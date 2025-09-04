140 Dads Who Said “No Pets” And Ended Up Becoming Total Softies

It goes without saying that having a pet is nothing short of transformative. You all of a sudden have a life to care for apart from yours, and it’s something you’ll be pretty much obligated to do for the succeeding years.
It also causes a complete conversion in those who initially didn’t want pets. And as you will see in the following photos, these dads are enjoying the sheer joy that instantly entered their lives the moment they became fur parents.
We’ve collected these images from the Dads Who Did Not Want Pets subreddit, an online community abundant with good vibes. Enjoy reading!
#1 He Proclaimed That Cats Just “Aren’t As Friendly As Dogs”. Now They Eat Vanilla Ice Cream Together Like Absolute Soulmates
Image source: entirelyunimportant
#2 Dad: We Are Not Feeding That Feral Cat. Also Dad: I Set Up A Heated Cat House In The Backward And Put A Camera So We Can Make Sure She’s Home Safe Every Night
Image source: Missburr
#3 He Said He Didn’t Want Me To Foster Because He Didn’t Want Me To Get Attached. Guess Who Is Ooey Gooey Over Them And Wants To Keep All 3 Now?
Image source: imasauceygirl
#4 My Dad, Circa 3 Weeks Ago: “We Are Not Using My Bathroom As A Maternity Ward For The Pregnant Stray You Decided To Bring In”
Image source: crazycatnerd
#5 I Saw This Online, I Hope It’s Not A Repost
Image source: Spiffydude89
#6 Dad Went From “You’re Taking Him With You When You Leave.” To “Are You Really Gonna Take Him With You??”
Image source: DragonpaladinAlaine
#7 He Still Calls Him “Stupid Cat”
Image source: ned883
#8 “He’s Only Going To Be In The Way, I’ll Step On Him”
Image source: llaisney
#9 Dad Now Asks Me To Bring The Cats (Which He Told Me Not To Adopt) Every Time I Visit
Image source: Dizzy_Journalist4486
#10 “I Will Not Be Raising That Dog” ;)
Image source: Parmigiano_Reggiano0
#11 “The Only Good Use For A Cat Is To Make A Comfy Pair Of Slippers” -My Dad
Image source: ksparklepantz
#12 My Dad: Can We Return It???
IF WE KEEP IT, IT CAN’T GO ON THE FURNITURE AND I WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. My dad, out loud, mere days later: “Let’s move this pillow to give you more room. Are you comfy? Do you want some pets? Let’s read together.”
Image source: grapefruitmaven
#13 “We Are Never Getting A Cat.” -My Husband
Image source: kariiann
#14 My Husband “Doesn’t Like Cats” And Refused To Let Me Get A Kitty For The Longest Time
He now gives the kitten a dab of cream cheese every morning and naps with him on the couch… but maintains that he doesn’t like the little dude
Image source: kipperkins
#15 Found This Picture On Twitter And Thought It Was Precious (Not Mine!)
Image source: Far-Matter4792
#16 Boyfriend Didn’t Want A Kitten. He Relented During Quarantine Because He Was An Essential Worker And I Was Alone By Myself Most Days. Now They’re Cuddle Buddies
Image source: EJtheChosenOne
#17 He Never Wanted A Dog. Four Days After They Met, She Helped Him To Recover From A Stroke
Image source: DreamersEyesOpen
#18 Took A Lot Of Convincing To Get One Cat, Let Alone Two. Cat #2 And Dad Are Now Best Buds Who Make Pancakes Together
Image source: Xerces_Blue
#19 I Got Mad At My Wife For Bringing Home A Kitten. He’s My Son Now
Image source: Flamingweedle
#20 Caught Him Hugging The Giant Dog He Didn’t Want, He Was Also Singing The Dog His Own Personal Song
Image source: mischkazelenyy
#21 He Was A Firm Opponent Of The Hairless Cat But Skin To Skin Is The Best Way To Connect
Image source: literallyironic11
#22 My Dad Regularly Sends Me Messages Like This
Image source: Lost-Ad-7412
#23 Hubs Was Never A Cat Person. Now He Tells Me How They Individually Like To Be Pet, And They All Behave And Don’t Fight When Sitting By Daddy. I Don’t Know Who Trained Who
Image source: OllyPolly
#24 Cranky Dad Thought Duncan Would Be A “Weirdo” Because He Was Born An Only Kitten
Image source: lats_n_tats
#25 My Dad And His Grandcat
Image source: DiscoAgent13
#26 Update, Over A Year After Dad Finally Said Ok To Our (His) Cat, Here Is Big Mechanic Dad Enjoying The Fall Fire With His Little Boy
Image source: kerrycooper
#27 My Boyfriend Who Thought All Cats Were Evil Is Now Doing Indoor Rock Climbing To Reach Her. Why? Cause He Wanted To Kiss Her Forehead
Image source: Doctorspiper
#28 My Mom Texted Me This Photo Today. Before You Ask – Yes, He Made This For Himself
Image source: nadineleee
#29 ‘It’ll Last Two Weeks’ – My Dad 5 Years Ago
Image source: tgejesse
#30 That Was Quick For The Guy Who Said He Wasn’t A Cat Person And Has Not Ever Liked Them
Image source: MamaTexTex
#31 Tombstone My Dad Bought For The Cat He Didn’t Want
Image source: kierkegaardenia
#32 No Matter How Much I Begged, My Dad Never Let Me Have A Pet When I Was Younger
This is him dragging my cat in a box (which he named the “Kitty Express”) while making train noises, and laughing like a child.
