a 7/11 in Riverside.
Daniel described the surrounding area as populated with shady characters and expressed concern about the influences in Tylor’s life.
Despite the environment, their meeting was heartfelt. Tylor immediately recognized Daniel, and the two reminisced about their time on set.
“He was in and out of coherence, he kept dazing in and out,” Daniel explained. “It was a lot to unpack… Seeing this, it was not dignified, and it was just crushing.”
Despite Tylor’s struggles with either mental health issues or substance use, Daniel emphasized the warmth and intelligence he still recognized in his childhood friend.
During the visit, Daniel offered Tylor work opportunities tied to Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, including appearances at conventions with the show’s cast, though he noted Tylor is not currently in the right place to participate.
“All I could do was tell him I love him and that it’s going to be alright,” Daniel said, adding that both he and Tylor were in tears during their meeting. “We shed tears, both of us.”
Daniel highlighted the public’s role and the need to respect Tylor’s dignity
Since Tylor’s video went viral, many people have tried to find him and share footage online. Daniel strongly condemned this behavior.
“Please stop putting these cameras in his face guys, please. It hurt me so much to see this person treated like that,” he said.
Tylor’s situation has also been complicated by well-meaning attempts at financial help. A GoFundMe set up by Lalli raised over $1,000 but was later closed at the request of Tylor’s mother.
The GoFundMe’s donations were ultimately used to purchase clothing and shoes and to open a savings account under the management of Tylor’s mom.
Daniel praised this approach, highlighting that people in Tylor’s position often need support that preserves dignity, rather than money alone.
Initially, Daniel expressed reservations about the videos being taken of Tylor’s situation.” When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?” he admitted.
Eventually, Daniel and Lalli were able to speak and reach a mutual understanding about how best to help Tylor.
“Lalli, the young lady who’s been going out helping him, giving him boots and clothing and helping him with hygiene, you’re a saint,” Daniel said in his TikTok.
Daniel and his co-stars, as well as the internet, are hoping for Tylor’s recovery
Both Daniel and his co-stars, Devon Werkheiser (Ned) and Lindsey Shaw (Moze), have discussed ways for Tylor to receive the help he needs.
Lindsey, speaking on their podcast, drew from her own experiences with vulnerability and a**iction, emphasizing the difficulty of offering meaningful assistance to someone in crisis, according to The Tab.
“I’ve been somebody like that,” she said.
Devon, for his part, shared some appreciation for the efforts of people like Lalli, who have proactively done what they could to make Tylor’s life better.
“I saw the girl who kinda started the whole Tylor Chase thing, they got him like, kinda showered and gave him some clothes.
“She seems like a good person out there just trying to offer help to a lost soul,” Devon said.
In his TikTok, Daniel noted that he plans to visit Tylor again. “I just want some dignified circumstance for my bro,” he said.
