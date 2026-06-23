95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

The great thing about the internet is that it’s pretty much infinite. There’s always something new to come across, whether it’s breaking news, memes, true crime, cute kitten videos, or another rabbit hole you didn’t plan on falling into. The hardest part is finding the stuff that’s actually worth your time.
Luckily, today we did the hard work for you and pulled together some great posts from the subreddit “Damn, That’s Interesting.” They don’t follow one particular theme, other than the fact that every single one of them is genuinely fascinating. So no matter what you’re curious about, there’s plenty here to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out.
#1 A Man Whose Wife Was Lost In Japan’s 2011 Tsunami Still Goes Diving Every Week In Hope Of Finding Her Body, 11 Years Later
Image source: [deleted]
#2 A Family Of Sleeping Elephant!
Image source: TrafficNeat5652
#3 Graffiti In Portugal
Image source: west_manchester
#4 A-10 In Snow That Looks Like A Pencil Sketch
Image source: Previous_Knowledge91
#5 Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)
Image source: Light_Watcher777
#6 The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil
Image source: gabigorp
#7 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares
Image source: offensive-but-true
#8 Static Tattoo With “Shaking” Effect
Image source: SpecificBeat8882
#9 A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog
Image source: kchoyin
#10 I Used A 14″ Telescope To Capture The Moon, And Was Photobombed By The Iss
Image source: ajamesmccarthy
#11 I Live In Yakutsk
Image source: Expensive_Use_1006
#12 The Tepepolco Volcano In Mexico City. Dormant For Over 10,000 Years, Its Crater Is Now A Unique Residential Neighborhood
Image source: Alter3go_vengance
#13 Our Local Library Has A Computer Station With A Creche Unit Attached For Your Toddler
Image source: snivelinglittieturd
#14 During Ww2, Poland Declared War On Japan Japan Said No To It And Simply Rejected The Declaration
Image source: Radiant_Half_7121
#15 Three Brothers Cleaning Out Their Late Mother’s Attic Discovered A Comic That Sold For $9.12 Million
Image source: SystematicApproach
#16 There Is A Group Of Wolves In British Columbia Known As “Sea Wolves”
They’re Behaviourally Distinct, Swimming From Island To Island And Preying On Sea Animals. 90% Of Their Food Comes From The Sea. They’ve Distinct DNA That Sets Them Apart From Mainland Wolves And Are Entirely Dedicated To The Sea.
Image source: Radiant_Half_7121
#17 We Are Officially One Massive Step Closer To Ending The Organ Donor Wait List Forever. A Gene Edited Pig Kidney Just Functioned Perfectly In A Human For 61 Days
Image source: Truth_Hurts318
#18 You Can Crawl Through Arteries Of A Blue Whale’s Heart
Image source: NeatNo8582
#19 A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986
Image source: goswamitulsidas
#20 This Photo Of Two Brothers At Moro Rock In Sequoia National Park Was Taken Seconds Before They Were Struck By Lightning In 1975
Image source: Emotional_Quarter330
#21 40 Siberian Tiger Cubs Were Born At The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park In 2025
Image source: straightdge
#22 In 1983, Two Artists Spent A Full Year Tied Together — Without Any Physical Contact — To Test The Limits Of Human Coexistence
Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473
#23 Spotted In Spain
Image source: west_manchester
#24 Spotted In Le Mans, France
Image source: olivewithoil
#25 La Plata, Argentina Has Diagonal Shortcuts And Pocket Parks To Keep Everything Within Reach
Image source: Mint_Perspective
#26 Muscle Beach, 1945: 9 Year Old April Hoists Over 425 Lbs. Her Family On Her Back
Image source: existancebytruth
#27 27 Years Since The Show Aired, Powerpuff Girls Cast (Tara Strong, Cathy Cavadini, And E. G. Daily) Reunited With Tom Kane, The Voice Of Professor Utonium
Image source: deuce-tatum
#28 Confiscated Pens Containing Cheat Notes Intricately Carved By A Law Student At The University Of Malaga In Spain
Image source: Separate_Finance_183
#29 The Chronicles Of Georgia, Located In Tbilisi, Georgia, Looks Like Something Out Of A Fantasy World
Image source: yungandreww
#30 An Aerial Shot Of Am Alma Lake Captures A Hidden Oasis In The Sahara Desert
Image source: InjuriousMania
#31 Tomorrow, Jimmy Carter Will Turn 100, Marking Him As The First Us President In History To Make It To His 100th Birthday!
