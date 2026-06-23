95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

by

The great thing about the internet is that it’s pretty much infinite. There’s always something new to come across, whether it’s breaking news, memes, true crime, cute kitten videos, or another rabbit hole you didn’t plan on falling into. The hardest part is finding the stuff that’s actually worth your time.

Luckily, today we did the hard work for you and pulled together some great posts from the subreddit “Damn, That’s Interesting.” They don’t follow one particular theme, other than the fact that every single one of them is genuinely fascinating. So no matter what you’re curious about, there’s plenty here to enjoy. Scroll down to check them out.

#1 A Man Whose Wife Was Lost In Japan’s 2011 Tsunami Still Goes Diving Every Week In Hope Of Finding Her Body, 11 Years Later

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: [deleted]

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

#2 A Family Of Sleeping Elephant!

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: TrafficNeat5652

#3 Graffiti In Portugal

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#4 A-10 In Snow That Looks Like A Pencil Sketch

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Previous_Knowledge91

#5 Central Park During The Great Depression (New York, 1933)

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Light_Watcher777

#6 The Sharp Dividing Line Between A Lush Forest And The White Sand Dunes Of Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: gabigorp

#7 Office Life Before The Invention Of Autocad And Other Drafting Softwares

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: offensive-but-true

#8 Static Tattoo With “Shaking” Effect

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: SpecificBeat8882

#9 A Massive Tadpole Was Discovered, With A Hormonal Imbalance That Prevented It From Developing Into A Frog

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: kchoyin

#10 I Used A 14″ Telescope To Capture The Moon, And Was Photobombed By The Iss

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: ajamesmccarthy

#11 I Live In Yakutsk

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Expensive_Use_1006

#12 The Tepepolco Volcano In Mexico City. Dormant For Over 10,000 Years, Its Crater Is Now A Unique Residential Neighborhood

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Alter3go_vengance

#13 Our Local Library Has A Computer Station With A Creche Unit Attached For Your Toddler

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: snivelinglittieturd

#14 During Ww2, Poland Declared War On Japan Japan Said No To It And Simply Rejected The Declaration

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Radiant_Half_7121

#15 Three Brothers Cleaning Out Their Late Mother’s Attic Discovered A Comic That Sold For $9.12 Million

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: SystematicApproach

#16 There Is A Group Of Wolves In British Columbia Known As “Sea Wolves”

They’re Behaviourally Distinct, Swimming From Island To Island And Preying On Sea Animals. 90% Of Their Food Comes From The Sea. They’ve Distinct DNA That Sets Them Apart From Mainland Wolves And Are Entirely Dedicated To The Sea.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Radiant_Half_7121

#17 We Are Officially One Massive Step Closer To Ending The Organ Donor Wait List Forever. A Gene Edited Pig Kidney Just Functioned Perfectly In A Human For 61 Days

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Truth_Hurts318

#18 You Can Crawl Through Arteries Of A Blue Whale’s Heart

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: NeatNo8582

#19 A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: goswamitulsidas

#20 This Photo Of Two Brothers At Moro Rock In Sequoia National Park Was Taken Seconds Before They Were Struck By Lightning In 1975

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Emotional_Quarter330

#21 40 Siberian Tiger Cubs Were Born At The Hengdaohezi Siberian Tiger Park In 2025

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: straightdge

#22 In 1983, Two Artists Spent A Full Year Tied Together — Without Any Physical Contact — To Test The Limits Of Human Coexistence

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473

#23 Spotted In Spain

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#24 Spotted In Le Mans, France

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: olivewithoil

#25 La Plata, Argentina Has Diagonal Shortcuts And Pocket Parks To Keep Everything Within Reach

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#26 Muscle Beach, 1945: 9 Year Old April Hoists Over 425 Lbs. Her Family On Her Back

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: existancebytruth

#27 27 Years Since The Show Aired, Powerpuff Girls Cast (Tara Strong, Cathy Cavadini, And E. G. Daily) Reunited With Tom Kane, The Voice Of Professor Utonium

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: deuce-tatum

#28 Confiscated Pens Containing Cheat Notes Intricately Carved By A Law Student At The University Of Malaga In Spain

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Separate_Finance_183

#29 The Chronicles Of Georgia, Located In Tbilisi, Georgia, Looks Like Something Out Of A Fantasy World

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: yungandreww

#30 An Aerial Shot Of Am Alma Lake Captures A Hidden Oasis In The Sahara Desert

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: InjuriousMania

#31 Tomorrow, Jimmy Carter Will Turn 100, Marking Him As The First Us President In History To Make It To His 100th Birthday!