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Husband, The Life Long Cat Hater
He found Crookshanks abandoned on a job and offered some token resistance when I wanted to bring him home. Six months in and while they’ve been tight since day 1, he often remarks that Crook is the weirdest dog he’s ever had
Image source: southernfriedcrazy
#34 Not The Funniest, But Definitely The Sweetest
My dad said no dogs ever again after our last one passed several years ago. My mom has always wanted a dachshund, but they both agreed to wait until retirement. But he recently realized that “life is too short not to try to make her smile every day.”
Image source: therealmissfrizzle
#35 My Dad Complains That Remus Lays In His Lap Anytime He Sits Down. This Is The Smile I Got After Saying How Jealous I Am
Image source: pootykitten
#36 My Dad (Who Has Always Hated Cats) Sends Me Pictures Of My Cat Every Time She Hangs Out With Him
Image source: echo_location_
#37 I Wasn’t Keen On Getting Cats ( I Can’t Even Pet Them), I Now Watch Videos For Cats With Luna At Least Once A Day
Image source: SmyleGuy
#38 My Husband Is Allergic And Hates Cats
Image source: Scarlett_fever
#39 I Don’t Want A Kitten. He’ll Destroy The Sofa
Image source: Ice_Ice_Goose
#40 My Asian Dad Didn’t Grow Up Around Animals And Was Always Against Any Sort Of House Pet. My Mom Just Sent Me This Photo
Image source: MelonDusk
#41 I Went To Canada For A Week And Received This Text From My Dad
Image source: Lost-Ad-7412
#42 Me: I Don’t Want A New Bird, They Only Bond To You And Want Nothing To Do With Me! New Bird:
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Dad Didn’t Want Kissems. Naturally, Kissems Loves Dad The Most
Image source: platonicnut
#44 He Went From “I Don’t Want A Cat In This House.” To “I Bought Her A Crib Because She Is A Baby.”
Image source: mavikututardis
#45 My Dad: I Want Nothing To Do With That Pile Of Hair
Also my dad: let me build him his dog house with my own two hands, complete with stairs and a dog door leading into the house so he can have his own room and his own bathroom
Image source: NaynaRawks
#46 My Grumpy Dad When He Holds Up The Cat So She Can Look Out The Window
Image source: EricSaysHey
#47 My Husband Calls Our Cat His “Little Man”. He Probably Loves Him More Than Me
Image source: howtheturntables07
#48 “Don’t Feed Him, He’ll Keep Coming Back!” He Kept Coming Back, And Is Now A Very Happy Old Man
Image source: malletgirl91
#49 “I Don’t Understand Why Your Mom Wants To Go Adopt Rescue Cats.” Nowadays He Brings The Cat Outside To Greet My Mom When She Returns From Work
Image source: CromchQueen
#50 My Mexican Dad Who Said She Could Stay For One Week. It’s Been Ten Years Now
Image source: abiicee
#51 This Is How I Find My Husband After Not Seeing Him For Almost 2 Weeks. Forget Greeting The Wife And Children. He Missed His “Baby”!
