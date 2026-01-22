38 Hilarious Photos Proving That Orange Cats Will Never Beat The “One Brain Cell” Allegations (New Pics)

Cats are extremely intelligent creatures. They know exactly how to boss their owners around to get what they want, and they are great at problem-solving. They often figure out how to open cabinets, turn on faucets, and transform any simple object into an exciting toy. Plus, they are great at learning routines, and they understand object permanence.
But just because cats can be brilliant doesn’t mean they always demonstrate their full potential. And one particular type of cat that’s notorious for exhibiting hilarious behavior is the beloved orange cat. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious and adorable posts from the “One Orange Brain Cell” online group. These precious kitties will never beat the allegations that they all share one single brain cell, but why would they need any more when they’re so cute? Enjoy scrolling through these heart-melting pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you say, “Awww!”
#1 Found It In A Dumpster. It Hissed. It’s Mine
Image source: C0LLARS
#2 This Old Guy Was Trying To Save Me From Radon Gas
I built a basement bar in my house during the covid lock downs. Prior to that, nobody really spent much time down there, except to do laundry, during which times he would alwayse follow me down there and go squirrely. After I built the bar it became a cozy space to hang out with friends and family or play video games solo. He has alwayse followed me everywhere all the time, but I would get so annoyed that whenever I was down in the basement trying to relax he would turn into a menace. This thirteen year old cat with arthritis would spend HOURS bouncing off the walls, climbing shelves, meowing loudly, and most notably; digging at the bottom of the laundry room door where the sump pump is. His dark calico sister never seemed to change her behavior down there so I never considered it was something to do with the environment. I just thought he was an asshole. I started hesitating to spend time down there because I knew he was going to be annoying.
A couple weeks ago, I had a couple friends over for drinks and they observed him freaking out as soon as we moved to the basement, like he alwayse does where anyone’s down there. I’d mentioned checking the place for evidence of mice or termites and joked that maybe my basement is haunted. My friend suggested getting a radon detector, as she had just had to get a radon mitigation system installed in an old house she had bought and is currently renovating.
Fast forward a few days. My new radon detector I’d placed at the base of the laundry room door where he seemed to be attempting to draw my attention to started reading levels as high as 600Bq. That is three times higher than the level Health Canada recommends action. Six times higher then the level the WHO considers acceptable.
I had professionals install piping and a fan to vent the gas from the sump pump well outside of the house. The radon detector now reads 20Bq. Right now he’s cuddled up next to me on the basement couch, purring and calm for the first time ever down here.
Maybe I’m the one that doesn’t have enough braincells.
Image source: Sum1udontkno
#3 As The Beard Grows More Orange, So My Braincells Decrease In Accordance With The Orange Law. I Fear My Time On This Level Of Thought Grows Shorter By The Day. Also There Was A Bird
Image source: Mildish_Shambino
Unlike humans with red hair, orange-colored cats are relatively common. But if you’re not super familiar with these adorable kitties, we’ve got some fun facts about ginger cats to share with you, courtesy of ModernCat. First, did you know that, while not all tabbies are orange, all orange cats are tabbies?
Another interesting fact is that all orange cats have an “M” on their forehead. Apparently, this trademark symbol comes from the same gene that gives orange cats their tabby pattern. Something else that’s special about orange cats is that they’re almost always males. In fact, only 20% of them are girls.
#4 Happy 22nd Birthday, You Old Fart
Image source: j416GhpxT3BZ
#5 Yesterday He Found Cheese In The Sink So Now He’s Looking For More Sink Cheese
Image source: Melegie_
#6 Bro Tried Eating His Auto Feeder
Image source: ghostfacedgf
If you happen to have an orange cat, you will know that these kitties tend to be extremely talkative. Gary Weitzman, the head veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society, says that a cat’s personality will be linked to their fur color. And for some reason, orange cats tend to be the biggest yappers!
Just like human redheads, orange kitties often have freckles too. These dark spots typically appear around their nose and/or gums. Meanwhile, the same pigment that causes red hair in humans, pheomelanin, causes ginger fur in cats too.
#7 I See No Difference
Image source: SnooChocolates4206
#8 Stan Had Surgery On His Armpit, So He Has To Wear Shirts To Keep Him From Licking
Image source: joojie
#9 Found Her In A Dumpster 2 Years Ago…
Image source: mmartinez5595
Aside from being extra talkative, there are several other distinct personality traits that ginger cats tend to have. They’re often very affectionate and sociable, forming extremely strong bonds with their owners. Orange cats also tend to be playful, energetic, and curious. Because of this, their behavior is sometimes perceived as mischievous or goofy, which is likely where the “one brain cell” allegations stem from.
