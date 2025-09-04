140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

by

It goes without saying that having a pet is nothing short of transformative. You all of a sudden have a life to care for apart from yours, and it’s something you’ll be pretty much obligated to do for the succeeding years. 

It also causes a complete conversion in those who initially didn’t want pets. And as you will see in the following photos, these dads are enjoying the sheer joy that instantly entered their lives the moment they became fur parents. 

We’ve collected these images from the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit, an online community abundant with good vibes. Enjoy reading!

#1 He Proclaimed That Cats Just “Aren’t As Friendly As Dogs”. Now They Eat Vanilla Ice Cream Together Like Absolute Soulmates

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: entirelyunimportant

#2 Dad: We Are Not Feeding That Feral Cat. Also Dad: I Set Up A Heated Cat House In The Backward And Put A Camera So We Can Make Sure She’s Home Safe Every Night

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Missburr

#3 He Said He Didn’t Want Me To Foster Because He Didn’t Want Me To Get Attached. Guess Who Is Ooey Gooey Over Them And Wants To Keep All 3 Now?

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: imasauceygirl

#4 My Dad, Circa 3 Weeks Ago: “We Are Not Using My Bathroom As A Maternity Ward For The Pregnant Stray You Decided To Bring In”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: crazycatnerd

#5 I Saw This Online, I Hope It’s Not A Repost

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Spiffydude89

#6 Dad Went From “You’re Taking Him With You When You Leave.” To “Are You Really Gonna Take Him With You??”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: DragonpaladinAlaine

#7 He Still Calls Him “Stupid Cat”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ned883

#8 “He’s Only Going To Be In The Way, I’ll Step On Him”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: llaisney

#9 Dad Now Asks Me To Bring The Cats (Which He Told Me Not To Adopt) Every Time I Visit

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Dizzy_Journalist4486

#10 “I Will Not Be Raising That Dog” ;)

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Parmigiano_Reggiano0

#11 “The Only Good Use For A Cat Is To Make A Comfy Pair Of Slippers” -My Dad

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ksparklepantz

#12 My Dad: Can We Return It???

IF WE KEEP IT, IT CAN’T GO ON THE FURNITURE AND I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. My dad, out loud, mere days later: “Let’s move this pillow to give you more room. Are you comfy? Do you want some pets? Let’s read together.”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: grapefruitmaven

#13 “We Are Never Getting A Cat.” -My Husband

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: kariiann

#14 My Husband “Doesn’t Like Cats” And Refused To Let Me Get A Kitty For The Longest Time

He now gives the kitten a dab of cream cheese every morning and naps with him on the couch… but maintains that he doesn’t like the little dude

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: kipperkins

#15 Found This Picture On Twitter And Thought It Was Precious (Not Mine!)

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Far-Matter4792

#16 Boyfriend Didn’t Want A Kitten. He Relented During Quarantine Because He Was An Essential Worker And I Was Alone By Myself Most Days. Now They’re Cuddle Buddies

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: EJtheChosenOne

#17 He Never Wanted A Dog. Four Days After They Met, She Helped Him To Recover From A Stroke

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: DreamersEyesOpen

#18 Took A Lot Of Convincing To Get One Cat, Let Alone Two. Cat #2 And Dad Are Now Best Buds Who Make Pancakes Together

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Xerces_Blue

#19 I Got Mad At My Wife For Bringing Home A Kitten. He’s My Son Now

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Flamingweedle

#20 Caught Him Hugging The Giant Dog He Didn’t Want, He Was Also Singing The Dog His Own Personal Song

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: mischkazelenyy

#21 He Was A Firm Opponent Of The Hairless Cat But Skin To Skin Is The Best Way To Connect

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: literallyironic11

#22 My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Lost-Ad-7412

#23 Hubs Was Never A Cat Person. Now He Tells Me How They Individually Like To Be Pet, And They All Behave And Don’t Fight When Sitting By Daddy. I Don’t Know Who Trained Who

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: OllyPolly

#24 Cranky Dad Thought Duncan Would Be A “Weirdo” Because He Was Born An Only Kitten

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: lats_n_tats

#25 My Dad And His Grandcat

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: DiscoAgent13

#26 Update, Over A Year After Dad Finally Said Ok To Our (His) Cat, Here Is Big Mechanic Dad Enjoying The Fall Fire With His Little Boy

