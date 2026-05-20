75 Funny Pics Of The Most Adorable Felines Yelling Away To Get Your Attention

I am the godmother to my bestie’s extremely notorious cat, Luna, and it comes with its perks and cons. The cons are the artistic scratch marks she leaves all over me. The perks are my constant giggles that escape my lips because of her crazy shenanigans.
I think this ability to entertain their hoomans comes very naturally to these fluffballs. Whether it be their zoomies or their yowling, sometimes, feline lovers just can’t get enough. If you are also a fan, here’s an ultimate hotlist for you. Just scroll down to witness these beauties caught in their adorable “yelling” poses!
#1 This Is The Funniest Picture I’ve Ever Taken Of Basil
Image source: LavastormSW
#2 She Was Just Making Sure We Got Her Best Angles
Image source: catzsocyalclub
#3 He’s Mad I Won’t Open The Closet So He Can Nap In The Shoe Bucket
Image source: a_white_egg
Even if they are yelling or just being themselves, I think their parents are their number one fans. Research highlights that the cat-hooman bond isn’t new, as it goes back about 10,000 years. It all started in the Fertile Crescent when humans began storing grain. That grain attracted mice, which naturally attracted wildcats.
The chillest cats stayed close to humans for easy meals, kicking off their journey to domestication. By 3,700 years ago, they were regular neighbors. However, it was ancient Egypt, around 2,900 years ago, where cats became superstars. Linked to the goddess Bastet, they were treated as sacred, bred in temples, and even mummified to join their owners in the afterlife.
#4 Sometimes It Is Hard To Accept Love From Others
Image source: gray_flannel_dwarf
#5 Rio Stepped On A Sticker And Had Big Feelings About It
Image source: Breyber12
#6 The Triumphant Yell Of My Brother’s Cat Who Escaped His Kennel On The Way To The Vet
Image source: pllaidllama
Experts claim that once Rome took over Egypt around 31 BC, felines essentially conquered the globe. They became a part of Roman households and slowly took over the entire European continent as well. Eventually, they also hitched rides on ships bound for the New World, joining the voyages of Christopher Columbus and the Mayflower travelers, thereby marking their spot in the US.
For generations, their primary job was pest control, and they excelled at it. In fact, around the turn of the 20th century, the American mail system officially put them on the payroll to guard letters and packages from hungry rodents. People were also falling hard for them. In 1895, New York hosted the first competitive cat show, and by the end of World War I, felines had become family to humans.
#7 Verbal Dispute Over Who Gets To Be In The Box
Image source: ctepes
#8 Absolutely Livid That I Stopped Petting Her
Image source: Zealousideal-Face365
#9 Anything But The Kisses!!!! Unhand Me, Father!!!
Image source: noodleisacat
Even though millions of cats share our couches, it’s totally fair to wonder if they’re ever truly domesticated. Felines basically looked at human civilizations, saw a sweet setup with free food, and decided to move in. It was a total self-domestication move. In fact, full, controlled domestication really only applies to fancy pedigree breeds, which are just a tiny fraction of the global cat population.
Despite their reputation for being aloof, cats can be absolute sweethearts once you earn their trust. Studies show that the quiet companionship of a feline can be incredibly grounding. Holding a purring cat has been proven to significantly lower your cortisol levels, reduce anxiety, and even drop your blood pressure. Well, Luna, you are definitely getting more hugs from me now.
#10 I Was Told, Very Loudly, To Post Zipper Here. Torties Are Known To Be Talkers, And Zipper Is No Exception!
Image source: SpasticShagworm
#11 Some Girl Started Yelling At Me While I Was Grocery Shopping
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Screams And Spread Beans 😂
Image source: reddit.com
Speaking about a feline’s “scream,” kittens meow to get their mom’s attention, but adult cats don’t meow at each other at all. Experts stress they only do it to talk to humans, probably because they have realized it gets us to do exactly what they want. They use it to say hello, ask for dinner, or let us know when something is wrong. However, their long, dramatic yowls are for other cats, especially during mating season.
Of course, what counts as too much meowing is totally up to you, since every cat is different. In fact, some breeds, like Siamese cats, are famous for chatting constantly. It’s completely normal for them to vocalize. However, if your fluffball is suddenly screaming nonstop, it might be their way of saying they are bored, hungry, or just not feeling well. That’s your sign to check up on them.
#13 Dude On The Street Was Pretty Chill About Me Taking A Picture Of Him But Then Suddenly Decided To Scream Into The Camera For No Reason
Image source: giraffes-giraffes
#14 Throgmorten Is A Grizzled Community Cat Who Hates People. I Love Him Unconditionally
Image source: TheKnittyWit
#15 Screamin’ Sunset
Image source: DishonestBystander
Well, next time I notice Luna yowling at me, I will know that she’s just confessing her love for me. Anyway, dear readers, we leave you here to enjoy the rest of these oh-so-adorable pictures on your own. Don’t forget to upvote the ones you love. Also, we enjoy listening to cat stories, so if you have any funny ones about your goofballs, feel free to share them with us in the comments below!
#16 S C R E M
Image source: RodLawyer
#17 This Is Kerry, She’s 19 And Still Yelling! Her Favourite Place To Yell Is On The Stairs Where She Can Shout Her Demands
Image source: Daylah97
#18 I’m Extremely Blessed To Have My Own Tiny Lifeguard. Except, Instead Of Using A Whistle Or Attempting To Save Me. He Screams At Me .. The Entire Time
Image source: mollyaclarke
#19 Doing A Good Yell And Keeping People Away From Her Human In Ukraine!
