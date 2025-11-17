“Art But Make It Sports”: 30 Side-Splitting Comparisons Shared By This Instagram Page (New Pics)

Ever thought art and sports could make a perfect pair? Well, think no more because “Art But Make It Sports” is back on Bored Panda. It is an Instagram account that’s turning heads with its quirky comparisons of athletes and artworks.

With over 87,000 followers, this account brings humor and surprising resemblances to your feed. So, without further ado, scroll down to explore the unexpected connections between the canvas and the field!

More info: Instagram | artbutmakeitsports.com | twitter.com

#1 “Oberon, Titania, And Puck With Fairies Dancing” By William Blake, 1786

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#2 “Golconda” By René Magritte, 1953

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#3 “The Death Of Achilles” By Peter Paul Rubens, 1630s

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#4 “Kyle And The Influence” By Jamie Wyeth, 2000

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#5 “A Pointer And A Duck” By Arthur James Stark, Mid-19th Century

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#6 “The Dance” By André Derain, 1906

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#7 “Saints Michael And Francis” By Juan De Flandes, 1505-09

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#8 “Love” By Gustav Klimt, 1895

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#9 “Ossian And Malvina” By Johann Peter Krafft, 1810

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#10 “The Burial Of The Sardine” By Francisco Goya, 1812-19

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#11 “Barbara (Ant 113)” By Yves Klein, 1960

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#12 “For Handel (Blue By Drew Boxold)” By Mark Di Suvero, 1975

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#13 “Saint Cosmas And Saint Damian Salvaged” By Fra Angelico, 1438-40

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#14 “The Archangel Michael” By Cavaliere D’arpino, 1624-26

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#15 “Untitled (Taxidermy Horse In Wall)” By Maurizio Cattelan, 2007

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#16 “The Crucifixion Of Saint Peter With A Donor” By Northern French Painter, 1450s

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#17 “Cake Rows” By Wayne Thiebaud, 1962

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#18 “The Battle Of The Lapiths And Centaurs” By Sebastiano Ricci, 1705-10

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#19 “The Lamentation” By Luis De Morales, 1560

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#20 “The Angel Of Peace” By Walter Crane, 1900

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#21 “The Pentecost” By Bernard Van Orley, 1530

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#22 “La Défense (The Call To Arms)” By Auguste Rodin, 1912-18

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#23 “Relief Of Clapping Women”, Middle Kingdom, 2051-2000 B.c

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#24 “Flying Home: Harlem Heroes And Heroines” By Faith Ringgold, 1996

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#25 “Self-Portrait” By Joseph Ducreux, 1783

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#26 “Stigmatization Of St Francis” By Giotto, 1297-1300

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#27 “The Dentist” By Jan Molenaer, 1629

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#28 “The Triumph Of Bacchus” By Diego Velázquez, 1628-29

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#29 “Saint Lucy Before The Judge” By Lorenzo Lotto, 1532

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

#30 “The Sacrifice Of Isaac” By Rembrandt, 1635

Image source: artbutmakeitsports

