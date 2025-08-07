117 Cats Doing Cat Shenanigans And Being Cute At The Same Time

Cats are the internet’s unofficial mascots and undisputed rulers of chaos. Whether they’re squeezing into boxes way too small or dramatically staring into a wall like they’ve just uncovered the secrets of the universe, our feline friends never fail to make us laugh.
So to keep the fun going, we’ve rounded up some of the most delightfully unhinged pictures from r/CatsBeingCats — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to the tiny, fluffy agents of mayhem who are always willing to test our patience.
#1 Where Is Food ?
#2 Ready For Vacation
#3 Work Smarter, Not Harder
#4 The Purrfect Photo Doesn’t Exi…
#5 That Was Not The Idea When I Put This Up
#6 No DNA Test Needed
#7 She Looks Like Little Yoda
#8 Finally Figured Out Why Disco Keeps Trying To Sneak Into My Son’s Closet At Night. Toddler Pumpkin Costume Is Apparently More Comfortable Than His Bed Or The Couch
#9 She Has Her Main Character Moment
#10 Estate Agent’s Photo Of The Garden
#11 My All White Cat Thought The Chimney Was A Fun Place To Go
#12 Totally Normal Catnap
#13 My Cat Always Hangs Her Left Leg Down When She Sits & It Cracks Me Up Every Time
#14 Watching Falling Snow With Wide Eyes
#15 Deep Down They Do Care
#16 Emotional Support Paw-Hug Activated
#17 Hugs?
#18 Lt. Dan
#19 No, You Won’t Wash Your Clothes Today
#20 Purr-Fect Circle Time
#21 When The Bed Is Not Enough For Her
#22 Help I Wanna Escape
#23 Umm Privacy Please
#24 Why Is He So Beautiful
#25 Every Time I Pee
#26 Wait, We Can Explain!
#27 Date
#28 Found The Best Slippers
#29 He’s A Snake
#30 Merlynn. Rescued From The Dumpster Last Year
#31 Photo Of The Year
#32 The Overlords Have Infiltrated The White House
#33 Morning Twerk (Stretch)
#34 Leave It Be
#35 I Just Discoved Cat TV On Youtube. My Boys Are Hooked
#36 Man What A Hell?
#37 That’s A Huge Mouse Love
#38 Wild Kitty Dropped By The Garden
#39 Two Orange Cats Just Being Orange Cats
#40 Norman
#41 Leona Is Recovering Well From Her Uterus Removal Surgery
#42 Oh No
#43 Humans, Paws Up!
#44 Cats Side
#45 Normal Cat Behavior
#46 I Don’t Want To Boast But My New Cat Plant Is Coming Along Nicely
#47 Our Shame
#48 My Phone Reminded Me That A Year Ago I Took The Best Photo Ever Taken
#49 Preggo Problems
#50 My Kitten When I Try To Work
#51 This Is What Happens When I Try To Make A Ham Sandwich
#52 Grandma Was Sick Yesterday. Today The Nurses Are On High Alert
#53 My Cat. Sleeping
#54 This Is Hoagie And She Always Sleeps Like This
#55 Waiting To Bap You In The Face
#56 Took My Cat On Her First Ever Walk Today!
#57 Frame
#58 3 Types Of Cat Black, Orange And Weird
#59 That’s My Little Adopted Baby. He’s Been Through A Lot
#60 The Double Loaf
#61 Don’t Touch My Son!!!
#62 Found Our Indoor Cat Outside This Morning In The Birdhouse
#63 My Cat Loves This Tiny Sink In Our Bathroom And Sits There Like A Man At The Bar, The Arm Kills Me
#64 He Is Looks Like A Cabinet Member
#65 Can We All Admire
#66 Happy Time
#67 My Girlfriend Saw On Instagram That If You Put Down Tinfoil On A Kitchen Counter Top Your Cat Will Be To Afraid Of The Foil And Not Jump Up
#68 Please, Don’t Leave Me
#69 There Is A Moth In The House. I Repeat: There Is A Moth. In The House
#70 The Face He Makes When He Sees A Lizard
#71 I Was Sick Last Week And He Never Left My Side
#72 Your Boss Calculated Your Summer Bonus Amount
#73 I Met This Good Boy At My Hairdresser. He Accepts Scritches
#74 Anyone Else’s Cat Sleep On Your Butt/Body??
#75 They Share A Brain Cell
#76 Cats Being Cats
#77 My Cat Thinks All The Baby Stuff Is Hers
#78 Finally Got A Friend Who Matches My Vibe
#79 Junkyard Kitty Making Sure We’re All Safe
#80 Kitties Being Kitties
#81 How Do I Tell My Boss That This Is The Reason I Did Not Come To Work Today
#82 Bumped Into My Co-Author Sleeping Through Work Again
#83 Cat
#84 Not A Shampoo Bottle After All
#85 In October, My Cat Bones Survived A Blood Clot In His Legs. We Came To Vist Him At The Vet And This Was The Moment He Realized We Weren’t More Vets Doing Tests But His Family
#86 Why Do Kittens Sleep So Much? Is It Normal?
#87 Costco Is The Worst Place For Impulse Buys
#88 LEGO Twin
#89 My GF Forgot To Feed Our Child Before Leaving To Work Today
#90 My Cat Is Sleeping Hugging Me The First Time Ever. I Can’t Move. What Can I Do?!
#91 The Cost Of Love
#92 Kitty No
#93 My Cat Sits Like This, And I’m 99% Sure He’s Plotting World Domination. Should I Be Worried?
#94 I Got Him A Kids Teepee & It Worked
#95 Labeled As Extremely” Aggressive” By The Pet Shelter And Past Owner
#96 Face Down, In The Gap, That’s The Way We Like To Nap
#97 Rippy (Accidentally) Got Fed Twice In A Row. Now He’s In A Food Coma, But Happy
#98 It’s Hard Being A Single Mom Of 9 Floofs
#99 Got Up To Go To The Bathroom And Came Back To This
#100 Six-Legged, One-Tailed Cat
#101 Best $4 Purchase Of The Year!
#102 Cameowflage
#103 Wanted To Take A Nice Portrait Of Conway In The Fenced Garden. He Made This Face 😹
#104 Good Morning
#105 My Cat Identifies As Baby Yoda
#106 Found This Bb At My Work. What Should I Name Him?
#107 Not Sure Why Anyone Expected Any Different!
#108 All This Fur And She’s Still Always Cold
#109 Cleaning Toe Beans Is Taken Very Seriously In This House
#110 Bro Thinks He’s A Tiger 💀
#111 Why Does My Cat Lay On My Chest And Put Her Face Right In Front Of My Face?? I Think I’m Melting
#112 Throwback To When I Accidentally Bought A Kitten Tree For My Grown Cats And My Cat Wanted To Let Me Know Just How Mad She Was
#113 My Cat Is Yawning
#114 On My 10th Birthday We Went To The Pet Shop To Get Bird Seed Then Saw A Fat Black Cat On Sale For $5, He Was On Sale Cause No One Wanted A Fat Cat…. Best 5 Dollars Spent And Best Birthday Gift Ever!
#115 Turkey In A Cat’s Body
#116 She Left Home For 4 Days, She Came Back Like Nothing Happened
#117 Your Actions Have Been Noted, Peasant
