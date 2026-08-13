Dad’s Astonishing Words In Jailhouse Call After Drunken Daughter Ended Bride’s Life On Her Wedding Day

Jamie Komoroski’s father, Charles, sympathized with her during a jailhouse conversation after she caused a devastating accident in South Carolina in April 2023.
The then-25-year-old logistics account executive rammed her rental Toyota into a golf cart carrying newlyweds Aric and Samantha Hutchinson, severely injuring the former and ending the latter’s life.
“Bad things happen to good people, honey,” Charles said, while calmly puffing a cigar.
He stood by his daughter, claiming he was doing everything to get her out.
Jamie Komoroski’s father sympathized with her while assuring her of his support
Phone Calls From Prison/YouTube
Komoroski sobbed in a call with her dad in May 2023, saying, “I just don’t know why this had to happen to me.”
“It’s just something that happened to you, and we are going to deal with it as best as we can, okay?” he reassured her.
Later in their conversation, she bizarrely attacked the media and expressed fears about facing backlash after her release from custody.
“That just, like, makes me scared that the media is so involved in it,” she said. “Why are they so involved?”
Charles once again validated his daughter’s misguided sense of victimhood, saying it was because her case “sold newspapers.”
Komoroski complained even more, saying, “That’s not going to help me, like, ‘Oh my God. It’s going to be so bad when I get out. Everybody’s going to be so mean to me.’”
Her dad asked her to “get tough.”
“We’re doing everything we can,” he said, desperately trying to ease her concerns.
Komoroski begged to call her father after her arrest while showing no remorse for her actions
Komoroski was driving at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when the crash occurred.
As officers arrived at the scene, she repeatedly asked them to make sure the people struck were okay.
She, however, took no responsibility, claiming she “didn’t do anything wrong.”
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department
A cop’s bodycam footage showed him asking her about the number of drinks she had consumed before getting behind the wheel.
Her defiance continued as she denied being under the influence at all.
Instead of admitting she was at fault, she claimed, “I was driving, and then all of a sudden something hit me.”
Questioning continued after she was taken to the police station, where she was asked to rate how drunk she was on a scale of one to 10.
She refused to answer and instead fired back with, “I would like a lawyer.”
She also demanded she be allowed to call her dad, but was denied.
Moments later, she was captured speaking with a wall-mounted camera in the room.
“Oh, hi, camera. I’m crying because he’s not letting me call my f**king father, even though they haven’t proven s**t and don’t have any right for me to not be able to contact my family or anyone that I want,” she said.
A blood test revealed a liquor level of 0.261 percent in her system — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after Aric Hutchinson shared the lasting impact of the accident
Phone Calls From Prison/YouTube
Aric suffered two broken legs, extensive facial fractures and a traumatic brain injury in the accident.
Sobbing in court at Komoroski’s sentencing in December 2024, he revealed the final conversation he had with Samantha.
“She said she didn’t want the night to end. I kissed her on the head. The next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital.”
He said he realized he had lost his wife the minute he saw his mom wearing the clothes from the night before.
About his life since then, Aric said his life would never be the same despite the number of therapists and psychiatrists he sees.
“I wish I had died that night,” he lamented. “I wish I had seen it coming. I’d have jumped off the cart so that she’d only run me over.”
Komoroski was sentenced to 25 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to felony DUI, two counts of DUI causing great bodily harm or demise, and reckless homicide.
She previously made headlines for receiving special treatment in jail
In May 2023, Komoroski was allowed to have in-person visits from her family thanks to a helping hand from Sheriff Kristin Graziano, even though the policy at Charleston County prison prohibited it.
Graziano even met with Komoroski, which led her to tell her boyfriend in a jail call that “the head person” of the family thought she should be home with her family.
“She’s really nice, and I think she’s gonna help me,” she added. “Things are looking up.”
It was later revealed through one of the phone conversations between Komoroski and her father that Graziano “had a relationship” with one of their lawyers, Christopher Gramiccioni.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to the New York Post at the time that Graziano got involved with Komoroski’s case after the family “reached out to the agency soon after her arrival.”
However, they labeled the officer’s meeting with the inmate a standard procedure that she practices with every resident.
“Epitome of bad parenting,” a social media user said about Charles
Follow Us