Tired Of Property Developers Cutting Corners On Accessibility, Architect Illustrates How It Impacts People

Azari Mat Yasir has been teaching architecture at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia for 18 years now. Throughout this time, one particular problem kept bugging him and Azari just couldn’t ignore it any longer. Property developers have been cutting corners on accessibility, making everyday life for people with special needs way harder than they could be. Moreover, the authorities in the country have been turning a blind eye to what’s happening. So, the lecturer decided to take matters into his own hands, creating a series of illustrations depicting these struggles that shouldn’t even exist in the first place.
More info: azarimy.com | Facebook
