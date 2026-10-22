From Daring Rescues To Unlikely Friendships: 10 Raccoon Stories That Might Melt Your Heart

Raccoons have spent decades building a reputation as the neighborhood’s masked troublemakers. They pry open trash cans, raid gardens and leave behind enough chaos to earn nicknames like “trash pandas” and “little bandits.” Yet anyone who has watched one hold a snack with its tiny hands, or seen a mother lead her kits across a backyard, knows there’s much more to these animals than mischief.
Behind the stolen leftovers are some of the most curious, clever and surprisingly tender creatures in the wild. Raccoons form strong family bonds, remember what they learn for years and have adapted to life alongside people better than almost any other wild animal. Sometimes that closeness leads to trouble. But just as often, it leads to rescues, unlikely friendships and moments so sweet they spread across the internet in hours.
We’ve gathered some of the most heartwarming raccoon stories, from daring rescues to emotional reunions, that show the softer side of nature’s favorite bandits.
#1 Bub, The Soaked Baby On A Doorstep
In early June 2025, after a night of heavy rain, a homeowner in Belchertown, Massachusetts, opened the front door to find a tiny, soaked baby raccoon standing alone on the doorstep, trembling from the cold. Animal control officer Sarah Byrnes wrapped the roughly two-month-old kit in a towel, searched the area for his mother without luck and took him to the Leyden Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation. The center was already full, but the staff couldn’t turn him away. “How do you say no to this guy?” they wrote, naming him Bub. A photo of the little raccoon standing upright on the doorstep soon went viral around the world, reaching People, the New York Post, The Guardian and even The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. After a summer of care alongside seven other young raccoons, Bub was released back into the wild on August 30, 2025.
Image source: Belchertown Animal Control
Much of what makes raccoons so endearing comes down to their hands. The English word “raccoon” comes from the Powhatan aroughcun, meaning “animal that scratches with its hands,” while the Aztec name mapachitli roughly translates to “one who takes everything in its hands.” Their front paws have about four times as many sensory receptors as their back paws, and touch is their strongest sense. That’s also why raccoons often appear to “wash” their food. Wetting their paws heightens their sense of touch, though to early observers it simply looked like washing.
Those nimble hands are matched by a remarkably sharp mind. Studies from the 20th century found that raccoons can remember the solution to a task for up to three years, and in one early experiment, a group of 12 raccoons managed to open 11 of 13 different locks. In 2017, researchers at the University of Wyoming tested raccoons with a puzzle based on Aesop’s fable about the crow and the pitcher. Two of the eight raccoons figured out how to drop stones into water to raise a floating marshmallow within reach, while a third skipped the puzzle entirely and simply tipped the whole container over.
#2 The Raccoon That Got Drunk In A Liquor Store
Early on Saturday, November 29, 2025, a raccoon crashed through a ceiling tile into a closed ABC liquor store in Ashland, Virginia, and helped itself to the scotch and whisky on the bottom shelf. By morning, bottles were smashed, alcohol pooled across the floor, and the culprit was found passed out on the bathroom floor. “He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything,” said animal control officer Samantha Martin, who took the tipsy intruder to the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter. After a few hours of sleep and no injuries, the raccoon was released back into the wild, with the shelter adding that it hoped he had learned “breaking and entering is not the answer.” The story didn’t end there. The shelter turned the bandit into a mascot, and “Trashed Panda” merchandise raised more than $200,000 for its animals, prompting the town to invite the public to give its most infamous resident an official name.
Image source: Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter
#3 The Raccoon Who Got A Custom “Hatch” In A New Deck
Most homeowners ask for sturdier boards or a fresh coat of stain. One client had a different priority. While her deck was being repaired, she asked the crew to cut a small 5.5 by 5.5-inch opening into the new boards so her raccoon friends could keep dropping by. Amanda, who shared the story on Threads, soon got proof that the idea worked: a photo of a young raccoon peeking out of the opening, along with a text from the homeowner that read, “loving my new raccoon hatch, working out great.” The post has since passed 395,000 views and 51,000 likes. One commenter summed it up as “so hole-some,” while another pointed out that it also looks like the perfect spot to twist an ankle.
Image source: amandav_maven
Raccoon mothers are devoted parents, too. Their babies, called kits, are usually born in spring, two to five at a time, and stay with their mother for more than a year while she raises them on her own. Living so close to people is even changing raccoons physically: a 2025 study that analyzed nearly 20,000 photos found that city raccoons have shorter snouts than their rural relatives, a possible early sign of domestication. “It would be fitting and funny if our next domesticated species was raccoons,” lead researcher Raffaela Lesch said.