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: kerrycooper

#27 My Boyfriend Who Thought All Cats Were Evil Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? Cause He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Doctorspiper

#28 My Mom Texted Me This Photo Today. Before You Ask – Yes, He Made This For Himself

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: nadineleee

#29 ‘It’ll Last Two Weeks’ – My Dad 5 Years Ago

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: tgejesse

#30 That Was Quick For The Guy Who Said He Wasn’t A Cat Person And Has Not Ever Liked Them

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: MamaTexTex

#31 Tombstone My Dad Bought For The Cat He Didn’t Want

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: kierkegaardenia

#32 No Matter How Much I Begged, My Dad Never Let Me Have A Pet When I Was Younger

This is him dragging my cat in a box (which he named the “Kitty Express”) while making train noises, and laughing like a child.

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Husband, The Life Long Cat Hater

He found Crookshanks abandoned on a job and offered some token resistance when I wanted to bring him home. Six months in and while they’ve been tight since day 1, he often remarks that Crook is the weirdest dog he’s ever had

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: southernfriedcrazy

#34 Not The Funniest, But Definitely The Sweetest

My dad said no dogs ever again after our last one passed several years ago. My mom has always wanted a dachshund, but they both agreed to wait until retirement. But he recently realized that “life is too short not to try to make her smile every day.”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: therealmissfrizzle

#35 My Dad Complains That Remus Lays In His Lap Anytime He Sits Down. This Is The Smile I Got After Saying How Jealous I Am

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: pootykitten

#36 My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: echo_location_

#37 I Wasn’t Keen On Getting Cats ( I Can’t Even Pet Them), I Now Watch Videos For Cats With Luna At Least Once A Day

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: SmyleGuy

#38 My Husband Is Allergic And Hates Cats

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Scarlett_fever

#39 I Don’t Want A Kitten. He’ll Destroy The Sofa

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Ice_Ice_Goose

#40 My Asian Dad Didn’t Grow Up Around Animals And Was Always Against Any Sort Of House Pet. My Mom Just Sent Me This Photo

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: MelonDusk

#41 I Went To Canada For A Week And Received This Text From My Dad

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Lost-Ad-7412

#42 Me: I Don’t Want A New Bird, They Only Bond To You And Want Nothing To Do With Me! New Bird:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Dad Didn’t Want Kissems. Naturally, Kissems Loves Dad The Most

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: platonicnut

#44 He Went From “I Don’t Want A Cat In This House.” To “I Bought Her A Crib Because She Is A Baby.”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: mavikututardis

#45 My Dad: I Want Nothing To Do With That Pile Of Hair

Also my dad: let me build him his dog house with my own two hands, complete with stairs and a dog door leading into the house so he can have his own room and his own bathroom

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: NaynaRawks

#46 My Grumpy Dad When He Holds Up The Cat So She Can Look Out The Window

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: EricSaysHey

#47 My Husband Calls Our Cat His “Little Man”. He Probably Loves Him More Than Me

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: howtheturntables07

#48 “Don’t Feed Him, He’ll Keep Coming Back!” He Kept Coming Back, And Is Now A Very Happy Old Man

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: malletgirl91

#49 “I Don’t Understand Why Your Mom Wants To Go Adopt Rescue Cats.” Nowadays He Brings The Cat Outside To Greet My Mom When She Returns From Work

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: CromchQueen

#50 My Mexican Dad Who Said She Could Stay For One Week. It’s Been Ten Years Now

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: abiicee

#51 This Is How I Find My Husband After Not Seeing Him For Almost 2 Weeks. Forget Greeting The Wife And Children. He Missed His “Baby”!

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#52 “If That Dog Enters Our Home, I’m Moving Out” -Defeated Persian Dad

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Chotuchigg

#53 Dad – “I Dont Want A Dog!” Also Dad – “Gaston Need Is Own Bed And Night Table”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Shamancito

#54 “The Only Good Cat Is A Dead Cat” – My Dad, Who Then Claimed My Rescue Kitten A Few Hours After He Arrived And Renamed Him George. They’re Now Inseparable

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: eniretakia

#55 My Dad Originally Claimed She Was Mine, That She Was Annoying And A Rat. Today Was Her Final Day. He Was Clutching Her Like A Baby. Goodbye Sophie

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#56 “Cats Aren’t Even Good For Anything. Absolutley The Worst Pet We Could Get”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: RealQatoGG

#57 This Is My Dad Who Said He Hates Cats And My Cat

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: sintiqueen

#58 This Is My Dad Who Didn’t Want One Dog Let Alone 2 And Most Certainly Did Not Want A Cat!

