“Art But Make It Sports”: 30 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Ever thought art and sports could make a perfect pair? Well, think no more because “Art But Make It Sports” is back on Bored Panda. It is an Instagram account that’s turning heads with its quirky comparisons of athletes and artworks.
With over 87,000 followers, this account brings humor and surprising resemblances to your feed. So, without further ado, scroll down to explore the unexpected connections between the canvas and the field!
More info: Instagram | artbutmakeitsports.com | twitter.com
#1 “Oberon, Titania, And Puck With Fairies Dancing” By William Blake, 1786
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#2 “Golconda” By René Magritte, 1953
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#3 “The Death Of Achilles” By Peter Paul Rubens, 1630s
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#4 “Kyle And The Influence” By Jamie Wyeth, 2000
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#5 “A Pointer And A Duck” By Arthur James Stark, Mid-19th Century
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#6 “The Dance” By André Derain, 1906
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#7 “Saints Michael And Francis” By Juan De Flandes, 1505-09
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#8 “Love” By Gustav Klimt, 1895
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#9 “Ossian And Malvina” By Johann Peter Krafft, 1810
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#10 “The Burial Of The Sardine” By Francisco Goya, 1812-19
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#11 “Barbara (Ant 113)” By Yves Klein, 1960
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#12 “For Handel (Blue By Drew Boxold)” By Mark Di Suvero, 1975
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#13 “Saint Cosmas And Saint Damian Salvaged” By Fra Angelico, 1438-40
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#14 “The Archangel Michael” By Cavaliere D’arpino, 1624-26
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#15 “Untitled (Taxidermy Horse In Wall)” By Maurizio Cattelan, 2007
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#16 “The Crucifixion Of Saint Peter With A Donor” By Northern French Painter, 1450s
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#17 “Cake Rows” By Wayne Thiebaud, 1962
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#18 “The Battle Of The Lapiths And Centaurs” By Sebastiano Ricci, 1705-10
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#19 “The Lamentation” By Luis De Morales, 1560
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#20 “The Angel Of Peace” By Walter Crane, 1900
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#21 “The Pentecost” By Bernard Van Orley, 1530
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#22 “La Défense (The Call To Arms)” By Auguste Rodin, 1912-18
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#23 “Relief Of Clapping Women”, Middle Kingdom, 2051-2000 B.c
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#24 “Flying Home: Harlem Heroes And Heroines” By Faith Ringgold, 1996
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#25 “Self-Portrait” By Joseph Ducreux, 1783
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#26 “Stigmatization Of St Francis” By Giotto, 1297-1300
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#27 “The Dentist” By Jan Molenaer, 1629
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#28 “The Triumph Of Bacchus” By Diego Velázquez, 1628-29
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#29 “Saint Lucy Before The Judge” By Lorenzo Lotto, 1532
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
#30 “The Sacrifice Of Isaac” By Rembrandt, 1635
Image source: artbutmakeitsports
Follow Us