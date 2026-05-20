75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

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I am the godmother to my bestie’s extremely notorious cat, Luna, and it comes with its perks and cons. The cons are the artistic scratch marks she leaves all over me. The perks are my constant giggles that escape my lips because of her crazy shenanigans.

I think this ability to entertain their hoomans comes very naturally to these fluffballs. Whether it be their zoomies or their yowling, sometimes, feline lovers just can’t get enough. If you are also a fan, here’s an ultimate hotlist for you. Just scroll down to witness these beauties caught in their adorable “yelling” poses!

#1 This Is The Funniest Picture I’ve Ever Taken Of Basil

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: LavastormSW

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

#2 She Was Just Making Sure We Got Her Best Angles

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: catzsocyalclub

#3 He’s Mad I Won’t Open The Closet So He Can Nap In The Shoe Bucket

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: a_white_egg

Even if they are yelling or just being themselves, I think their parents are their number one fans. Research highlights that the cat-hooman bond isn’t new, as it goes back about 10,000 years. It all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans began storing grain. That grain attracted mice, which naturally attracted wildcats.

The chillest cats stayed close to humans for easy meals, kicking off their journey to domestication. By 3,700 years ago, they were regular neighbors. However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats became superstars. Linked to the goddess Bastet, they were treated as sacred, bred in temples, and even mummified to join their owners in the afterlife.

#4 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: gray_flannel_dwarf

#5 Rio Stepped On A Sticker And Had Big Feelings About It

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Breyber12

#6 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother’s Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: pllaidllama

Experts claim that once Rome took over Egypt around 31 BC, felines essentially conquered the globe. They became a part of Roman households and slowly took over the entire European continent as well. Eventually, they also hitched rides on ships bound for the New World, joining the voyages of Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower travelers, thereby marking their spot in the US.

For generations, their primary job was pest control, and they excelled at it. In fact, around the turn of the 20th century, the American mail system officially put them on the payroll to guard letters and packages from hungry rodents. People were also falling hard for them. In 1895, New York hosted the first competitive cat show, and by the end of World War I, felines had become family to humans.

#7 Verbal Dispute Over Who Gets To Be In The Box

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: ctepes

#8 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Zealousideal-Face365

#9 Anything But The Kisses!!!! Unhand Me, Father!!!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: noodleisacat

Even though millions of cats share our couches, it’s totally fair to wonder if they’re ever truly domesticated. Felines basically looked at human civilizations, saw a sweet setup with free food, and decided to move in. It was a total self-domestication move. In fact, full, controlled domestication really only applies to fancy pedigree breeds, which are just a tiny fraction of the global cat population.

Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats can be absolute sweethearts once you earn their trust. Studies show that the quiet companionship of a feline can be incredibly grounding. Holding a purring cat has been proven to significantly lower your cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and even drop your blood pressure. Well, Luna, you are definitely getting more hugs from me now.

#10 I Was Told, Very Loudly, To Post Zipper Here. Torties Are Known To Be Talkers, And Zipper Is No Exception!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: SpasticShagworm

#11 Some Girl Started Yelling At Me While I Was Grocery Shopping

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Screams And Spread Beans 😂

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: reddit.com

Speaking about a feline’s “scream,” kittens meow to get their mom’s attention, but adult cats don’t meow at each other at all. Experts stress they only do it to talk to humans, probably because they have realized it gets us to do exactly what they want. They use it to say hello, ask for dinner, or let us know when something is wrong. However, their long, dramatic yowls are for other cats, especially during mating season.

Of course, what counts as too much meowing is totally up to you, since every cat is different. In fact, some breeds, like Siamese cats, are famous for chatting constantly. It’s completely normal for them to vocalize. However, if your fluffball is suddenly screaming nonstop, it might be their way of saying they are bored, hungry, or just not feeling well. That’s your sign to check up on them.

#13 Dude On The Street Was Pretty Chill About Me Taking A Picture Of Him But Then Suddenly Decided To Scream Into The Camera For No Reason

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: giraffes-giraffes

#14 Throgmorten Is A Grizzled Community Cat Who Hates People. I Love Him Unconditionally

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: TheKnittyWit

#15 Screamin’ Sunset

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: DishonestBystander

Well, next time I notice Luna yowling at me, I will know that she’s just confessing her love for me. Anyway, dear readers, we leave you here to enjoy the rest of these oh-so-adorable pictures on your own. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you love. Also, we enjoy listening to cat stories, so if you have any funny ones about your goofballs, feel free to share them with us in the comments below!

