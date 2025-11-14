Dad Builds A Playroom For His Son And The Before & After Photos Show Real Handyman Skills

Carl Raine bought a house recently and it needed renovation. Naturally, the living room was one of the top priority projects. However, instead of making it a cozy lounge with a bar and cheeky gadgets, Raine thought of something else. A playful paradise for his 3-year-old son Oakley. When everything was done, the dad took to the Facebook group DIY On A Budget, sharing before and after pictures of his handiwork.
“I wanted to keep as much of the floor space free as possible, which was the starting block [for the design],” Raine told Bored Panda. “It made me use the space around the room and by creating two levels, it has just made the absolute most of the space to keep the floor free.”
“So the features I’ve added are all things that I have picked up along the journey of being his dad, what he likes and also what I know will push him to hopefully naturally better himself and help him along his path,” the dad said. “Simple things like the slide, ball pit, and steps are all there to help him be active but [there also are] tunnels to allow him to separate himself from the lights if [they become] too much for him.”
There are more mechanical things to activate Oakley’s motor skills as well, like the abacus basketball hoop and the Velcro board. “[They’re] simple and effective, as I also am aware that I wouldn’t want it all being too overwhelming for him.”
“The project, if I’m honest, would probably round up about the £800 ($1,037) mark,” Raine said. “The fact that I’m in the trade helps as I’ve managed to do absolutely everything in order to keep costs down to a minimum!”
As for Oakley, the dad believes it would have been better just pouring glue on the floor: “He just doesn’t come out of it!”
People said a lot of nice things about Oakley’s new playroom
