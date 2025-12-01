20 Cyber Monday Deals The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over This Year

There are millions of deals floating around the internet on Cyber Monday, and most of them are about as exciting as finding a slightly discounted bag of plain almonds. But then there are the chosen few. The products that break through the noise, the ones that start popping up in every group chat and on every “you have to see this” text.
These are the viral sensations, the main characters of the sale, the items the internet hivemind has collectively decided are the only ones that truly matter. We’ve stalked the digital shelves and spied on the internet’s shopping cart to bring you the certified “it” list of Cyber Monday.
#1 Your Skincare Routine Is About To Enter Its Daft Punk Era With The Nanoleaf LED Face Mask
Review: “The mask is super soft and comfortable to wear. I love the different color, light and frequency settings. And it is very portable and easy to take with you.” – ei
Image source: amazon.com, ei
#2 The Chair In Your Bedroom That You Haven’t Actually Seen The Surface Of In Months Can Finally Be Liberated Thanks To These 90 L Large Storage Bags
Review: “Perfect and a great size to store towels, sheets, and blankets!! Love 💗 keeps the cat hair and dust off and still fresh from the dryer!” – Lillian P
Image source: amazon.com, Lillian P
#3 That Collection Of Questionable Knives You’ve Been Clinging To Since Your First Apartment Can Now Be Honorably Discharged And Replaced By The Infinitely Superior Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set
Review: “Quality knife set. Although they are dishwasher safe, it will fade the handles overtime, so it’s best to hand wash if you want to keep them nice.” – Serotta
Image source: amazon.com, VAZ1
#4 The Crayola Marker Airbrush Spray Art Kit Is Here To Inform Your Regular Old Markers That They’re About To Have A Major Career Change
Review: “This crayola Airbrush sprayer is awesome. Adults are wrestling it out of kids hands; it’s that much fun. Stencils never work out for me; they are blurry or dripping. Not with this. Markers load so easily, it’s hard to believe it might work. But it does brilliantly. Result is picture perfect stencil designs. I ordered a set of Christmas stencils to add variety. And yes, I ordered another sprayer just in case the siblings fight over it. Well worth it! Crayola-well done!” – Judith Pr
Image source: amazon.com, Judith Pr
#5 Our Daily, Overpriced Latte Is About To Be Served An Eviction Notice By The Ninja Luxe Café Pro Series
Review: “Simply the best coffee machine I have ever owned!! Originally bought the Breville and immediately sent it back for this! There is no guess work and pulls the smoothest shots of espresso!! I also LOVE the built in tamper and all the different options for specialty coffees. I can’t go anywhere without this machine!! Recently took it on a road trip just to make sure I had good coffee! You will not regret this purchase. I have not been to a coffee shop in three months. Money saver in the long run!! PURCHASE NOW.” – mackensie
Image source: amazon.com
#6 That Half-Finished Jigsaw Puzzle That Has Taken Your Dining Table Hostage For Weeks Can Now Be Beautifully Organized With A Rotating Puzzle Board With Drawers
Review: “I haven’t worked on puzzles for awhile due to lack of space and 2 kitties, but this solved everything! Sits on my coffee table, love the rotation and the 4 drawers that I use to sort pieces. I with on 750 piece puzzles and more the ample space. The thick plastic top fits perfectly on top and kitties have walked and laid on top with no issues.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, momsnofun
#7 The Chefman Countertop Microwave Oven Will Make You Wonder How You Ever Survived On Sad, Unevenly Heated Leftovers For So Long
Review: “This microwave was delivered exceptionally well packaged and in perfect condition. Don’t let the compact size fool you, this microwave exceeded my expectations, it’s got a lot of power.” – 3 Men’s Mama
Image source: amazon.com, 3 Men's Mama
You can almost feel the collective hum of thousands of people adding these exact same items to their carts at this very moment. This is way more than just shopping because it is now a cultural event. You’re participating in a nationwide consensus that, yes, this is the good stuff. Welcome to the winner’s circle.