#4 Little Hands, The Rescued Raccoon Who Keeps Coming Home
One early June day, Nikki Robinson spotted a roughly 4-week-old raccoon alone beside a busy road and pulled him out of traffic. With every wildlife rehab center in the area full, and some clinics suggesting euthanasia, she turned to her semi-retired mother, Linda, who had raised raccoons before. Linda bottle-fed the dehydrated, frightened but feisty kit up to five times a day, named him Little Hands after his tiny paws and, after about two and a half months, released him on her large property. He never really left. Years later, Little Hands still turns up, sometimes after a few nights and sometimes after months away, climbing onto Linda’s porch swing to sit beside her and ask for scratches on his chin and lower back, often before he even touches his food. Other raccoons Linda has raised still visit for a meal but keep their distance. Little Hands, Nikki believes, comes back for the affection. “I guess this is always his home,” she said.
Image source: red_pangolin
#5 The Baby Raccoon Who Won’t Let Go Of His Stuffed Raccoon
In a video shared on the TikTok account @buddytrashpanda, a baby raccoon snuggles a stuffed raccoon toy, holding it against his face with his tiny hands like a toddler who refuses to go to bed without a favorite teddy bear. The little one is paralyzed from the waist down, so he wears a diaper, and the cozy onesie in the clip helps keep it in place. The video quickly melted hearts online, and viewers had plenty to say. “If not friend, why friend shaped?” one asked, while another joked, “Great. Now my wife wants a RACCOON.”
Image source: buddytrashpanda
#6 Pumpkin, The Raccoon Who Thought She Was A Dog
In 2015, a month-old raccoon tumbled out of a tree into Rosie Kemp’s backyard in Nassau, Bahamas, with a broken hind leg. The family waited hours for her mother to return, and when she never did, and the local humane society couldn’t take her in, Rosie’s daughter Laura Young and her husband, William, decided to raise the little one themselves. They named her Pumpkin, and she quickly bonded with the couple’s two rescue dogs, Toffee and Oreo. “Pumpkin considers the dogs her mums,” Laura said. Pumpkin grew into a household celebrity who swam in the bathtub, cuddled with her canine siblings and once turned on every faucet in the house while the family was out. Her Instagram account earned her a Guinness World Record for the most-followed raccoon on the platform, and later inspired a children’s book, Pumpkin: The Raccoon Who Thought She Was a Dog. Pumpkin passed away in October 2019, shortly before her fifth birthday, with more than 1.4 million followers. Laura has always added one important reminder: “raccoons are not pets,” and anyone who finds an injured or orphaned one should contact a local wildlife rescue.
Image source: pumpkintheraccoon
#7 Jimothy, Seattle’s Round Little Raccoon
In mid-July 2026, Kiana Hall was on an evening walk with her husband in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood when she spotted what looked like a cat under a parked car. It turned out to be a raccoon with an unusually short neck and a round, compact body. On impulse she named him Jimothy, and her short clip quickly reached millions of viewers. Experts suspect he has short spine syndrome, a rare condition in which the vertebrae don’t fully harden during development. Washington State University veterinarian Marcie Logsdon said it doesn’t seem to slow him down at all, calling him “very spry.” Neighbors soon shared his backstory. Ben Trammell had watched Jimothy grow up after he was born in a neighbor’s cedar trees, and remembered him as “so small and clumsy but his mother and siblings were always so patient and caring.” Seattle embraced him as a symbol of resilience: a mural went up, tattoo requests rolled in, the Seattle Mariners celebrated him at a home game, and one painting of him sold at auction for $6,543, with every dollar going to the Ballard Food Bank. Wildlife officials have one request for his growing fan club: admire Jimothy from a distance and let him stay wild.
Image source: Visalia Police Department
#8 Raccula, The Rescue Raccoon Who Became A Vampire For Spooky Season
Tows and Tails, a licensed rescue for raccoons with disabilities, got into the Halloween spirit early this October by dressing one of its residents in a tiny pair of black bat wings. “Spooky season is upon us. Beware of Raccula,” the rescue warned on Instagram, adding that “sightings have been reported globally.” The fluffy little vampire won over more than 250,000 people, and the comments section quickly filled with alternative stage names, including “Count Trashula” and “BATCOON?!” Not everyone was fooled by the costume, though. “Those teefs!! So terrifying,” one fan wrote, while another simply noted, “The ears.”
Image source: tows_and_tails
#9 Luke The German Shepherd And His Orphaned Raccoon Friend
A farm owner took in a baby raccoon after its mother was hit by a car. The little one bonded with Luke, the family’s German Shepherd, who lets it climb and play all over him.
Image source: fortheloveofsmiley
#10 The Baby Raccoon Rescued From A School Drain
A 6-week-old raccoon got stuck in a gutter drain at the entrance of Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach, Florida. School police officer Cody Brown pulled it out unharmed, and it was taken to a wildlife shelter to recover.
Image source: Palm Beach Schools Police Department
Follow Us