#16 S C R E M

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: RodLawyer

#17 This Is Kerry, She’s 19 And Still Yelling! Her Favourite Place To Yell Is On The Stairs Where She Can Shout Her Demands

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Daylah97

#18 I’m Extremely Blessed To Have My Own Tiny Lifeguard. Except, Instead Of Using A Whistle Or Attempting To Save Me. He Screams At Me .. The Entire Time

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: mollyaclarke

#19 Doing A Good Yell And Keeping People Away From Her Human In Ukraine!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: sprxce

#20 This Is Fridge. She Would Like To File A Formal Complaint With The Staff About Feeding Schedules

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: flicus

#21 She Wants To Be In

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: supermetroid94

#22 Mother Is Not Allowed To Shower! Mother Will Drown!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: sentient_bees

#23 Someone Suggested Klaus Might Belong Here. Very Shouty Boy

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: emilyveejay

#24 This Is My Baby Boy Haru, Currently Screaming At The Snow

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Einuji

#25 Found At 2am In London

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Shaw231

#26 Big Mad He Is At The Vet

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: reno1123

#27 We Found “Toast” In Our Restaurants Dumpster The Other Day. Maybe That’s Why She Has Such Excellent Trash Talk! So Happy To Find A New Forever Friend!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: HaysStays

#28 Meowtaimber

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: tyw7

#29 My Void Isn’t Happy About Our 1000 Mile Drive

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: xxxFading

#30 Meeeeeoooow

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: coxinhastark

#31 Someone Escaped Her Carrier And Told Us Her Thoughts On The Situation

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Catwolfkitten

#32 It’s My 🎂 Day So Here’s My Yelling Boy!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: thebibobcat

#33 She Screams

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: dokidoki_meow

#34 Foster Mama Telling Me All About Her Babies!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: might_be_magic

#35 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: meow__meg

#36 This Is Waffles. Waffles Has Been Shouting At Me For 10 Years.

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: richdangerowens

#37 The Foster Lady Said He Was Quiet. Gerald Has Been Yelling At Me For Two Years Now

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: K1ttyK1lljoy

#38 Smokey Does Not Like Being In The Desert Sun. Even For 2 Minutes For A Picture

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: mercuriusxc

#39 “I Am Adoptable From Pet Refuge In South Bend, Indiana!” Yells Cheeto

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: blissrot

#40 Biscuit Is Looking Dapper And Loud In His New Bow Tie

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: scaryblackdot

#41 “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: evacia

#42 Hobbes Would Like You To Know That He Has Never Once Been Fed In His Entire Life

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: amdesch

#43 Her Scream Size Is Positively Correlated With How Large She Thinks She Is

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: halfwaycrate

#44 Every Pic Of Her Looks Like This Because She Never Stops Yelling

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: JessSeaS

#45 I’m In The Delivery Room. Husband Went To Check On Him. Think He Misses Me?

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: JennJelly

#46 My Little Sage Giving Me Her Biggest Squeak

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Wish_Dragon

#47 Give Me The Fooooooodddd

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Bean Doing A Yell After Adoption

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: nakedplantlady

#49 Noodle Worried We’re Outside

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: The_crumblytoast

#50 Baby Kitten Who Came Through Our Rescue Sick, Underfed, And Dehydrated. 24 Hours Of Formula And Fluids And She’s Become A Little Troublemaker

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: skirtinthedirt

#51 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Quirky-Biscotti1551

#52 Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Vast_Ant_3355

#53 This Girl Escaped Her Animal Carrier On The Way To The Vet

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: QuarantineLush

#54 Binx Is Angry I Found His Toy Stash

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Healy_

#55 Daegon Channeling The Beast Inside Of Him

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: S_Elieen

#56 This Is Taco. He’s A Screamer

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: shokunin_07

#57 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Chapsticklesbean

#58 It Screm

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: MaximumCrab

#59 Was Testing Out Settings On My New Camera When I Froze His Yell In Time

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: __penis

#60 Morty Asserting Dominance Over The Comfy Chair

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Spartan152

#61 A Rescue Near Us Just Shared This Very Noisy Baby

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: KiltedLady

#62 Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: artie_pdx

#63 This Is Sashimi. She’s Yelling About Her New Cone, Which She Received After $3k Surgery To Remove 2 Feet Of Paracode That She Thought Tasted Good

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: IanMalcolmsLaugh

#64 She Assumed A Power Stance To Yell With Her Whole Body

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: halfwaycrate

#65 Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: rubyblue0

#66 These Are The Only Kind Of Pictures You Can Get Of My Uncles Cat

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: realbigtrains

#67 I Had The Audacity To Go To The Bathroom Before Feeding Her

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: KudaGitsune90

#68 Here We Go Again… Every Time I’m About To Take A Relaxing Bath

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: 7evenstar

#69 Sweet Potato Pie Is A Lil Squeaker!

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: AGingerCaress

#70 Not A Moment Of Silence Since She Walked Up To Me Purring And Meowing At The Spca. No Regrets

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: gaydhd

#71 My GF Made A Friend At Her Grandpas House

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: wyrmface

#72 This Is Jonesy Yelling At Me From The Trash Can

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: pineapple-meet-pizza

#73 Moskito Always Make Sure You Noticed Her

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: Talkie_

#74 Disapproving Cone Yell

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: beachgoer1661

#75 The Salmon Proximity Sensor Is Yelling

75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

Image source: cclfitzge

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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