50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture

If you take a closer look at some of Disney’s animal characters, like Bambi, Simba, or the adorable 101 Dalmatians, you’ll notice they share one prominent feature.
It’s the eyes bigger than the world itself. No wonder that Snapchat filter that gave people exaggerated facial features with prominent eyes was such a hit on social media not so long ago.
This Reddit community named “Disney Eyes” is dedicated to pets that look like real-life Disney characters with impawsibly cute features. Below we wrapped up some of the most wholesome pictures shared on the community, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!
#1 Shall We All Agree That What Ever She Wants She Can Have It?
Image source: Proud_Idiot
#2 I Hope One Eye Will Do
Image source: caspian126
#3 He Is Not A Cat Or Dog, But I Think He Belongs Here, Too! (Not Mine Btw, But So Cute!)
Image source: micindra
#4 Those Are Some Eyes
Image source: cxxxlv
#5 Ying Yang
Image source: icant-chooseone
#6 Just Found Out About Japanese Flying Squirrels
Image source: Fawneh1359
#7 She Really Knows How To Pose For A Photo
Image source: TifCiiD
#8 Pearl
Image source: marcushelbling
#9 Everyone Says He Looks Like A Disney Character, So Here’s Snoot!
Image source: jamiej27
#10 Big Blues
Image source: icant-chooseone
#11 He Is Only Here To Spread Joy. This Is Yohji, My Special Boi
Image source: spicykimchisoup
#12 Oh Lawd
Image source: mistyballs
#13 I Thought You All Would Appreciate This Little Guy~
Image source: MightyAccelguard
#14 It Was A Rough Start For Nimbus, But She Grew Into Her Disney Eyes
Image source: 211av8r
#15 Ohh… …oh My! Aren’t You The Most Adorable Thing That’s Just About To Eviscerate That Tree?!?
Image source: atridir
#16 She Has The Disney Eyes Down Pat
Image source: nothisissadie
#17 *stares At You In Cute*
Image source: jjky665678
#18 He Only Has The One Disney Eye, Still Counts Right?
Image source: weeliz
#19 Little Boba Looks Like She Came Straight Out Of A Disney Movie
Image source: nicolebun
#20 Just Aww
Image source: AmazingStarDust
#21 I Posted And Then Deleted Cause I Thought This Was A Cat-Only Subreddit But I Think Everyone Deserves To See This Beauty
Image source: DinosAreCool2
#22 I Haven’t Seen A Dog On This Subreddit In A While
Image source: perdsoq_uwu
#23 Ferocious!
Image source: KaleBrecht
#24 My Baby Got His First Jewelry Today. Never Seen A Better Mix Of Posh And Derpiness
Image source: wet-robot
#25 Sectoral Heterochromia
Image source: icant-chooseone
#26 My, What Big Eyes
Image source: magiciacat
#27 Apparently, This Little Guy Also Belongs Here
Image source: Pardonmyfuckinfrench
#28 She Was Just Rescued From The Streets. Finding Her A New Home Shouldn’t Be Too Hard With That Sweet Face
Image source: JephriB
#29 Someone Suggested Z’s Ocean Eyes Belong Here 🌊
Image source: siamese-momma13
#30 Practicing Her Perfect Princess Pose
Image source: sleepykitten12
#31 Too Precious Omg
Image source: playboybunny420
#32 Ovo
Image source: jjky665678
#33 The Face She Makes When My Husband Holds Her
Image source: darbydiddle
#34 The Void Would Like Some Snackies
Image source: wakkykat
#35 Cross Posting My Sweet Girl
Image source: hitthebrownnote
#36 Penny Is A Gift
Image source: extraneous_details
#37 Shower Time For Lil Fella
Image source: JagannathHyam
#38 My Baby Domino Looks Like The Little Vampire!
Image source: cthulhuassassin
#39 Ella’s Disney Eyes
Image source: tenmaruun
#40 It’s This Little Princess’s Birthday Today
Image source: Kaboose-4-2-0-
#41 Onyx Eyes
Image source: SakoDaemon
#42 Someone Suggested To Post This Pic Of Lucy Here:)
Image source: sippinxx
#43 Say Hi To Our New Kitten, Lieutenant Dan!
Image source: hotcheeto22
#44 Wife Took This, Sent It To Me At Work, And I Knew Exactly Where It Belongs. Our Sweet Boy Meeko In His Obnoxiously Photogenic Glory
Image source: 1_Am_Providence
#45 This Is Zelda. Unfortunately, I Couldn’t Keep Him. He Was Born On A Farm And I Lived In An Apartment In The City, And He Was Not Happy There. He Now Loves With A New Family In A Big House With His Human Little Brother
Image source: swejbfan
#46 My Princess, Caterpillar
Image source: grosstrashhag
#47 My Silver Bengal Kitty, Mr. Meow
Image source: liz_103
#48 Not To Be Dramatic But I’d Die For Her
Image source: BogFrog87
#49 There Once Was A Princess
Image source: Wensjong
#50 My Little Luna
Image source: reddit.com