Image source: reddit.com
#52 “If That Dog Enters Our Home, I’m Moving Out” -Defeated Persian Dad
Image source: Chotuchigg
#53 Dad – “I Dont Want A Dog!” Also Dad – “Gaston Need Is Own Bed And Night Table”
Image source: Shamancito
#54 “The Only Good Cat Is A Dead Cat” – My Dad, Who Then Claimed My Rescue Kitten A Few Hours After He Arrived And Renamed Him George. They’re Now Inseparable
Image source: eniretakia
#55 My Dad Originally Claimed She Was Mine, That She Was Annoying And A Rat. Today Was Her Final Day. He Was Clutching Her Like A Baby. Goodbye Sophie
Image source: reddit.com
#56 “Cats Aren’t Even Good For Anything. Absolutley The Worst Pet We Could Get”
Image source: RealQatoGG
#57 This Is My Dad Who Said He Hates Cats And My Cat
Image source: sintiqueen
#58 This Is My Dad Who Didn’t Want One Dog Let Alone 2 And Most Certainly Did Not Want A Cat!
Image source: snowdropx
#59 It Took Years To Convince My Dad To Get Us A Dog But Here He Is Kissing My Dog’s Foot After He Hurt It Chasing A Rabbit
Image source: elisebuck
#60 My Dad-Who-Did-Not-Want-Pets Comforting A Scared Pup On His First Vet Trip
Image source: LZRoo2
#61 “She Can Stay For 2 Weeks,” Turned Into Him Telling Her It Hurts When She Doesn’t Hug Him On Christmas (2005)
Image source: Raudonis
#62 He Didn’t Want “The Little Bastard” To Get His Feet Cold
Image source: Jennapanty
#63 Parents Came Over To See Our New Place. Dad Left Living Room And Was Gone A Long Time. Found Him In Our Pet Room
Image source: lilycats13
#64 Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father And Loxley
Image source: TheSirTrevor
#65 Dad Then: “Dogs Are Too Much Responsibility.” Dad Now: “The Dog Is My Favorite Family Member Because He Goes To The Park With Me Every Morning”
Image source: More_spiders
#66 Um Can We Get Some Privacy Please?
Image source: jellylien
#67 In 7 Months We’ve Progressed From “We’re Not Getting A Dog. Period.” To This
Image source: princejoopie
#68 1 Year Ago “I’m Not A Dog Person” A Few Months Ago “Don’t Get A Dog” 2 Months Ago Gave In “Ok Fine Let’s Get A Puppy” Today “She Is My Daughter And If I Eat She Eats”
Image source: amandakirkpatrick
#69 “That Brown Dog” Became “Brown Dog” Became “Mr. Brown” Became “Doc Brown Wants To Stay With Me When You Move Out.” Doc Brown Did Move Out With Us, This Is Their First Reunion After About 6 Months
Image source: ikebrofloski
#70 It Took 3 Years To Convince Him Since “He’s More Of A Cat Person.” He Finally Agreed As Long As The Pup Wasn’t Allowed On The Bed Or Furniture. This Is Now What I Wake Up To Every Morning
Image source: ebrambles
#71 “I Do Not Want A Dog” – Him Three Years Ago
Image source: dr_waffledino
#72 Fine We Can Get A Dog But He’s Yours And Not Allowed On The Couch… 2 Weeks Later, I Find This. Loudly Snoring In Harmonic Rhythm
Image source: thepaintedballerina
#73 If Your Dad Didn’t Say “We Are Not Keeping The Cat” And Then Bond With Her And Love Her The Most Is He Even Your Dad??
