Parents Are Mad Daughter Didn’t Tell Them She Bought A House While Being Sneaky Themselves

Parents are not supposed to have favorites but we all know that many do… Some just hide it better than others. The problems arise when mom or dad treats their kids differently and makes one feel like the black sheep of the family.

A woman has revealed how she felt like a glorified maid growing up, while her sister could do no wrong. She subsequently drifted away from her family when they moved overseas. The woman and her husband recently bought a new house and weren’t planning on saying a word about it to her parents. Imagine her surprise when they rocked up on her doorstep, and called her “selfish” for keeping secrets.

Her parents never hid the fact that she’s the least-liked child, so she thinks nothing of not sharing ‘big news’ with them

Image credits: pixel-shot.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

They lost it when they found out she’d bought a house, accusing her of being “selfish” and not a “true daughter”

Image credits: tourist07 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: revolutionary_alien

Many felt that the parents had proven the daughter right, and that her secret was justified

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: fentonroma143 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Camandona / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: revolutionary_alien