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: snowdropx

#59 It Took Years To Convince My Dad To Get Us A Dog But Here He Is Kissing My Dog’s Foot After He Hurt It Chasing A Rabbit

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: elisebuck

#60 My Dad-Who-Did-Not-Want-Pets Comforting A Scared Pup On His First Vet Trip

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: LZRoo2

#61 “She Can Stay For 2 Weeks,” Turned Into Him Telling Her It Hurts When She Doesn’t Hug Him On Christmas (2005)

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Raudonis

#62 He Didn’t Want “The Little Bastard” To Get His Feet Cold

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Jennapanty

#63 Parents Came Over To See Our New Place. Dad Left Living Room And Was Gone A Long Time. Found Him In Our Pet Room

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: lilycats13

#64 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father And Loxley

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: TheSirTrevor

#65 Dad Then: “Dogs Are Too Much Responsibility.” Dad Now: “The Dog Is My Favorite Family Member Because He Goes To The Park With Me Every Morning”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: More_spiders

#66 Um Can We Get Some Privacy Please?

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: jellylien

#67 In 7 Months We’ve Progressed From “We’re Not Getting A Dog. Period.” To This

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: princejoopie

#68 1 Year Ago “I’m Not A Dog Person” A Few Months Ago “Don’t Get A Dog” 2 Months Ago Gave In “Ok Fine Let’s Get A Puppy” Today “She Is My Daughter And If I Eat She Eats”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: amandakirkpatrick

#69 “That Brown Dog” Became “Brown Dog” Became “Mr. Brown” Became “Doc Brown Wants To Stay With Me When You Move Out.” Doc Brown Did Move Out With Us, This Is Their First Reunion After About 6 Months

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ikebrofloski

#70 It Took 3 Years To Convince Him Since “He’s More Of A Cat Person.” He Finally Agreed As Long As The Pup Wasn’t Allowed On The Bed Or Furniture. This Is Now What I Wake Up To Every Morning

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ebrambles

#71 “I Do Not Want A Dog” – Him Three Years Ago

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: dr_waffledino

#72 Fine We Can Get A Dog But He’s Yours And Not Allowed On The Couch… 2 Weeks Later, I Find This. Loudly Snoring In Harmonic Rhythm

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: thepaintedballerina

#73 If Your Dad Didn’t Say “We Are Not Keeping The Cat” And Then Bond With Her And Love Her The Most Is He Even Your Dad??

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: lily_r_g

#74 My Husband: “I Don’t Want A Small Dog!” Also My Husband:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: tubieandthetubes

#75 Dad: “No Birds, They Stink And Make Loud Noises All The Time For No Reason.” To Dad: “I Am Pirate Now”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: eliteprephistory

#76 Mr. I Never Want Another Dog… Today He Roasted Chicken For Pablo Because He Thinks He Would Like The Flavor Better And Then Sat On The Floor And Fed It To Him By Hand

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: PoodlePopXX

#77 “I’m Pretty Sure I’m Allergic To Dogs” To “Look At The Halo! She’s Like An Angel Sent From Heaven”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: zcecsyc

#78 To My Mom Four Years Ago: “Well It Sounds Like You Already Decided You’re Going To Get Her So I Guess I’m Not Changing Your Mind. Go Now Before She’s Taken.” My Dad Now:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: bikeboy54

#79 Dad: “No, You Cannot Bring A Cat Into Our Home! I Can’t Stand Being Around Those Things”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: BLUESKlTTLES

#80 “I Hate Cats” “They’re Evil” “He Has No Concept Of Boundaries” “Did Anyone Get The Salmon For The Cats? They Don’t Like The Roast Beef One Anymore”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Wafflesattiffanies

#81 Took Me 20 Odd Years To Convince Him To Get A Cat. He Stopped Saying No But Never Said Yes. One Surprise Later:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: realthotstho

#82 He Can’t Get Up And Help Me Right Now. He Has Been “Chosen” By The Cat

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: flowerpawt

#83 Popps Was Very Vocal About No More Pets. Especially No Dogs. And If There Was Gonna Be A Dog, He Wanted Nothing To Do With It. Anyway, Here’s My Dad And Ziggy

