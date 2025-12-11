26 Hard English Words To Test Your Vocabulary Skills – Take The Quiz And Prove Your Smarts

Welcome, wordsmiths and language lovers!📚

You may think you have an impressive vocabulary, but it’s about time to put that confidence to the test. This vocabulary quiz has 26 smart words – from ‘besotted’ to ‘facetious’, from ‘quintessential’ to ‘cogent’ – and there’s a high chance you don’t recognize them, right?! 🤓

Whether you’re here to learn new words or prove you already know the ones only people with high IQs recognize, this challenge will stretch your language skills to their (almost) full potential.

We’re about to discover how word-wise you really are. Let’s get started 🤔.

Image credits: Suzy Hazelwood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
