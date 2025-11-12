20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

by

Labradors and Golden Retrievers are the most popular dogs in so many countries across the world, and it’s easy to see why. They are loads of fun, people-oriented, obedient yet curious and have a sharp intelligence that still shines through beneath their hilariously goofy nature.

Originating in Newfoundland, where they were first bred to help fishermen and hunters retrieve their nets and catch, Labradors are now commonly used as guide dogs and comfort animals for the disabled. Golden Retrievers are very similar to Labs, with slight differences between British, American, and Canadian types. They are all high-energy dogs, so they need plenty of exercise! They do love a cuddle as well though, and are always eager to please their humans. That’s why we love them so much!

Scroll down to see some of the cutest Labs and Golden Retrievers, compiled into a list by Bored Panda, and let us know what you think in the comments. Do you have a Labrador or Golden Retriever yourself? Feel free to share pics and stories too!

#1 Fascinated Retrievers

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: Pi Mei Nan Jiu

#2 Capturing Unexpected Moments Sometimes Turn Out To Be The Most Memorable Of All

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: wat.ki

#3 When You Get Buried In Snow But Your Dog Is A Retriever

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: dannyhelf

#4 This Briefcase Contains Important Lab Results

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: RandyIAmTheLiquor

#5 “Guess I’m Still Carrying A Little Holiday Weight”

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: natsdorf

#6 This Golden Retriever Has A Black Birthmark On The Left Side Of His Face

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: HopeSandoval

#7 A Labrador Labradoing What A Labradog Labrado

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: dickfromaccounting

#8 More Peanut Butter!

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: tfro9

#9 Hi There

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: realgoldensofoc

#10 I’m Pretty Sure Wally Thinks He’s A Cat

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: jberk5071

#11 I Asked A Women If I Could See The Puppies In Her Trunk, Snapped This Quick Pic!

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: Departments

#12 I Think He Just Discovered His Toes

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: IHaeTypos

#13 My Golden Retriever After Not Seeing Me For 9 Months

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: eurojax

#14 This Is Ralph. It’s His First Time Out In Public. 11/10 Good Boy

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: aaronr93

#15 Little Guy Fell Asleep In A Basket With His Golden Retriever Puppies

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: MushroomSlap

#16 My Girlfriend’s Golden Has To Bring A Gift To Anyone Who Comes To The Door. If She Can’t Find A Toy, She’ll Grab Her Whole Bed And Drag It Across The House Or Pick Up The Shoe You Just Took Off And Give It Back To You

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: Endur

#17 We Have An Office Dog And He Visited Me Today

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: lvl99slayer

#18 13 Year Old Golden, Taking The 8 Week Old Out For A Walk

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#19 My Friend Picking Out A Golden Retriever Puppy

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: anthonydbaldwin

#20 So My Mom Accidentally Ordered An Xs Dog Bed But He’s Still Grateful

20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Image source: Hobgoblin3r45

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Party of Five” Reboot Is in the Works on Freeform
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2018
Why Lala Kent Might Leave Vanderpump Rules
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2019
What Apple Cider Vinegar Got Wrong About Belle Gibson
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2025
My Cat Is More Famous Than Me
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“That Foundation Has Botox In It”: Martha Stewart’s Recent Glow Up Sparks Hilarious Reactions
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2025
Let’s See Gordon Ramsay Take On an Iron Chef, Please?
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.