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: _i_mean_i_guess_

#84 We’re Not Keeping The Kitten! No More Pets!! Now He Can’t Sleep Without Him. This Is How I Woke Up This Morning

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: The_dizzy_blonde

#85 I’m “Allergic “ I’m More Of A “Dog Person “ -My Boyfriend

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: DirtyOliveMartini

#86 “We’re Never Getting Another Cat”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: auder98

#87 I’m Allergic To Cats. Definitely Don’t Want A Long Haired Cat. Fast Forward 10 Years

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: No_Awareness5033

#88 “I Don’t Wan’t An Adult Dog And I Definitely Don’t Want A Dog In The Bed”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: babbybelle

#89 2 Months Ago: “I Hate Cats, They’re Smelly And Mean”. Today: “Move Over A Little So Her Butt Has More Room On The Couch”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: welluuasked

#90 The Old Man Passed Away In September, But I’ll Never Forget Him Sending Me This Picture Of His Puppy’s First Haircut (Only A Week After Bitching About Getting A Dog)

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: EnsonAmata

#91 Husband (Who Is Also A Dad!): “I Don’t Even Really Like Cats. We Cannot Get A Cat.” Here He Is About 20 Minutes Into Getting Our Newest Addition, Hamish

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: AbbyBK

#92 Boyfriends Who Said “No, We Cannot Get A Dog!” For 3 Years Before I Finally Convinced Him❤️ Now She Sits In His Lap Instead Of Mine In The Car

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: smurfitysmurf

#93 My Husband Went From “I Hate Dogs” To Sleeping Together In Front Of The Fire Place

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: 100percentthatmitch

#94 My Dad Didn’t Want One Cat But We Brought Home Two. 10 Years Later This Is How One Of Them Looks At Him

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ScubaSteve1219

#95 He Claimed To Hate Cats And Be Allergic, Now He Personally Cleans Out Eye Boogers

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: thekatshow

#96 My Boyfriend With The Puppy I Spent Almost A Year Trying To Convince Him To Get. Now I Think She Loves Him More Than Me!

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Quoth_the_Hedgehog

#97 My Dad Didn’t Want A Dog. I Watched Him Cry At The Shelter When This Guy Sat On His Lap. I Knew It Was All Over. Welcome Home Beni

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: smtreger

#98 My Dad On My 13th Birthday “Whatever You Do Don’t Bring Home A F***ing Cat” My Dad Now :

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Morganpaullina

#99 From A Dad Who Did Not Want A Pet To A Pet Who Does Not Want A Dad

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: MuppetAway

#100 My Husband With The Cat He “Tolerates”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: DrawingPractical3581

#101 “He Wants To See What We’ve Got”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: icanthelpbutsaythis

#102 Our Dad Is The Stereotypical Mexican Dad. He Used To Always Say “Yo No Quiero Animales En Esta Casa!”. I Just Received This Picture

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: 2lame2comeupwaname

#103 My Dad 15 Years Ago: “We Can’t Keep Him”. Also My Dad: (Read The Shirt He’s Wearing As A Legit Part Of His Daily Rotation For Bonus Giggles)

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: willowwrenwild

#104 From “Please Tell Me You Aren’t Serious” To “Mac’s Helping Me” Within A Week

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: sunflowerdynasty

#105 Wife Brought Home This Girl 4 Years Ago, I Did Not Want Her Originally. Yesterday, I Cried As We Had To Put Her Down

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: quietsal

#106 Dad: I Don’t Want A Pet, So Stop Pestering Me About It. Also Dad: Please Go On Vacation So I Can Hang Out With My Grandson Again

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: aggressivepassion

#107 “If I Come Home And There’s A Cat There, I’m Going To Be Mad.”—my Dad, Lying

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: OutlawPurrs

#108 “Cats Aren’t Affectionate Like Dogs”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ratmoney23

#109 Dad: “No Cats Allowed In This House!” Also Dad: Paints Picture Of Our Cats To Hang At Home

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: beautifulcabbage

#110 My Dad Reading The News With That Stupid Dog

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: biopticapple2

#111 Dad’s On A “Very Important Zoom Call”… And The Pup’s Been Promoted From Unwanted To Assistant!