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Shatnips

#32 Hurricane Milton

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Kanute3333

#33 A Million People Gathered To Protest In Central Seoul And Cleaned Up After Themselves Before They Left

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: woeful_haichi

#34 Inside Layers Of A Flight Recorder (Black Box)

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Efficient_Sky5173

#35 A Photographer Captured This Himalayan Monal Mid-Flight Over The Mountains Of Bhutan

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: InjuriousMania

#36 The Rent In The German Neighborhood Of Fuggerei Hasn’t Been Raised In 500 Years And Remains 0.88 Euros For An Entire Year

Founded In 1521, It Is The Oldest Existing Social Housing Complex In The World.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Separate_Finance_183

#37 Spanish Scientists LED By Marino Barbacid, Has Cured Pancreatic Cancer In Mice. A Cure In Animal Models Is A Major Step Toward Potential Cancer Treatment In Humans

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: [deleted]

#38 The Ganges River Near To Its Source In The State Of Uttarakhand, India

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Tropikoala815

#39 Space Needle In Seattle Over Clouds Looks Like The Cloud City From Star Wars

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#40 Street Art In Ireland

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#41 Stevenmadow (Photographer) Captured This Awesome Close-Up Shot Of Artemis Ll Engine, Using A Panasonic Gh5 And A Lumix G Leica 50-200mm F/2.8-4 Lens. This Photo Was Captured At 1/8000s, F/16, And Iso 100

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: rronak01

#42 Asperitas Clouds – New Hampshire

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Icehxart

#43 Marie Wilcox Realized She Was The Last Person On Earth Who Could Speak The Wukchumni Language Fluently

So At 82, She Taught Herself To Use A Computer And Spent Seven Years Typing A 6,000-Word Wukchumni Dictionary, The First Written Record Of The Language In History, To Save It From Extinction.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Upstairs-Bit6897

#44 I Inherited My Father’s Prosthetic Eyes

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: No_Wrongdoer_8148

#45 Yesterday, The Most Expensive Tuna Of All Time Was Auctioned In Japan, 535 Lbs For About 3,280,000 Dollars, Never Before Has Such A High Price Been Achieved

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: misterxx1958

#46 In Scarborough, A Seaside Town In England, Local Authorities Cancelled Their New Year’s Eve Fireworks After An Arctic Walrus, Later Nicknamed Thor, Was Spotted Resting Peacefully In Scarborough Harbour

Allowing Him To Sleep Undisturbed Before Continuing His Long Migration South Through Europe.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Upstairs-Bit6897

#47 This Adolescent Blue Jay Halfway Through Puberty

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: The_Love-Tap

#48 Men’s Hairstyles In Pre-Colonial Africa

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: justalildropofpoison

#49 Advert On The London Underground

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: FunForm1981

#50 The Tomb Of Thomas Sayers (1826-1865)

Who Was An English Bare-Knuckle Prize Fighter, Located In Highgate Cemetery In London. His Tomb Is Guarded By A Sculpture Of His Pet Dog, Lion, Who Was Chief Mourner At His Funeral.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#51 This Street Art

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#52 Some Street Art In Assam India

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: sparkwolther009

#53 Alex Pretti’s Coworkers Take A Moment Of Silence This Morning

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: boriswong

#54 Marble That Looks Wet. This Jaw-Dropping Detail Comes From “The Nymph” (La Ninfa) By Italian Sculptor Giovanni Battista Lombardi (1823–1880)

Where Solid Stone Is Carved To Mimic Water Rippling Around Her Bare Feet. The Full Sculpture Was Executed In 1858 For Palazzo Facchi In Brescia

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Suspicious-Slip248

#55 The Picture That My Dad Took When He Had To Ditch His Plane Over The Pacific Ocean On February 9, 1986. All Was Well, Though. He Was Rescued By A Chinese Ship, And I Was Born A Year Later!

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: pennywhistlesmoonpie

#56 Empress Eugénie’s Crown, Shown Intact Before The October 2025 Louvre Heist (Top) And Damaged Afterward (Bottom)

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: abbiebe89

#57 The “Melted” Stairs Of The Temple Of Hathor

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: EyeHateYou12376

#58 Masayuki Oki, A Tokyo Based Photographer Turns Stray Cats Into Full-On Main Characters Through Perfectly Timed Shots

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Sad-Kiwi-3789

#59 A Rat Being Trained To Detect Illegally Trafficked Pangolins

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: RealBug56

#60 Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Shoddy-Ocelot-4473

#61 Egypt 1870

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Patient-Use5203

#62 An NFL Player’s Fingers After Playing For 14 Seasons

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Justin_Godfrey

#63 Artemis 2 – Integrity Astronaut Reid Wiseman Showing A Picture Of The Moon He Took With His Phone

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Crz11

#64 This Is How Paris Looks From The Eiffel Tower

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: [deleted]

#65 Cars Are Emerging From A Massive Boston-Area Snow Pile Months After Winter Storms

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: templeofsyrinx1

#66 A 700 Year Old Statue Of Hindu God Ganesha Sits On The Rim Of An Active Volcano In Indonesia

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Beautiful_Trade6296

#67 A Pacific Stargazer Fish Buried In The Indo-Pacific Seabed, Lying In Wait With Only Its Eyes And Mouth Exposed To Ambush Prey

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: willis7747

#68 Cumulonimbus Incus (Anvil Cloud) Captured In Venezuela Looks So Dramatic That It Looks Fake

It Grew So Tall It Hit The Tropopause, Couldn’t Rise Higher, So It Spread Out. The Top Is Made Of Tiny Ice Crystals That Diffract Sunlight, Producing Stunning Iridescence.

