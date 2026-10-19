Neighborhood ‘Karen’ Complains About Dad’s Epic Halloween Display, Then The Whole Community Gets Involved

Nate Taylor spent years building a Halloween wonderland in his front yard, complete with towering animatronics, sound effects, and even a fog system.
His labor of love, which began with humble beginnings, has turned into an annual community tradition in Traverse City, Michigan.
But after attracting thousands of visitors over the years, the popular Halloween attraction has run into an unexpected obstacle.
Nate Taylor decided to build a massive Halloween display in his front yard after a free Craigslist ad
The story of the Halloween tradition began with a Craigslist ad, which Nate Taylor and his wife Vicky happened to stumble upon.
The ad was posted by a woman downsizing after a divorce, and she offered to give away her decorations for free.
“Really, ma’am? You want us to take this?” he asked when he saw two decades’ worth of Halloween decorations.
It took Taylor three trailer loads to transport them to his home.
In 2017, he began displaying the decorations outside his Cape Cod-style home and invited his Spruce Street neighbors to stop by.
Since the weather wasn’t always friendly, he constructed a makeshift tarp to protect the decorations.
Residents on Spruce Street and passersby stopped to enjoy the spectacle. Visitors going to the nearby Munson Medical Center also began pulling up to take a look.
Taylor explained that the vibe was less horror and more whimsical, because he’s “not into blood and gore or jump scares.”
This meant people of all ages felt welcome to enjoy.
Building the display became a seasonal hobby for Taylor and a beloved annual tradition for the community
For the part-time DJ and stay-at-home dad, the front yard Halloween display soon became a seasonal hobby.
The modest setup grew into something bigger in 2018, covering a larger area with more decorations, thus becoming the first version of his annual “Dead Ends on Spruce” spectacle.
The bigger display attracted bigger crowds, and even people from out of town started visiting to see the display.
Visitors could feast their eyes on 25 to 30 animatronics, special lighting, and fog rising up from the ground.
As the years passed by, Taylor’s project became a beloved seasonal tradition in Traverse City.
They estimated getting 30 to 40 visitors when they started going “all night” by 2021.
“That doesn’t sound like a lot, but for a seasonal display, it is,” the father added.
Having two kids on the autism spectrum himself, Taylor’s intention behind the display was also to create more accessible activities for neurodivergent and special needs children.
The Michigan dad created the attraction to make Halloween more accessible for children with special needs
There’s “nothing for special needs kids to do overall” during Halloween, he said.
So he ensured his Halloween spectacle was safe and “easily accessible” to the special needs community, including those using wheelchairs.
Most of all, Taylor has always kept it free for everyone.
“We have never charged a dime–not one–for any ticket,” he added.
By 2023, guests started noticing something new: a guestbook where they could note down remarks and suggestions.
Several people suggested having a donation box, which Taylor said they “didn’t need it” initially.
“I am grateful my wife has a decent job at the hospital,” he said.
Nevertheless, the money from the donation box helped with building up the display.
A total of $1,200 was dropped in the box in 2023, and “every penny helps with the build,” Taylor said.
Taylor said he handles most of the display-building himself and starts from around August 1 every year.
He puts in six to 10 hours a day, which takes away from his family time and responsibilities at home. So, the donation box does provide some relief.
A guestbook and a donation box became new additions over time
In 2024, the display attracted the biggest crowd so far, thanks to neighbors who helped spread the word on Facebook.
Taylor believes about 18,000 people visited the display in October 2024, including six groups of school children.
Since 2017, Taylor has had to pause the project only in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2025, when two of his family members, including his mother with colon cancer, had to be taken care of.
Determined to make a memorable comeback this year, Taylor began preparing for the Halloween display in August.
As he normally does every year, he met with fire marshals and the city manager to discuss his plans for the display.
He also asked whether his street could be closed to traffic on Halloween night to ensure visitors’ safety. This safety precaution was first introduced in 2024.
A neighbor allegedly accused Taylor of running a business, putting his Halloween tradition at risk
One of the snags he was hit with this year was a neighbor’s complaint accusing him of “selling tickets” to visitors and running a business in his front yard.
Taylor then received a “four-page letter from the city’s lawyers,” listing the rules his home operation was expected to follow.
“They think I am a business,” the husband said. “I am not.”
The city officials “had a tip that I had 18,000 people, but if you spread that out over 30 days, it’s not any busier than a big garage sale. Nobody is blocking driveways,” he added.
One of the rules said there was a limit of eight cars that could park in front of the display at a time. A ninth car could put the attraction at risk of being shut down, Taylor said.
The Michigan dad said he’s been careful about the noise and closes the display by 10 p.m. every night. He also ensures the light doesn’t reach neighbors’ properties.
Luckily, Taylor didn’t need to worry about funding a lawyer.
He said, “Three lawyers reached out to me, saying they would love to represent me about this.” And they ultimately sent a letter to the city earlier this year, asking for a response by September 18 so that Taylor could work on the time-sensitive display.
“We never heard back,” Taylor added.
With Money being another problem this year, Taylor asked fans if they were willing to donate and shared his Venmo.
“We got maybe $400,” said Taylor, who also sold some of his DJ equipment to put the elaborate display up on its feet this year.
“We have been bare-bonesing hardc*re to make this display work,” he added.
Despite the dispute and financial struggles, the Michigan dad expects nearly 25,000 visitors this year
Ultimately, the display was unveiled in its full glory this month, and Taylor estimated there were 400 people on the opening night.
“We haven’t had one city official come,” he said. “It has been absolutely successful.”
He also has reservations from 25 special needs groups, planning to come throughout the spooky season.
Taylor is expecting nearly 25,000 visitors this year, who will enjoy 25 different animatronics, including a 12-foot headless horseman and a 7-foot werewolf.
“People need to lighten up,” one commented online
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