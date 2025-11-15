Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives’ Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

by

Being a parent is no cake walk, but despite that, there is much fun to be had. And the fun starts when the missus becomes pregnant.

There is something weird that happens in the dad’s head that starts his transformation into a full-on dad. You know, like the dad kinda dad whose jokes make your skin crawl and whose pranks only make you wish you didn’t get that gene.

Well, dads have been sharing funny situations from their lives from when their significant others were pregnant with their children. Everything from jokes to hilarious situations they’ve been in, whether it got them into trouble or not, was shared for the internet to enjoy.

So here’s a curated list of the best tweets circulating the net these days. Vote and comment on the ones you enjoyed the most. And hey, if you have your own stories, share them in the comment section below!

#1

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: SethMcCausland

#2

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: Trilliam_Yeats

#3

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: PatCunnane

#4

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#5

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: HowToBeADad

#6

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: Chhapiness

#7

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#8

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: DrakeGatsby

#9

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedad

#10

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#11

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#12

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: WilliamRodgers

#13

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: david8hughes

#14

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: david8hughes

#15

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: NewDadNotes

#16

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: johnsonsjimmy

#17

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: Jonahlobe

#18

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#19

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: RealAtunGrande

#20

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: Dadsaysjokes

#21

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: NorthernOvation

#22

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#23

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: WilliamRodgers

#24

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedad

#25

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: CAshmanActor

#26

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: TwinzerDad

#27

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: daddydoinwork

#28

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: FatherWithTwins

#29

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedad

#30

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedad

#31

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: HowToBeADad

#32

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: aspen_writes

#33

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedadvocate01

#34

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: HowToBeADad

#35

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedadvocate01

#36

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: Robthegod_

#37

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: dearpreggywife

#38

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: david8hughes

#39

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: TwinzerDad

#40

Dads On Twitter Are Joking About Their Wives&#8217; Pregnancies And Here Are 40 Of The Best Tweets

Image source: thedad

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
110 Of Probably The Best Arcade Games Ever
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Can The Show “Storage Wars” Be a 30-Year Show?
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2018
50 Times Trolls Had The Funniest Christmas Gift Ideas Ever (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
It Took Us 8 Hours To Make This Optical Illusion Cake From 530 Pieces
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Women Are Calling Out 40 “Female Experiences” That Have Been Normalized By Society But Are In Fact Really Messed Up
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’m A Layout Artist By Day And A Crafter By Night
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.