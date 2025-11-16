Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

by

Damselflies and even more ragonfies are my favourite macro subjects, Aside to classic macro shots, I like ti katke photos where my subjects have an appearance that show some behaviour or can be suggestive, minimalistic or even simply fun. Here I propose some of my shotos of Damselfliese the little but equally ferocious Dragonflies relatives.

#1 Looking For Troubles?

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

#2 Be Happy My Friend, I Can’t Eat You

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

#3 I See You, You See Me?

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

#4 A Little Snack

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

#5 All Seats Occupied, Sorry

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

#6 Welcome To My World

Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Natural Ring Boxes Made From Fallen Branches
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Random Facts That Sound Super Weird But Are Totally True, As Shared By This Twitter Account (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Delusional Boss Fires A High-Achieving Worker After He Refused To Cut His Hair Short For Work
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Station 19”
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2018
Photographer Sets Up Camera Traps To Photograph The Black Leopard In Africa For The First Time In 100 Years
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
59 Times People Rewrote WikiHow Captions And Made Them 100x Funnier (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.