Image source: lily_r_g
#74 My Husband: “I Don’t Want A Small Dog!” Also My Husband:
Image source: tubieandthetubes
#75 Dad: “No Birds, They Stink And Make Loud Noises All The Time For No Reason.” To Dad: “I Am Pirate Now”
Image source: eliteprephistory
#76 Mr. I Never Want Another Dog… Today He Roasted Chicken For Pablo Because He Thinks He Would Like The Flavor Better And Then Sat On The Floor And Fed It To Him By Hand
Image source: PoodlePopXX
#77 “I’m Pretty Sure I’m Allergic To Dogs” To “Look At The Halo! She’s Like An Angel Sent From Heaven”
Image source: zcecsyc
#78 To My Mom Four Years Ago: “Well It Sounds Like You Already Decided You’re Going To Get Her So I Guess I’m Not Changing Your Mind. Go Now Before She’s Taken.” My Dad Now:
Image source: bikeboy54
#79 Dad: “No, You Cannot Bring A Cat Into Our Home! I Can’t Stand Being Around Those Things”
Image source: BLUESKlTTLES
#80 “I Hate Cats” “They’re Evil” “He Has No Concept Of Boundaries” “Did Anyone Get The Salmon For The Cats? They Don’t Like The Roast Beef One Anymore”
Image source: Wafflesattiffanies
#81 Took Me 20 Odd Years To Convince Him To Get A Cat. He Stopped Saying No But Never Said Yes. One Surprise Later:
Image source: realthotstho
#82 He Can’t Get Up And Help Me Right Now. He Has Been “Chosen” By The Cat
Image source: flowerpawt
#83 Popps Was Very Vocal About No More Pets. Especially No Dogs. And If There Was Gonna Be A Dog, He Wanted Nothing To Do With It. Anyway, Here’s My Dad And Ziggy
Image source: _i_mean_i_guess_
#84 We’re Not Keeping The Kitten! No More Pets!! Now He Can’t Sleep Without Him. This Is How I Woke Up This Morning
Image source: The_dizzy_blonde
#85 I’m “Allergic “ I’m More Of A “Dog Person “ -My Boyfriend
Image source: DirtyOliveMartini
#86 “We’re Never Getting Another Cat”
Image source: auder98
#87 I’m Allergic To Cats. Definitely Don’t Want A Long Haired Cat. Fast Forward 10 Years
Image source: No_Awareness5033
#88 “I Don’t Wan’t An Adult Dog And I Definitely Don’t Want A Dog In The Bed”
Image source: babbybelle
#89 2 Months Ago: “I Hate Cats, They’re Smelly And Mean”. Today: “Move Over A Little So Her Butt Has More Room On The Couch”
Image source: welluuasked
#90 The Old Man Passed Away In September, But I’ll Never Forget Him Sending Me This Picture Of His Puppy’s First Haircut (Only A Week After Bitching About Getting A Dog)
Image source: EnsonAmata
#91 Husband (Who Is Also A Dad!): “I Don’t Even Really Like Cats. We Cannot Get A Cat.” Here He Is About 20 Minutes Into Getting Our Newest Addition, Hamish
Image source: AbbyBK
#92 Boyfriends Who Said “No, We Cannot Get A Dog!” For 3 Years Before I Finally Convinced Him❤️ Now She Sits In His Lap Instead Of Mine In The Car
Image source: smurfitysmurf
#93 My Husband Went From “I Hate Dogs” To Sleeping Together In Front Of The Fire Place
Image source: 100percentthatmitch
#94 My Dad Didn’t Want One Cat But We Brought Home Two. 10 Years Later This Is How One Of Them Looks At Him
Image source: ScubaSteve1219
#95 He Claimed To Hate Cats And Be Allergic, Now He Personally Cleans Out Eye Boogers
Image source: thekatshow
#96 My Boyfriend With The Puppy I Spent Almost A Year Trying To Convince Him To Get. Now I Think She Loves Him More Than Me!
Image source: Quoth_the_Hedgehog
#97 My Dad Didn’t Want A Dog. I Watched Him Cry At The Shelter When This Guy Sat On His Lap. I Knew It Was All Over. Welcome Home Beni
Image source: smtreger
#98 My Dad On My 13th Birthday “Whatever You Do Don’t Bring Home A F***ing Cat” My Dad Now :
Image source: Morganpaullina
#99 From A Dad Who Did Not Want A Pet To A Pet Who Does Not Want A Dad
Image source: MuppetAway
#100 My Husband With The Cat He “Tolerates”
Image source: DrawingPractical3581
#101 “He Wants To See What We’ve Got”
Image source: icanthelpbutsaythis
#102 Our Dad Is The Stereotypical Mexican Dad. He Used To Always Say “Yo No Quiero Animales En Esta Casa!”. I Just Received This Picture
Image source: 2lame2comeupwaname
#103 My Dad 15 Years Ago: “We Can’t Keep Him”. Also My Dad: (Read The Shirt He’s Wearing As A Legit Part Of His Daily Rotation For Bonus Giggles)
Image source: willowwrenwild
#104 From “Please Tell Me You Aren’t Serious” To “Mac’s Helping Me” Within A Week
Image source: sunflowerdynasty
#105 Wife Brought Home This Girl 4 Years Ago, I Did Not Want Her Originally. Yesterday, I Cried As We Had To Put Her Down
Image source: quietsal
#106 Dad: I Don’t Want A Pet, So Stop Pestering Me About It. Also Dad: Please Go On Vacation So I Can Hang Out With My Grandson Again
Image source: aggressivepassion
#107 “If I Come Home And There’s A Cat There, I’m Going To Be Mad.”—my Dad, Lying
Image source: OutlawPurrs
#108 “Cats Aren’t Affectionate Like Dogs”
Image source: ratmoney23
#109 Dad: “No Cats Allowed In This House!” Also Dad: Paints Picture Of Our Cats To Hang At Home
Image source: beautifulcabbage
#110 My Dad Reading The News With That Stupid Dog
Image source: biopticapple2
#111 Dad’s On A “Very Important Zoom Call”… And The Pup’s Been Promoted From Unwanted To Assistant!
