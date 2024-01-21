5 D-List Celebrities In A-List Movies

In Hollywood, the ultimate goal for most actors is to ascend the ranks and become part of the coveted A-list realm, a status symbolizing immense fame, popularity, and success. A-list actors are often the ones at the center of major film projects, commanding substantial salaries and enjoying worldwide recognition. However, despite their initial triumph, not all actors can maintain their A-list status indefinitely. In fact, many find themselves navigating the unpredictable nature of the industry and experiencing a sudden decline in their career trajectory.
These once-prominent figures may find themselves relegated to the category of D-list celebrities, with smaller roles in lesser-known films or even straight-to-DVD or video-on-demand releases. Yet, every now and then, these resilient actors resurface and find themselves amidst an ensemble of renowned A-list actors, rejuvenating their careers and reclaiming some of their lost public acclaim and notoriety. So, here are 5 D-List celebrities who shined in A-List movies.
Amanda Bynes in Easy A (2010)
Amanda Bynes first emerged into the spotlight as a talented and fresh-faced child star, showcasing her comedic skills on the highly popular sketch show, The Amanda Show. This venture propelled her into fame within the child and teenage market, earning her a loyal following. However, as she transitioned into her adult years, Bynes experienced a shift in her career trajectory, falling into the D-list category of celebrities. Nevertheless, in a surprising turn of events, she resurfaced in the 2010s with a standout role in the critically acclaimed film Easy A.
In Easy A, Bynes shed her famous wacky persona and instead delivered a more grounded performance as Marianne, a devout Christian high school mean girl. Her portrayal garnered praise, demonstrating her ability to tackle more complex roles. Through this transformation, Amanda Bynes showcased her growth as an actress, reminding audiences that she was capable of delivering nuanced performances that went beyond her earlier comedic endeavors.
Eric Roberts in The Dark Knight (2008)
Eric Roberts emerged as a prominent actor in the 1980s, garnering critical acclaim and even an Oscar nomination for his unforgettable performance in Runaway Train. However, as the years went by, Roberts found himself sinking into the depths of the D-list category. Nevertheless, he never lost his determination and work ethic, becoming one of the hardest-working character actors in Hollywood and accumulating an astonishing 600 acting credits. Unfortunately, these opportunities mostly comprised of small roles in TV shows and straight-to-VOD movies.
However, in 2008, Roberts seized the chance to showcase his true talent in the box office juggernaut, The Dark Knight. In Christopher Nolan‘s esteemed classic, Roberts portrayed the powerful and menacing mob boss Maroni, delivering a performance filled with charisma and slick villainous charm. This remarkable portrayal propelled him back into the mainstream spotlight, ultimately earning him the coveted role of the lead villain in Sylvester Stallone‘s action-packed film, The Expendables, in 2010.
Watch The Dark Knight on Netflix
Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Expendables 2 (2012)
Jean-Claude Van Damme‘s rise to fame in the 80s and 90s placed him amongst the biggest action stars of the era. His martial arts skills and charismatic presence on screen brought him both critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. However, as the late 90s and early 2000s rolled in, Van Damme’s career took a downturn, finding himself declassed to starring in straight-to-DVD movies that often received harsh criticism from reviewers. So, it seemed that his once-illustrious career had hit a low point. However, in 2012, Van Damme shocked the world of Hollywood by returning to the big screen in a major way.
Playing the menacing villain, Vilain, in The Expendables 2, Van Damme showcased his eclectic ability to step out of his comfort zone. This role subverted his typical heroic image and painted him as a cold-blooded killer, surprising both audiences and critics alike. This dramatic shift marked a turning point for Van Damme, as he started to regain a foothold in mainstream film and television moving away from his status as a D-List celebrity. In 2016, he further cemented his comeback by starring as a fictionalized version of himself in the acclaimed Prime Video original series, Jean-Claude Van Johnson.
Watch The Expendables 2 on Prime Video
Robert Forster in Jackie Brown (1997)
Quentin Tarantino’s passion for movies knows no bounds, as he often goes beyond the realm of A-list talent to carefully select actors for his films. Rather than solely relying on the popular choices, Tarantino frequently casts individuals who he believes are perfect for the respective roles, whether or not they are currently in the spotlight. One such example can be seen in his 1997 film, Jackie Brown, where renowned actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton joined the project. However, for the film’s two leads, Tarantino took a different route and chose D-list actors Pam Grier and Robert Forster. Despite being lesser-known names at the time, both performers delivered exceptional performances. However, it was Robert Forster who truly stole the show, earning him an Oscar nomination and catapulting him back into the limelight.
Forster’s role in Jackie Brown was a nuanced one to say the least. He played Max Cherry, a bail bondsman who falls madly in love with the titular character, subsequently involving himself in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. As he faces an existential crisis and a moral dilemma, his love soon thrusts him into the side of the world he has stayed away from for so long. Forster’s role in Jackie Brown rekindled his career, leading to acclaimed roles in films like Mulholland Drive and hit shows like Breaking Bad.
John Travolta in Pulp Fiction (1994)
Pulp Fiction, directed by Quentin Tarantino, undeniably revolutionized the crime genre in Hollywood with its innovative storytelling and captivating characters. The intricate plot weaves together seemingly unrelated stories, creating a non-linear narrative that challenges traditional cinematic conventions. The slick and highly stylized dialogue showcases Tarantino’s mastery of crafting unique conversations that are both witty and profound. Furthermore, the film’s splices of brutal violence are shocking and visceral, leaving an indelible impact on audiences.
However, the major talking point of the movie was easily the remarkable comeback performance of John Travolta. Having previously faded from the limelight after his successes in Grease and Saturday Night Fever, Travolta delivered a mesmerizing performance as Vincent Vega, a charismatic and morally ambiguous hitman, relighting the flame on his career and landing him an Oscar nomination. After Pulp Fiction, Travolta’s career was well and truly reignited. He went on to star in hit movies like Get Shorty and Face/Off, and the acclaimed TV series, American Crime Story.
Watch Pulp Fiction on Prime Video