Image source: sprxce
#20 This Is Fridge. She Would Like To File A Formal Complaint With The Staff About Feeding Schedules
Image source: flicus
#21 She Wants To Be In
Image source: supermetroid94
#22 Mother Is Not Allowed To Shower! Mother Will Drown!
Image source: sentient_bees
#23 Someone Suggested Klaus Might Belong Here. Very Shouty Boy
Image source: emilyveejay
#24 This Is My Baby Boy Haru, Currently Screaming At The Snow
Image source: Einuji
#25 Found At 2am In London
Image source: Shaw231
#26 Big Mad He Is At The Vet
Image source: reno1123
#27 We Found “Toast” In Our Restaurants Dumpster The Other Day. Maybe That’s Why She Has Such Excellent Trash Talk! So Happy To Find A New Forever Friend!
Image source: HaysStays
#28 Meowtaimber
Image source: tyw7
#29 My Void Isn’t Happy About Our 1000 Mile Drive
Image source: xxxFading
#30 Meeeeeoooow
Image source: coxinhastark
#31 Someone Escaped Her Carrier And Told Us Her Thoughts On The Situation
Image source: Catwolfkitten
#32 It’s My 🎂 Day So Here’s My Yelling Boy!
Image source: thebibobcat
#33 She Screams
Image source: dokidoki_meow
#34 Foster Mama Telling Me All About Her Babies!
Image source: might_be_magic
#35 On My Back, Screaming (After I Came Back From Being Away For 3 Nights)
Image source: meow__meg
#36 This Is Waffles. Waffles Has Been Shouting At Me For 10 Years.
Image source: richdangerowens
#37 The Foster Lady Said He Was Quiet. Gerald Has Been Yelling At Me For Two Years Now
Image source: K1ttyK1lljoy
#38 Smokey Does Not Like Being In The Desert Sun. Even For 2 Minutes For A Picture
Image source: mercuriusxc
#39 “I Am Adoptable From Pet Refuge In South Bend, Indiana!” Yells Cheeto
Image source: blissrot
#40 Biscuit Is Looking Dapper And Loud In His New Bow Tie
Image source: scaryblackdot
#41 “Use Yer Heckin Blinker Next Time, Ya Overgrown Hairball”
Image source: evacia
#42 Hobbes Would Like You To Know That He Has Never Once Been Fed In His Entire Life
Image source: amdesch
#43 Her Scream Size Is Positively Correlated With How Large She Thinks She Is
Image source: halfwaycrate
#44 Every Pic Of Her Looks Like This Because She Never Stops Yelling
Image source: JessSeaS
#45 I’m In The Delivery Room. Husband Went To Check On Him. Think He Misses Me?
Image source: JennJelly
#46 My Little Sage Giving Me Her Biggest Squeak
Image source: Wish_Dragon
#47 Give Me The Fooooooodddd
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Bean Doing A Yell After Adoption
Image source: nakedplantlady
#49 Noodle Worried We’re Outside
Image source: The_crumblytoast
#50 Baby Kitten Who Came Through Our Rescue Sick, Underfed, And Dehydrated. 24 Hours Of Formula And Fluids And She’s Become A Little Troublemaker
Image source: skirtinthedirt
#51 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath
Image source: Quirky-Biscotti1551
#52 Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree
Image source: Vast_Ant_3355
#53 This Girl Escaped Her Animal Carrier On The Way To The Vet
Image source: QuarantineLush
#54 Binx Is Angry I Found His Toy Stash
Image source: Healy_
#55 Daegon Channeling The Beast Inside Of Him
Image source: S_Elieen
#56 This Is Taco. He’s A Screamer
Image source: shokunin_07
#57 I Refused To Give Him A Piece Of My Biscuit So He Must Scream
Image source: Chapsticklesbean
#58 It Screm
Image source: MaximumCrab
#59 Was Testing Out Settings On My New Camera When I Froze His Yell In Time
Image source: __penis
#60 Morty Asserting Dominance Over The Comfy Chair
Image source: Spartan152
#61 A Rescue Near Us Just Shared This Very Noisy Baby
Image source: KiltedLady
#62 Sassy Screamed At Me Because Her Genetic Makeup Won’t Allow Her To Eat The Near Perfect Onion. She Thinks All Things Are Her Food
Image source: artie_pdx
#63 This Is Sashimi. She’s Yelling About Her New Cone, Which She Received After $3k Surgery To Remove 2 Feet Of Paracode That She Thought Tasted Good
Image source: IanMalcolmsLaugh
#64 She Assumed A Power Stance To Yell With Her Whole Body
Image source: halfwaycrate
#65 Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence
Image source: rubyblue0
#66 These Are The Only Kind Of Pictures You Can Get Of My Uncles Cat
Image source: realbigtrains
#67 I Had The Audacity To Go To The Bathroom Before Feeding Her
Image source: KudaGitsune90
#68 Here We Go Again… Every Time I’m About To Take A Relaxing Bath
Image source: 7evenstar
#69 Sweet Potato Pie Is A Lil Squeaker!
Image source: AGingerCaress
#70 Not A Moment Of Silence Since She Walked Up To Me Purring And Meowing At The Spca. No Regrets
Image source: gaydhd
#71 My GF Made A Friend At Her Grandpas House
Image source: wyrmface
#72 This Is Jonesy Yelling At Me From The Trash Can
Image source: pineapple-meet-pizza
#73 Moskito Always Make Sure You Noticed Her
Image source: Talkie_
#74 Disapproving Cone Yell
Image source: beachgoer1661
#75 The Salmon Proximity Sensor Is Yelling
Image source: cclfitzge
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