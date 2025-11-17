50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

by

If you take a closer look at some of Disney’s animal characters, like Bambi, Simba, or the adorable 101 Dalmatians, you’ll notice they share one prominent feature.

It’s the eyes bigger than the world itself. No wonder that Snapchat filter that gave people exaggerated facial features with prominent eyes was such a hit on social media not so long ago.

This Reddit community named “Disney Eyes” is dedicated to pets that look like real-life Disney characters with impawsibly cute features. Below we wrapped up some of the most wholesome pictures shared on the community, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

#1 Shall We All Agree That What Ever She Wants She Can Have It?

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: Proud_Idiot

#2 I Hope One Eye Will Do

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: caspian126

#3 He Is Not A Cat Or Dog, But I Think He Belongs Here, Too! (Not Mine Btw, But So Cute!)

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: micindra

#4 Those Are Some Eyes

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: cxxxlv

#5 Ying Yang

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: icant-chooseone

#6 Just Found Out About Japanese Flying Squirrels

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: Fawneh1359

#7 She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: TifCiiD

#8 Pearl

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: marcushelbling

#9 Everyone Says He Looks Like A Disney Character, So Here’s Snoot!

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: jamiej27

#10 Big Blues

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: icant-chooseone

#11 He Is Only Here To Spread Joy. This Is Yohji, My Special Boi

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: spicykimchisoup

#12 Oh Lawd

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: mistyballs

#13 I Thought You All Would Appreciate This Little Guy~

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: MightyAccelguard

#14 It Was A Rough Start For Nimbus, But She Grew Into Her Disney Eyes

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: 211av8r

#15 Ohh… …oh My! Aren’t You The Most Adorable Thing That’s Just About To Eviscerate That Tree?!?

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: atridir

#16 She Has The Disney Eyes Down Pat

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: nothisissadie

#17 *stares At You In Cute*

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: jjky665678

#18 He Only Has The One Disney Eye, Still Counts Right?

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: weeliz

#19 Little Boba Looks Like She Came Straight Out Of A Disney Movie

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: nicolebun

#20 Just Aww

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: AmazingStarDust

#21 I Posted And Then Deleted Cause I Thought This Was A Cat-Only Subreddit But I Think Everyone Deserves To See This Beauty

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: DinosAreCool2

#22 I Haven’t Seen A Dog On This Subreddit In A While

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: perdsoq_uwu

#23 Ferocious!

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: KaleBrecht

#24 My Baby Got His First Jewelry Today. Never Seen A Better Mix Of Posh And Derpiness

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: wet-robot

#25 Sectoral Heterochromia

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: icant-chooseone

#26 My, What Big Eyes

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: magiciacat

#27 Apparently, This Little Guy Also Belongs Here

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: Pardonmyfuckinfrench

#28 She Was Just Rescued From The Streets. Finding Her A New Home Shouldn’t Be Too Hard With That Sweet Face

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: JephriB

#29 Someone Suggested Z’s Ocean Eyes Belong Here 🌊

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: siamese-momma13

#30 Practicing Her Perfect Princess Pose

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: sleepykitten12

#31 Too Precious Omg

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: playboybunny420

#32 Ovo

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: jjky665678

#33 The Face She Makes When My Husband Holds Her

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: darbydiddle

#34 The Void Would Like Some Snackies

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: wakkykat

#35 Cross Posting My Sweet Girl

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: hitthebrownnote

#36 Penny Is A Gift

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: extraneous_details

#37 Shower Time For Lil Fella

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: JagannathHyam

#38 My Baby Domino Looks Like The Little Vampire!

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: cthulhuassassin

#39 Ella’s Disney Eyes

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: tenmaruun

#40 It’s This Little Princess’s Birthday Today

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: Kaboose-4-2-0-

#41 Onyx Eyes

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: SakoDaemon

#42 Someone Suggested To Post This Pic Of Lucy Here:)

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: sippinxx

#43 Say Hi To Our New Kitten, Lieutenant Dan!

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: hotcheeto22

#44 Wife Took This, Sent It To Me At Work, And I Knew Exactly Where It Belongs. Our Sweet Boy Meeko In His Obnoxiously Photogenic Glory

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: 1_Am_Providence

#45 This Is Zelda. Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Keep Him. He Was Born On A Farm And I Lived In An Apartment In The City, And He Was Not Happy There. He Now Loves With A New Family In A Big House With His Human Little Brother

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: swejbfan

#46 My Princess, Caterpillar

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: grosstrashhag

#47 My Silver Bengal Kitty, Mr. Meow

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: liz_103

#48 Not To Be Dramatic But I’d Die For Her

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: BogFrog87

#49 There Once Was A Princess

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: Wensjong

#50 My Little Luna

50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why FX’s Fargo Series Outshines the Original Movie
3 min read
May, 17, 2017
Everything We Know About Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2023
Creatures That Shouldn’t Be Alive
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
21-Year-Old Makeup Artist Uses His Face And Body As A Canvas To Recreate Famous Paintings (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dad Wants To Remember His Kids Doing Silly Things So He Puts It Into Comics (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
These Black & White Illustrations Illustrate The People And The Problems Of This Sick Society
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.