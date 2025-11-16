Damselflies Have A Temper, And My 6 Photos Will Prove It

Damselflies and even more ragonfies are my favourite macro subjects, Aside to classic macro shots, I like ti katke photos where my subjects have an appearance that show some behaviour or can be suggestive, minimalistic or even simply fun. Here I propose some of my shotos of Damselfliese the little but equally ferocious Dragonflies relatives.
#1 Looking For Troubles?
#2 Be Happy My Friend, I Can’t Eat You
#3 I See You, You See Me?
#4 A Little Snack
#5 All Seats Occupied, Sorry
#6 Welcome To My World