#10 An Orange Molecule
Image source: gulfatma
#11 Came Back From The Vet With Some News. Frank Is A Girl
Image source: ziptnf
#12 Is It Lunch Time Yet?
Image source: Yvaztoq
It’s widely believed that orange cats are the silliest types of kitties, but is this really true? Well, experts told National Geographic that this may have more to do with the cats’ gender than the gene that causes their fur color. Carlo Siracusa, a clinical scientist at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out that male cats, in general, tend to be more outgoing. So the “single brain cell” behaviors observed in ginger cats might just be common in boys.
#13 This Is Quesadilla
Image source: Edu-rex
#14 She Was A Mechanic In A Previous Life
Image source: Lost_Design_9930
#15 Eyes Full Of Life
Image source: Mythicspecter
CNET also busted the myth that orange cats aren’t as bright as their feline counterparts, noting that a cat’s personality can be impacted by nature and nurture, just like a human’s.
“I’ve definitely seen and worked with hundreds of orange tabby cats and seen a wide variety of personality types,” Zarah Hedge, chief medical officer at the San Diego Humane Society, says. “I would say that a cat’s upbringing and socialization to humans, other animals and different environments plays a larger role [than fur color] in their overall personality and how they interact with humans.”
#16 Neighbor Moved And Left Him On The Street With A Bowl Of Food, He Was Homeless For About 5 Minutes
Image source: ThriftShopTailor
#17 Teefs
Image source: JoeZocktGames
#18 Adopted A (Rare Lady) Orange Two Hours Ago. She’s Already Chaos
Image source: exgaysurvivordan
Orange cats are also very popular in pop culture, so people might have more preconceived notions about them than other types of kitties. But they’re not the only cats that have specific stereotypes.
Hedges pointed out that she’s also heard that tuxedo cats are more playful than other breeds. “And of course, there’s been a long superstition surrounding black cats,” she continued. “Having lived with many different cats over the years, and working with many more in the shelter, I can say these stereotypes are not true. Each cat has their own unique personality.”
#19 If I Fits
Image source: rickyhorror
#20 She Has No Idea
Image source: JoeZocktGames
#21 Woke Up At 3am To Meows In The Ceiling
Image source: RitchieRitch62
No matter what cat you choose to adopt, there’s always going to be a chance that they’ll be absolutely brilliant or a bit derpy. But either way, they’ll definitely be adorable! And when it comes to who gets adopted from shelters first, white cats lead the way. So if you see a precious ginger kitty waiting for the perfect home, you might want to welcome them into your family. You could be saving their life, and in return, they’ll probably provide you with endless cuddles and unlimited entertainment for years to come.
#22 Cider Hiding At The Vets Again… He’s Not Good At This Game
Image source: TheRealBrokenbrains
#23 Anyone Else Do This With Their Orange?
Image source: ig_gnome_inious
#24 Why Is My Cat So Pissed? Wrong Answers Only
Image source: Zach_Plum
Are you enjoying this adorable list of hilarious orange cats, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that melt your heart, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever had a ginger kitty of your own. Then, if you’re interested in seeing even more adorable photos of orange cats, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to check out next, right here!
#25 Bolo Lost His Tooth, Now He Looks Even Dumber
Image source: meneerdikzak
#26 My Husband Decorated Early. The Reason? “It’s Simon’s Favorite Holiday”
Image source: whiskibusiness
#27 Send Some Love To Forrest For His 3rd Gotcha-Versary
Image source: screamofconsciousnes
#28 This One Cell Is Only Thinking About Food
Image source: aLualei
#29 This Is Hercules. 3 Years Ago I Found Him Hiding Near My Mailbox
Image source: Unsuretech
#30 He’s Fully Charged
Image source: leinadcovsky
#31 Lemme Try This Cactus
Image source: Lunaexpecto
#32 She Demands My Hand
Image source: Emergency_Spirit_711
#33 The Cat Distribution System Gifted Me This Guy Last Year
Image source: Beautiful-Wheel-319
#34 Sunshine, Flowers And A Hint Of Superiority
Image source: reddit.com
#35 We Were Laughing So Hard At This. Why Does She Look So… Fake ??
Image source: Zestyclose-Option-17
#36 She Does Not Understand That She Is Bigger Now
Image source: Abelardthebard
#37 Selkirk (Yes The Fire Truck Cat)
Image source: Sad-Substance-3313
#38 What Is Going On In His Head?
Image source: Possible-Strike2571