Image source: kaymakinzie
#112 He Never Wanted An Animal In The House And Now They Have Matching Sweaters!
Image source: Purple_Panda_1
#113 My Dad Didn’t Want Luna, But Traded In His Car For Something More Suitable For Taking Her Absolutely Anywhere He Could
Image source: cutecemetery
#114 “Nah I Don’t Want Him He’s Gonna Shed His Fur Too Much”
Image source: reddit.com
#115 From “The Dogs Are Not Coming Up On The Bed” To “We Need To Get A King Size Bed So They Can Sleep Next To Us”
Image source: forspanish_press2
#116 I Guess Part 2 Of A Previous Post, Now Featuring Both Egg And Pepper, Who He Did Not Want
Image source: ughhdante
#117 My Dad When I Come Home: Take The Dog With You With You Leave. Also My Dad:
Image source: chickpeabab
#118 “I Don’t Want A Puppy. You Can Get One But I’m Not Gonna Like It” He Now Calls Him Son
Image source: reddit.com
#119 He Didn’t Want The Cat, Now They Sit Like This For Hours Every Day
Image source: FrancescoTottii
#120 Four Years Ago My Dad Said That He Would Not Take Care Of That Cat If We Get It. Now He Builds Guppy In Hours Of Work A Cat Mansion Out Of Cardboard Boxes. I Love My Dad And So Does Our Cat
Image source: Puzius
#121 What Is That…thing? I’m Not Taking Care Of Her
Image source: gluteactivation
#122 My Dad Always Said He Hated Our Cat. This Is How I Found Them Saturday Morning
Image source: Maia-Odair
#123 My Dad Is The Only One Who Is Able To Hold My Cat Like This Without Him Freaking Out
Image source: Kmcgr577
#124 “Animals Belong In The Wild”, Except This One, Apparently
Image source: zackira
#125 Dad Then: “We Don’t Need Another Cat In The House. It’s Pointless.” //My Dad Two Months After We Adopted Felipe:
Image source: merzard98
#126 My Dad Taking A Nap With Our ‘Damn Mutt’ Who Is Supposed To Stay Outside Cuz She ‘Gets Hair Everywhere.’
Image source: reddit.com
#127 He Was Staunchly Against Getting A Dog. Now This Is His Facebook Profile Picture
Image source: rraytrixm
#128 My Dad: No, We’re Not Getting Another Dog!! Also My Dad:
Image source: doesamulletmakeaman
#129 ‘we Don’t Need Another Duck.’ Now He Has A Football Buddy
Image source: odins2ravens
#130 “Alright, Lets Go…” Says The Grumpy Old Man To The “Stupid Dog” For Their Nightly Beer In The Backyard
Image source: localtouristgr
#131 My Dad’s Officially Part Of The Club. He Told Is We Would Not Be Taking A Dog Home Today. This Is Him Hours Later
Image source: onehashbrown
#132 My Uncle, Who Absolutely Thinks Pets Are A Waste Of Time And Money
Image source: reddit.com
#133 Dad: Throw This Cat Back Where You Found It. Also Dad: “Don’t Be Scared. It’s Just A Vacuum. Ssh Baby. It’s Okay Nachooo”
Image source: jazreelc
#134 Begged My Husband For Months To Let Me Get A Dog, He Reluctantly Let Us Get Her Because “She Really Seems To Like You”
Image source: reddit.com
#135 “I Don’t Love Him, He’s Just A Dog…”
Image source: shaunaprawna
#136 Dad Taking The ‘Rabbit We Didn’t Need’ To A Road Trip
Image source: yaths17
#137 Caught Him Feeding Water To The Dog With His Cupped Hand After A Short 5 Minute Walk
Image source: KoeppeNodules
#138 From “No More Cats. Ever.” To “He’s Mine You Don’t Get To Hold Him.”
Image source: medicalmystery1395
#139 Dad: “I Want Nothing To Do With That Stupid Cat.” Two Days Later, This Happens
Image source: allycat35790
#140 Coming From The Man Who ‘Hates Cats’
Image source: bitofafixerupper