Image source: Shatnips
#32 Hurricane Milton
Image source: Kanute3333
#33 A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left
Image source: woeful_haichi
#34 Inside Layers Of A Flight Recorder (Black Box)
Image source: Efficient_Sky5173
#35 A Photographer Captured This Himalayan Monal Mid-Flight Over The Mountains Of Bhutan
Image source: InjuriousMania
#36 The Rent In The German Neighborhood Of Fuggerei Hasn’t Been Raised In 500 Years And Remains 0.88 Euros For An Entire Year
Founded In 1521, It Is The Oldest Existing Social Housing Complex In The World.
Image source: Separate_Finance_183
#37 Spanish Scientists LED By Marino Barbacid, Has Cured Pancreatic Cancer In Mice. A Cure In Animal Models Is A Major Step Toward Potential Cancer Treatment In Humans
Image source: [deleted]
#38 The Ganges River Near To Its Source In The State Of Uttarakhand, India
Image source: Tropikoala815
#39 Space Needle In Seattle Over Clouds Looks Like The Cloud City From Star Wars
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#40 Street Art In Ireland
Image source: west_manchester
#41 Stevenmadow (Photographer) Captured This Awesome Close-Up Shot Of Artemis Ll Engine, Using A Panasonic Gh5 And A Lumix G Leica 50-200mm F/2.8-4 Lens. This Photo Was Captured At 1/8000s, F/16, And Iso 100
Image source: rronak01
#42 Asperitas Clouds – New Hampshire
Image source: Icehxart
#43 Marie Wilcox Realized She Was The Last Person On Earth Who Could Speak The Wukchumni Language Fluently
So At 82, She Taught Herself To Use A Computer And Spent Seven Years Typing A 6,000-Word Wukchumni Dictionary, The First Written Record Of The Language In History, To Save It From Extinction.
Image source: Upstairs-Bit6897
#44 I Inherited My Father’s Prosthetic Eyes
Image source: No_Wrongdoer_8148
#45 Yesterday, The Most Expensive Tuna Of All Time Was Auctioned In Japan, 535 Lbs For About 3,280,000 Dollars, Never Before Has Such A High Price Been Achieved
Image source: misterxx1958
#46 In Scarborough, A Seaside Town In England, Local Authorities Cancelled Their New Year’s Eve Fireworks After An Arctic Walrus, Later Nicknamed Thor, Was Spotted Resting Peacefully In Scarborough Harbour
Allowing Him To Sleep Undisturbed Before Continuing His Long Migration South Through Europe.
Image source: Upstairs-Bit6897
#47 This Adolescent Blue Jay Halfway Through Puberty
Image source: The_Love-Tap
#48 Men’s Hairstyles In Pre-Colonial Africa
Image source: justalildropofpoison
#49 Advert On The London Underground
Image source: FunForm1981
#50 The Tomb Of Thomas Sayers (1826-1865)
Who Was An English Bare-Knuckle Prize Fighter, Located In Highgate Cemetery In London. His Tomb Is Guarded By A Sculpture Of His Pet Dog, Lion, Who Was Chief Mourner At His Funeral.
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#51 This Street Art
Image source: west_manchester
#52 Some Street Art In Assam India
Image source: sparkwolther009
#53 Alex Pretti’s Coworkers Take A Moment Of Silence This Morning
Image source: boriswong
#54 Marble That Looks Wet. This Jaw-Dropping Detail Comes From “The Nymph” (La Ninfa) By Italian Sculptor Giovanni Battista Lombardi (1823–1880)
Where Solid Stone Is Carved To Mimic Water Rippling Around Her Bare Feet. The Full Sculpture Was Executed In 1858 For Palazzo Facchi In Brescia
Image source: Suspicious-Slip248
#55 The Picture That My Dad Took When He Had To Ditch His Plane Over The Pacific Ocean On February 9, 1986. All Was Well, Though. He Was Rescued By A Chinese Ship, And I Was Born A Year Later!
