Manchild Refuses To Help Kid Look For Their Lost Dog As He’s Busy Playing, Wife Throws Xbox Away

Sometimes, there can be a few folks who fail to understand what an “equal marriage” means in its original sense. We see so many cases of one person toiling away for the whole family while their partner barely even lifts a finger to help.
Even this wife just had it with her irresponsible husband, who kept playing video games and neglecting their kids. However, she finally lost it after he forced their 8-year-old son to go look for the lost dog alone to teach him “responsibility.” Read on to find out all the drama that followed!
It’s sad how some women have irresponsible husbands who prefer playing video games to being a partner
The poster is a nurse whose husband got a dog for their 8-year-old son, despite his pregnant wife’s protests, to teach him “responsibility”
When the dog was lost by mistake, he made the kid go and look for it while he was busy playing video games, which completely irked the poster
Since he refused to help, the poor poster was managing her hectic work, along with the disturbed son, while also looking for the dog
Due to his zero sense of responsibility, the poster threw his Xbox in the trash, so he lost it and kept sulking, even when their dog was found
In fact, he also demanded that she repay him for damaging his property, and he completely ignored the dog, as if it didn’t exist
The poster didn’t mind paying him back, but the way he handled the whole situation with neglect truly disturbed her
A lot of people mentioned that his behavior indicated that he might also be ignoring their 6-month-old baby when she went to work
Image credits: pleaseiwanttobreath
To the poster’s disappointment, it turned out to be true, as she found diaper rash on the baby since he didn’t change her frequently enough
Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life, a tired mom who is sick of her lazy husband. He got a dog for their son to teach him “responsibility,” even when OP was against it, as she was pregnant. He promised to help with it, but things spiraled out of hand 6 months after their daughter was born. The dog slipped out after the other kid left the door open by mistake.
The little boy went crying to his father for help, but the man refused, claiming it was the child’s responsibility. The thing is, he’s a lawyer who barely works 3-4 hours from home and spends his time playing video games all day. Meanwhile, the poster is a nurse who was exhausted from working double shifts at that time. However, as he wouldn’t help the child, she was the one who had to do it.
In a fit of rage, she threw away his Xbox, which angered him so much that he went ballistic. All this drama, while she was juggling her work, looking after her distressed son, and also doing everything she could to find the lost doggo. Fortunately, it worked and they found him, but it didn’t change anything for her husband, who kept playing his video games.
In fact, he even started demanding that she pay him for damaging his property, and OP was aghast. Looking at his irresponsible behavior, many folks pointed out that he may be ignoring their 6-month-old daughter. To the poster’s horror, it turned out to be true, as the baby got a diaper rash because he was too lazy to change her at proper intervals, and now OP is scared of leaving the child with him.
Folks online were horrified by the neglectful dad and wasted no time in calling him an awful father. Research states that such uninvolved parenting may lead to emotional and social challenges for the child, who may face difficulty forming attachments later in life. It’s sad to think that the poor kid has to suffer because of this man, and his wariness to ask for his dad’s help after the incident is just heartbreaking.
Besides, the fact that his ignorance also gave the baby a rash just shows how irresponsible he is. People felt that OP’s reaction of throwing away the Xbox was understandable, as she was juggling so much at the same time on her own. Experts warn that parental burnout leads to a higher level of mental distress, so we can see why she just snapped one day.
Just like OP, netizens were horrified by the way that the man was treating their dog, and many claimed that he sounded like a narcissist. It has been observed that people with NPD (narcissistic personality disorder) tend to lack empathy, so what they are saying might be true. After all, seeing their whole family struggling but not doing anything doesn’t sound like normal behavior, does it?
Moreover, people were also concerned about the poster, who had just delivered a baby 6 months ago, and then she was stuck in such a situation, all thanks to this man-child. While she claimed that they should get couples therapy, many Redditors questioned whether it was worth the trouble. Do you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!
Netizens didn’t shy away from declaring that he deserved the “worst dad ever” award, if something like that existed
