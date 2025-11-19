40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

When the Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2023, people were divided. Some were genuinely interested and excited about this behemoth of a vehicle, while others weren’t fans. 

These days? Sentiments about the Cybertruck are primarily negative, most likely because of CEO Elon Musk’s recent controversies. So much so that company stocks have dropped more than 50%, an all-time high. 

But we’re not getting into the nitty gritty details about the political side of things. Instead, we’re highlighting some funny images from the CyberStuck subreddit, an online group of 271,000 members dedicated to mocking what they call the “DivorceWagon.” 

Here are some of our top picks.

#1 I’m Impressed…

Image source: waazus

#2 They Really Believe They Have The Ultimate Machine

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: kingamenra

#3 👏🏼

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: CautiousComfort8476

#4 This Angle Was Too Good To Not Take A Picture

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: scholar97

#5 Funny

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Big_College_8962

#6 Community Notes Irl

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: This_Broccoli_

#7 Terrorist Dog. Straight To El Salvador

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: MoreMotivation

#8 Seen In Seattle – The Tow Truck Driver Actually Slowed Down To Let Me Get The Shot

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: espressocrow

#9 Well, That’s One Thats Probably Heading To The Crusher

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: HangedSanchez

#10 Ouch

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: micyclesbichaels

#11 Look At ‘Em Go!

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: AmokOrbits

#12 Dork

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: pestalliance

#13 Engineering Marvel

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Spyke2269

#14 A Cybertruck Finally Fulfilling Its Destiny 🥹

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: MoreMotivation

#15 City Of Kenosha, Wi Joined The Chat

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: StacksMcK

#16 Apparently Snow Accumulates In Front Of The Headlights While Driving

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: kingomtdew

#17 Cybertruck Owners Discovering Things About Their Cars

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: ximaera

#18 It’s All A Misunderstanding, It Didn’t Crash

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Gem_89

#19 Unacceptable

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: ucdavis-grad

#20 I Did Not Think These Could Get Uglier

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: AtlasEndured51

#21 Cybertruck Pic Of The Day. Seattle

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: MoreMotivation

#22 There I Fixed It

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Ultraxxx

#23

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Razsah

#24 What A Beautiful Thing To See Today

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: lumpy-jpg

#25 She’s Not Wrong

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Crombus_

#26 Turns Out That The Wankpanzer Doors Are Being Sheered Off At The Hinges Due To A Weak And Dangerous Design Flaw

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source:  MoreMotivation

#27 Upstaged

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Magnus919

#28 Cyberkachow

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Seeking-Direction

#29 Wheels Are Coming Off

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: MarketCompetitive896

#30 Good Use Of Eggs Even With This Economy

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: jVCrm68

#31 Beautiful Photo Of Jersey Shore

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: OMGLMAOWTF_com

#32 Don’t Try Auto Pilot On The Snow

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: AXI-UM

#33 Rear Wheel Ejected

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Shenemonster

#34 Delorean vs. Cybertruck

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: SnowyLeopardGecko1

#35 “Built For Any Planet” So Long As It Doesn’t Have Snow

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Phoenix_1217

#36 Sand Dunes:1 Cyberbeast: Rip

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: sparrow-man

#37 A Cyclist Takes An Unconventional Approach To Dealing With A Wankpanzer That’s Parked In A Bus Lane

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: MoreMotivation

#38 I Feel Sorry For Anybody Who ______ Cyber Truck

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: oochiewallyWallyserb

#39 They Are Such Pieces Of Junk

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: DefiantBelt925

#40 Looks Like Rapid Self Deconstruction On The Freeway

40 Pics That Show Why So Many People Think Cybertrucks Are A Total Disaster

Image source: Acecarpenter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
