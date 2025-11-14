This Online Community Shares How Their Adopted Cats Looked Then & Now And It’s Heartwarming (30 Pics)

What makes a human a better version of themself? A simple act of kindness. Adoption is never an easy decision; it requires a lot of responsibility. Especially when those in need are neglected kittens who were abandoned in the streets. However, recent trends are showing that cat adoption is spreading worldwide, and there might be a bright future for abandoned animals after all.
A good proof of that is the subreddit r/BeforeNAfterAdoption. There, new feline parents are sharing their heartwarming stories with the rest of us. What’s even more awesome, a lot of them compliment their posts with pictures of their new family members as well. The before and after photographs perfectly portray the incredible transformations those once stray cats have gone through, and you can’t help but smile knowing that love can cure even the most neglected beings.
#1 My Boy Yuzu Was A Stray Found By A Friend Of Mine With The Worst Case Of Scabies We’ve Ever Seen (We’re All Vet Students). He’s Also Had Ear Mites, Fungal Infections, Stud Tail, & Recurrent Ear And Eye Infections One After The Other. One Year And Lots Of Treatments Later And He’s Perfectly Healthy!
#2 This Is Barley! My Son And I Found Her By The Road. She Had Been Abandoned. So Thin… Covered In Fleas. The Last Photo Was 3 Months After We Found Her. She’s Simply The Sweetest Little Cat Ever
#3 “We’re Just Going To Foster Him,” – My Mother, In May Of 2015
#4 Melvin: Found In A Trash Heap In June 2012. He Spent His First Night In His Forever Home Sleeping On Me. Six Years Later, It’s Still His Favorite Place To Be
#5 Kai Mana Had His Jaw Stepped On And Would Be Put Down. I Worked Full Time And Couldn’t Commit To Taking Care Of Him. But My BF Took Him To Get Surgery, And Fed Him Kitten Formula Through A Syringe. He Brought Him To His Construction Job, And Woke Up Every Two Hours For Feedings. He’s Happy Today
#6 One Month Ago, I Found This Baby In The Wheel Of My Forklift At Work. Now She Lives At Home With Me. Meet Emmy (6 Weeks vs. 10 Weeks)
#7 This Is Benben. Before/After Death Row
#8 I Had To Fight My Wife To Not Leave Him At The Shelter—she Was Concerned He’d Either Cost Us A Ton Of Money In Vet Bills Or Die Soon Since He Was So Sickly, Turns Out He Just Needed Food And Kisses
#9 Phoenix Was Rescued From The Streets And Was Covered In Hot Tar. Little Over A Month Later, He Looks Amazing, He Loves Humans And Is Ready To Enter A Loving Home
#10 Kira Was Founded Almost Dead Of Starvation In A Farm With Cows. She Was Healthy In One Week And We Kept Her. Summer 2018
#11 2 Years Ago Today I Walked Into A Petsmart And Met A Cat Named Sonny Who No One Would Adopt Because He Was 13 Years Old, Covered In Fleas, Underweight, And Had A Mouth Full Of Rotten Teeth That Had To Be Removed. He Came Home With Me That Night And It Was The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made
#12 Our Sweet Cousteau! From A Scrawny Street Kitty In New Orleans To A Prince Living In Paris
#13 Before And After Fostering. Roadrunner On The Day I Got Him From The Shelter, And On The Day He Went To His New Home
#14 Albus Was Found Abandoned And Starving On The Streets Of Cairo. The Strays Wouldn’t Let Him Eat. He’s Now Spoilt Rotten And Incredibly Affectionate
#15 These Two Cat Brothers Were Rescued From The Street And They Are As Inseparable Today As They Were The Day I Found Them
#16 One Year Ago, Jake Was Found Underneath A Car, Alone And Half Frozen. He Was 4 Weeks Old And His Mom Was Gone. Now He’s The Biggest Kitty With The Most Personality That I’ve Ever Met
#17 Some Wonderful Soul Found This Little Guy On The Street Cuddled Up In A Plastic Container. 3 Years Later, He Is The Happiest, Sweetest, Most Playful, Curious Cat. Love Him So Much And Thank You Wonderful Soul, Whomever You Are
#18 From Feral To Friend (Harry’s Story). Last January, We Received Word That There A Was A Feral Cat Found With A Terrible Head Wound. He Was On Death’s Doorstep. We Took Him In To Recover And 8 Months Later He Won’t Leave Our Side
#19 A Little Love Goes A Long Way
#20 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Month Difference. Part 2
#21 10 Year Old Girl Neglected By Previous Owners. Took A While To Come Out Of Her Shell, She’s The Sweetest Old Gal
#22 Worked My Ass Off To Bring Spooky Back From The Edge. He Passed Away Unexpectedly Weeks Later But His Short Presence Was A Gift
#23 My Midnight’s Transformation
#24 Found Homeless In 120 Deg Heat, Gave Birth To 5 Kittens Within 2 Hours Of Us Taking Her In…and Now She’s Our Princess!
#25 This Is River. At The Shelter, He Was Shaved As His Fur Was Extremely Matted And Riddled With Flees. He Had Coccidia And Conjunctivitis. After Some Medicine And Tlc, He’s Doing Amazing! He’s The Most Loving And Affectionate Kitty Ever, Always Snuggling Up And Kissing Me! I’ve Had Him For 4 Months
#26 My Foster Went From Just 3lbs With Multiple Infections Being Syringe Fed To Over 7lbs In Just A Month!
#27 The Shelter Named Him “Cupido” Because He Had Been Shot Through And Through With An Arrow. He Also Had A Respiratory Infection Because He’s Felv Positive. Now He’s Fat And Happy
#28 My Cousin Saw This 20lb Senior Cat Available For Adoption. After A Year Of Love, Dieting, And Proper Veterinary Care, Roger Has Lost 5+ Pounds. He’s Still A Big Boy But He’s Happy And Active
#29 From “Take Me Home” To “Never Let Me Go”. We Adore Our Little Dude
#30 When I First Saw Her Sela Was A Sick, Underweight, Flea Infested Stray The Local Pound Picked Up. Today We Celebrated Her 1 Year Adoption Day, Matching Party Hats And All!
