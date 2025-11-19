40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

When the Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2023, people were divided. Some were genuinely interested and excited about this behemoth of a vehicle, while others weren’t fans.
These days? Sentiments about the Cybertruck are primarily negative, most likely because of CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversies. So much so that company stocks have dropped more than 50%, an all-time high.
But we’re not getting into the nitty gritty details about the political side of things. Instead, we’re highlighting some funny images from the CyberStuck subreddit, an online group of 271,000 members dedicated to mocking what they call the “DivorceWagon.”
Here are some of our top picks.
#1 I’m Impressed…
Image source: waazus
#2 They Really Believe They Have The Ultimate Machine
Image source: kingamenra
#3 👏🏼
Image source: CautiousComfort8476
#4 This Angle Was Too Good To Not Take A Picture
Image source: scholar97
#5 Funny
Image source: Big_College_8962
#6 Community Notes Irl
Image source: This_Broccoli_
#7 Terrorist Dog. Straight To El Salvador
Image source: MoreMotivation
#8 Seen In Seattle – The Tow Truck Driver Actually Slowed Down To Let Me Get The Shot
Image source: espressocrow
#9 Well, That’s One Thats Probably Heading To The Crusher
Image source: HangedSanchez
#10 Ouch
Image source: micyclesbichaels
#11 Look At ‘Em Go!
Image source: AmokOrbits
#12 Dork
Image source: pestalliance
#13 Engineering Marvel
Image source: Spyke2269
#14 A Cybertruck Finally Fulfilling Its Destiny 🥹
Image source: MoreMotivation
#15 City Of Kenosha, Wi Joined The Chat
Image source: StacksMcK
#16 Apparently Snow Accumulates In Front Of The Headlights While Driving
Image source: kingomtdew
#17 Cybertruck Owners Discovering Things About Their Cars
Image source: ximaera
#18 It’s All A Misunderstanding, It Didn’t Crash
Image source: Gem_89
#19 Unacceptable
Image source: ucdavis-grad
#20 I Did Not Think These Could Get Uglier
Image source: AtlasEndured51
#21 Cybertruck Pic Of The Day. Seattle
Image source: MoreMotivation
#22 There I Fixed It
Image source: Ultraxxx
#23
Image source: Razsah
#24 What A Beautiful Thing To See Today
Image source: lumpy-jpg
#25 She’s Not Wrong
Image source: Crombus_
#26 Turns Out That The Wankpanzer Doors Are Being Sheered Off At The Hinges Due To A Weak And Dangerous Design Flaw
Image source: MoreMotivation
#27 Upstaged
Image source: Magnus919
#28 Cyberkachow
Image source: Seeking-Direction
#29 Wheels Are Coming Off
Image source: MarketCompetitive896
#30 Good Use Of Eggs Even With This Economy
Image source: jVCrm68
#31 Beautiful Photo Of Jersey Shore
Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com
#32 Don’t Try Auto Pilot On The Snow
Image source: AXI-UM
#33 Rear Wheel Ejected
Image source: Shenemonster
#34 Delorean vs. Cybertruck
Image source: SnowyLeopardGecko1
#35 “Built For Any Planet” So Long As It Doesn’t Have Snow
Image source: Phoenix_1217
#36 Sand Dunes:1 Cyberbeast: Rip
Image source: sparrow-man
#37 A Cyclist Takes An Unconventional Approach To Dealing With A Wankpanzer That’s Parked In A Bus Lane
Image source: MoreMotivation
#38 I Feel Sorry For Anybody Who ______ Cyber Truck
Image source: oochiewallyWallyserb
#39 They Are Such Pieces Of Junk
Image source: DefiantBelt925
#40 Looks Like Rapid Self Deconstruction On The Freeway
Image source: Acecarpenter