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: kaymakinzie

#112 He Never Wanted An Animal In The House And Now They Have Matching Sweaters!

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Purple_Panda_1

#113 My Dad Didn’t Want Luna, But Traded In His Car For Something More Suitable For Taking Her Absolutely Anywhere He Could

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: cutecemetery

#114 “Nah I Don’t Want Him He’s Gonna Shed His Fur Too Much”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#115 From “The Dogs Are Not Coming Up On The Bed” To “We Need To Get A King Size Bed So They Can Sleep Next To Us”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: forspanish_press2

#116 I Guess Part 2 Of A Previous Post, Now Featuring Both Egg And Pepper, Who He Did Not Want

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: ughhdante

#117 My Dad When I Come Home: Take The Dog With You With You Leave. Also My Dad:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: chickpeabab

#118 “I Don’t Want A Puppy. You Can Get One But I’m Not Gonna Like It” He Now Calls Him Son

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#119 He Didn’t Want The Cat, Now They Sit Like This For Hours Every Day

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: FrancescoTottii

#120 Four Years Ago My Dad Said That He Would Not Take Care Of That Cat If We Get It. Now He Builds Guppy In Hours Of Work A Cat Mansion Out Of Cardboard Boxes. I Love My Dad And So Does Our Cat

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Puzius

#121 What Is That…thing? I’m Not Taking Care Of Her

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: gluteactivation

#122 My Dad Always Said He Hated Our Cat. This Is How I Found Them Saturday Morning

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Maia-Odair

#123 My Dad Is The Only One Who Is Able To Hold My Cat Like This Without Him Freaking Out

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: Kmcgr577

#124 “Animals Belong In The Wild”, Except This One, Apparently

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: zackira

#125 Dad Then: “We Don’t Need Another Cat In The House. It’s Pointless.” //My Dad Two Months After We Adopted Felipe:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: merzard98

#126 My Dad Taking A Nap With Our ‘Damn Mutt’ Who Is Supposed To Stay Outside Cuz She ‘Gets Hair Everywhere.’

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#127 He Was Staunchly Against Getting A Dog. Now This Is His Facebook Profile Picture

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: rraytrixm

#128 My Dad: No, We’re Not Getting Another Dog!! Also My Dad:

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: doesamulletmakeaman

#129 ‘we Don’t Need Another Duck.’ Now He Has A Football Buddy

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: odins2ravens

#130 “Alright, Lets Go…” Says The Grumpy Old Man To The “Stupid Dog” For Their Nightly Beer In The Backyard

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: localtouristgr

#131 My Dad’s Officially Part Of The Club. He Told Is We Would Not Be Taking A Dog Home Today. This Is Him Hours Later

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: onehashbrown

#132 My Uncle, Who Absolutely Thinks Pets Are A Waste Of Time And Money

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#133 Dad: Throw This Cat Back Where You Found It. Also Dad: “Don’t Be Scared. It’s Just A Vacuum. Ssh Baby. It’s Okay Nachooo”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: jazreelc

#134 Begged My Husband For Months To Let Me Get A Dog, He Reluctantly Let Us Get Her Because “She Really Seems To Like You”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: reddit.com

#135 “I Don’t Love Him, He’s Just A Dog…”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: shaunaprawna

#136 Dad Taking The ‘Rabbit We Didn’t Need’ To A Road Trip

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: yaths17

#137 Caught Him Feeding Water To The Dog With His Cupped Hand After A Short 5 Minute Walk

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: KoeppeNodules

#138 From “No More Cats. Ever.” To “He’s Mine You Don’t Get To Hold Him.”

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: medicalmystery1395

#139 Dad: “I Want Nothing To Do With That Stupid Cat.” Two Days Later, This Happens

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: allycat35790

#140 Coming From The Man Who ‘Hates Cats’

140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

Image source: bitofafixerupper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Thousands of eSports Fans Flock to Stadiums around the World
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
Season 7 Blacklist
Meet the Cast of The Blacklist Season 7
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2019
Dave Chappelle Jokingly Makes Fun of Louis C.K. Accuser, Calls Her ‘Weak’
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2018
Exploring Odessa Young’s Career Growth in Hollywood
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2024
Meet The Cast Of “Acapulco”
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2022
Revisiting the Death of Kara Thrace on Battlestar Galactica
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.