Image source: pennywhistlesmoonpie
#56 Empress Eugénie’s Crown, Shown Intact Before The October 2025 Louvre Heist (Top) And Damaged Afterward (Bottom)
Image source: abbiebe89
#57 The “Melted” Stairs Of The Temple Of Hathor
Image source: EyeHateYou12376
#58 Masayuki Oki, A Tokyo Based Photographer Turns Stray Cats Into Full-On Main Characters Through Perfectly Timed Shots
Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789
#59 A Rat Being Trained To Detect Illegally Trafficked Pangolins
Image source: RealBug56
#60 Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal
Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473
#61 Egypt 1870
Image source: Patient-Use5203
#62 An NFL Player’s Fingers After Playing For 14 Seasons
Image source: Justin_Godfrey
#63 Artemis 2 – Integrity Astronaut Reid Wiseman Showing A Picture Of The Moon He Took With His Phone
Image source: Crz11
#64 This Is How Paris Looks From The Eiffel Tower
Image source: [deleted]
#65 Cars Are Emerging From A Massive Boston-Area Snow Pile Months After Winter Storms
Image source: templeofsyrinx1
#66 A 700 Year Old Statue Of Hindu God Ganesha Sits On The Rim Of An Active Volcano In Indonesia
Image source: Beautiful_Trade6296
#67 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey
Image source: willis7747
#68 Cumulonimbus Incus (Anvil Cloud) Captured In Venezuela Looks So Dramatic That It Looks Fake
It Grew So Tall It Hit The Tropopause, Couldn’t Rise Higher, So It Spread Out. The Top Is Made Of Tiny Ice Crystals That Diffract Sunlight, Producing Stunning Iridescence.
Image source: willis7747
#69 This Is The Scaly-Foot Snail. It Is The Only Known Animal To Incorporate Iron Into Its Shell And Scales, Effectively Wearing A Suit Of Metallic Armor
Image source: jrex1023
#70 A Single Building In Bakersfield Has Caught Fire 23 Times In The Past Year — Part Of A Pattern Where Historic Buildings Are Burning Down One By One
Image source: runswithscissors475
#71 This Is What Lab-Grown Diamonds Look Like Before They’re Cut And Polished
Image source: NeedleworkerSalty813
#72 This “Cracks Open” Building In Denver
Image source: Specialist-Boot58
#73 Spanish Women Replaced Plastic Covers With Giant Crochet Artworks
Image source: SuspiciousLow3062
#74 Street Art In Arkhangelsk
Image source: west_manchester
#75 My Great Grandfather And Mother Photo: Kyoto 1912
Image source: Yk1japa
#76 This Volcano In Indonesia Erupts Icy Violet Colored Lava At Night. It’s Real, It’s On Earth. (Kawah Ijen, Indonesia)
Image source: Glad_Comedian_8405
#77 Photographer Captured A Cloud That Split The Sky In Half
Image source: GoVaNy0
#78 “Tsitakakantsa” The Largest Baobab Tree In Madagascar Is Fading Away After A Long Life Of 1,200 Years Old
Image source: SternKill
#79 Picasso’s First And Last Self-Portrait
Image source: west_manchester
#80 The U.S. Fights Raccoon Rabies By Dropping Fish-Flavored Vaccine Packets From Helicopters
Image source: SystematicApproach
#81 The Smallpox Vaccine Leaves A Scar Because It Was Given Using A Special Two-Pronged Needle That Scratched The Skin And Put A Weakened Virus In Just That Spot
Image source: Downtown_Wind3363
#82 Abu Simbel Temple From The Plane, Aswan Egypt
Image source: yousefthewisee
#83 Mexico Will Host World Cup Matches Here! This Is Actually Not Al
Image source: cosmic_voyager01
#84 Albert Einstein And Marie Curie Discussing Near A Lake, 1929
Image source: NotTukTukPirate
#85 A Perfectly Circular 105-Foot-Wide Sinkhole That Suddenly Opened Up Near A Copper Mine In Tierra Amarilla, Chile, Dropping Over 650 Feet Straight Down Into The Earth
Image source: AdRough4185
#86 Black Jaguar, A Jaguar With Melanism, A Genetic Condition Causing Excess Dark Melanin Pigment
Image source: Kiroo—__—
#87 Lithops, South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones
Image source: EyeHateYou12376
#88 Boston, Massachusetts Turned An Expressway Into A Long Stretch Of Park Called The Greenway, By Moving The Expressway Underground
Image source: Much-Parsnip3399
#89 A Runner Completed The London Marathon With A Fridge On His Back To Raise Awareness For Dementia
Image source: Valuable_View_561
#90 Someone Sculpted This Polygon Out Of Snow
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#91 Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda
Image source: thepoylanthropist
#92 Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Cheboksary, Russia
Image source: OkRespect8490
#93 This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In. Serbia
Image source: KenDrakebot
#94 200-Year-Old Wooden Bridge In Dagestan, Built Without The Use Of A Single Nail
Image source: Genesis_the_god_
#95 Hanging “Beds” Are Called Portaledges.. Collapsible Platforms Used By Climbers During Multi-Day Ascents
Image source: LazyGuy4U
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