20 Times Retrievers Proved They Are The Best Dogs Ever

Labradors and Golden Retrievers are the most popular dogs in so many countries across the world, and it’s easy to see why. They are loads of fun, people-oriented, obedient yet curious and have a sharp intelligence that still shines through beneath their hilariously goofy nature.
Originating in Newfoundland, where they were first bred to help fishermen and hunters retrieve their nets and catch, Labradors are now commonly used as guide dogs and comfort animals for the disabled. Golden Retrievers are very similar to Labs, with slight differences between British, American, and Canadian types. They are all high-energy dogs, so they need plenty of exercise! They do love a cuddle as well though, and are always eager to please their humans. That’s why we love them so much!
#1 Fascinated Retrievers
Image source: Pi Mei Nan Jiu
#2 Capturing Unexpected Moments Sometimes Turn Out To Be The Most Memorable Of All
Image source: wat.ki
#3 When You Get Buried In Snow But Your Dog Is A Retriever
Image source: dannyhelf
#4 This Briefcase Contains Important Lab Results
Image source: RandyIAmTheLiquor
#5 “Guess I’m Still Carrying A Little Holiday Weight”
Image source: natsdorf
#6 This Golden Retriever Has A Black Birthmark On The Left Side Of His Face
Image source: HopeSandoval
#7 A Labrador Labradoing What A Labradog Labrado
Image source: dickfromaccounting
#8 More Peanut Butter!
Image source: tfro9
#9 Hi There
Image source: realgoldensofoc
#10 I’m Pretty Sure Wally Thinks He’s A Cat
Image source: jberk5071
#11 I Asked A Women If I Could See The Puppies In Her Trunk, Snapped This Quick Pic!
Image source: Departments
#12 I Think He Just Discovered His Toes
Image source: IHaeTypos
#13 My Golden Retriever After Not Seeing Me For 9 Months
Image source: eurojax
#14 This Is Ralph. It’s His First Time Out In Public. 11/10 Good Boy
Image source: aaronr93
#15 Little Guy Fell Asleep In A Basket With His Golden Retriever Puppies
Image source: MushroomSlap
#16 My Girlfriend’s Golden Has To Bring A Gift To Anyone Who Comes To The Door. If She Can’t Find A Toy, She’ll Grab Her Whole Bed And Drag It Across The House Or Pick Up The Shoe You Just Took Off And Give It Back To You
Image source: Endur
#17 We Have An Office Dog And He Visited Me Today
Image source: lvl99slayer
#18 13 Year Old Golden, Taking The 8 Week Old Out For A Walk
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#19 My Friend Picking Out A Golden Retriever Puppy
Image source: anthonydbaldwin
#20 So My Mom Accidentally Ordered An Xs Dog Bed But He’s Still Grateful
Image source: Hobgoblin3r45