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: willis7747

#69 This Is The Scaly-Foot Snail. It Is The Only Known Animal To Incorporate Iron Into Its Shell And Scales, Effectively Wearing A Suit Of Metallic Armor

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: jrex1023

#70 A Single Building In Bakersfield Has Caught Fire 23 Times In The Past Year — Part Of A Pattern Where Historic Buildings Are Burning Down One By One

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: runswithscissors475

#71 This Is What Lab-Grown Diamonds Look Like Before They’re Cut And Polished

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: NeedleworkerSalty813

#72 This “Cracks Open” Building In Denver

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Specialist-Boot58

#73 Spanish Women Replaced Plastic Covers With Giant Crochet Artworks

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: SuspiciousLow3062

#74 Street Art In Arkhangelsk

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#75 My Great Grandfather And Mother Photo: Kyoto 1912

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Yk1japa

#76 This Volcano In Indonesia Erupts Icy Violet Colored Lava At Night. It’s Real, It’s On Earth. (Kawah Ijen, Indonesia)

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Glad_Comedian_8405

#77 Photographer Captured A Cloud That Split The Sky In Half

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: GoVaNy0

#78 “Tsitakakantsa” The Largest Baobab Tree In Madagascar Is Fading Away After A Long Life Of 1,200 Years Old

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: SternKill

#79 Picasso’s First And Last Self-Portrait

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: west_manchester

#80 The U.S. Fights Raccoon Rabies By Dropping Fish-Flavored Vaccine Packets From Helicopters

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: SystematicApproach

#81 The Smallpox Vaccine Leaves A Scar Because It Was Given Using A Special Two-Pronged Needle That Scratched The Skin And Put A Weakened Virus In Just That Spot

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Downtown_Wind3363

#82 Abu Simbel Temple From The Plane, Aswan Egypt

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: yousefthewisee

#83 Mexico Will Host World Cup Matches Here! This Is Actually Not Al

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: cosmic_voyager01

#84 Albert Einstein And Marie Curie Discussing Near A Lake, 1929

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: NotTukTukPirate

#85 A Perfectly Circular 105-Foot-Wide Sinkhole That Suddenly Opened Up Near A Copper Mine In Tierra Amarilla, Chile, Dropping Over 650 Feet Straight Down Into The Earth

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: AdRough4185

#86 Black Jaguar, A Jaguar With Melanism, A Genetic Condition Causing Excess Dark Melanin Pigment

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Kiroo—__—

#87 Lithops, South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: EyeHateYou12376

#88 Boston, Massachusetts Turned An Expressway Into A Long Stretch Of Park Called The Greenway, By Moving The Expressway Underground

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Much-Parsnip3399

#89 A Runner Completed The London Marathon With A Fridge On His Back To Raise Awareness For Dementia

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Valuable_View_561

#90 Someone Sculpted This Polygon Out Of Snow

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#91 Meet Abdel Kader Haidara, The Man Who Risked His Life To Save More Than 350,000 Ancient Manuscripts From Timbuktu From Being Destroyed By Al-Qaeda

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: thepoylanthropist

#92 Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Theater, Cheboksary, Russia

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: OkRespect8490

#93 This Is How The Ruins Are Displayed In. Serbia

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: KenDrakebot

#94 200-Year-Old Wooden Bridge In Dagestan, Built Without The Use Of A Single Nail

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: Genesis_the_god_

#95 Hanging “Beds” Are Called Portaledges.. Collapsible Platforms Used By Climbers During Multi-Day Ascents

95 Photos That Got People Saying ‘Damn, That’s Interesting’

Image source: LazyGuy4U

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
64 Memes That Combine Modern Humor With Classical Art And Revive Old Paintings (New Pics)
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2026
I Turn Leaves And Plants Into Dresses In My Fashion Illustrations (22 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Treat Yourself (Again!): 22 More Amazing Deals For Amazon Big Deal Day 2
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Thelma Houston: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
Andrew Barth Feldman: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 9, 2026
Artist In Brazil Goes Viral After Using Trees As ‘Hair’ For His Women’s Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025