#8 The Bitzee Hamster Ball Is The Perfect Pet For Anyone Who Loves The Idea Of A Tiny, Adorable Creature But Is Not Emotionally Prepared For The Reality Of Cleaning A Cage
Review: “This new update to the classic Bitzee toy is so cute and fun!” – Mom to 4/Teacher
Image source: amazon.com, Mom to 4/Teacher
#9 Your Feet Are About To Get The Vip Treatment They’ve Been Begging For With A Fresh Pack Of Underarmour Cotton Socks
Review: “Excellent quality, great fit and mostly cotton. Three wins!” – D Gross
Image source: amazon.com, Cliente de Amazon
#10 That Moment When You Have To Turn On The Subtitles Just To Hear What People Are Saying In A Movie Can Now Be A Thing Of The Past Thanks To The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
Review: “A great bang-for-your-buck soundbar. 3.1 channel setup in a compact package. How can you go wrong at $150 currently? The bass is actually pretty good for both movies as well as music. Granted, it’s being used in a bedroom with a 40” TV, so don’t expect the same experience as with a dedicated HT setup in the family room, etc. Seamlessly connects via HDMI ARC and BT for streaming from your phone.” – CD
Image source: amazon.com, Joshua Lowe
Source: mememanmyles
#11 The Eucerin Radiant Tone Dual Serum Is Here To Gently Inform Your Dark Spots That Their Lease Is Up And It’s Time To Vacate The Premises
Review: “I am a huge fan of eucerin products. I am over 40 so getting serious about my skin especially on my face. I have a large dark spot on my cheek and I hate it! Feel very self conscious about it so looking for creams to dim it down in color. This one has done the most compared to others. Scent is so nice and texture of serum is silky. Absorbs fast and not greasy.” – Csmith
Image source: amazon.com, Herrileidys
#12 The The Pink Stuff Cleaning Kit Is Basically A Magic Eraser For Your Entire House, Ready To Tackle The Grime You Thought Had Won The Battle
Review: “My bathroom is clean, all thanks to the kit. Will it last? Who knows! But my bathtub has never been cleaner, my countertop shines, my mirror is spotless (and streak-free), my toilet — well, I wouldn’t lick it, but it looks brand new. Very foamy. Very pink. Does the job well. No leakage.” – Jordanne Leigh
Image source: amazon.com, althea
Let’s do a quick vibe check. Is your wallet starting to feel a little lighter, but your spirit a whole lot brighter? That’s the magic of snagging a deal that truly lives up to the hype. Every item on this list is a future “where did you get that?!” moment just waiting to happen. Now, let’s get back to securing your title as the savviest shopper in the group chat.
#13 The Brown Plant You’ve Been Pretending Is Just “Hibernating” Is About To Have A Major Complex When The Eternally Blooming LEGO Botanicals Show Up
Review: “I love LEGOS since I was a kid. Now I find them therapeutic and distracting from my hectic life. The trees were fun and I did them over three nights while I treated my sore back.” – Deborah A.
Image source: amazon.com, Deborah A.
#14 Your Hair, Which Currently Resembles A Bird’s Nest After A Windstorm, Is About To Meet Its Gentle, Detangling Soulmate In The Wet Brush
Review: “This brush is great! It brushes through my knots with less effort than other brushes. I love that I can use it wet or dry. Haven’t used with heating products yet. Great brush at a good price.” – Cody J Schneider
Image source: amazon.com, Cody J Schneider
#15 The The Simple Path To Wealth Book Will Make You Feel Like You Have A Tiny, Financially Savvy Guru Living On Your Nightstand, Minus The Weird Chanting
Review: “Clear, calm, and refreshingly no-jargon. This book shows how low-cost index funds, avoiding debt, and staying the course can build freedom faster than you think. I finished feeling less anxious about money and more confident with a simple, doable plan.” – Olivia Rei
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Your Inner Child’s Dream Of Having A 7-Eleven Slushie Machine In Your Kitchen Is About To Become A Glorious, Brain-Freeze-Inducing Reality With This Slushie Machine
Review: “This machine is very simple to use. The clean up does not take too much time and it offers a self clean option. So far I have made a milkshake and fruit smoothie slush. It really does a great job formulating the type of beverage I need. Only takes short time to make the types of drinks we are looking for. It is great for parties and also mixes alcohol very well to make great adult drinks.” – Joyce
Image source: amazon.com, Joyce
#17 The Dr.melaxin Peel Shot Is Here To Give The Dead Skin Cells On Your Face Their Official Eviction Notice
Review: “I first saw this on tik tok and honestly thought it was a scam. My skin was feeling dull and I was experiencing dry patches and acne. So I figured “what the heck, I’ll try it out” and boy am I glad I did! I was absolutely shocked how much dead skin came off my face as I rubbed this serum in. My skin felt so smooth and clean after I used it! It has practically no scent to it for those with sensitivities to smells. I use it about once a week. It not only works, it works really well!” – Brooke
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica
#18 Your Frizzy, Rebellious Hair Is About To Meet The One Product That Can Finally Convince It To Calm Down And Get Its Life Together: Olaplex Nº. 5 Leave-In Conditioner
Review: “Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Leave-In Conditioner has worked very well for my hair. I have fine, oily, and color-treated hair, and this leave-in version suits me better than the regular Olaplex No. 5 conditioner.” – MilaCG
Image source: amazon.com, MilaCG
#19 Your Days Of Pre-Rinsing Dishes, A Chore That Renders The Entire Concept Of A Dishwasher Moot, Are Officially Over Thanks To Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Pods
Review: “These Cascade Platinum Plus pods work amazing. They cut through grease, handle dried-on food, and leave my dishes sparkling without any extra scrubbing. I love the clean, fresh scent and the fact that I never have to pre-rinse. Super easy to use, powerful, and totally worth it. My glasses and silverware come out looking brand new every time.” – Tetiana Bobyr
Image source: amazon.com, Tetiana Bobyr
#20 Your Coffee-Stained Smile Is About To Have A “Before And After” Moment That’s So Dramatic, Your Friends Will Start To Wonder If You’re Secretly A Celebrity, All Thanks To Crest Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
Review: “This Crest 3D white brilliance toothpaste works great. It foams up nice and it has a very strong mint flavor that leaves my mouth feeling very fresh. It doesn’t cause any sensitivity for me and my teeth look great.” – Kim
Image source: amazon.com, Kim
Follow Us