117 Cats Doing Cat Shenanigans And Being Cute At The Same Time

Cats are the internet’s unofficial mascots and undisputed rulers of chaos. Whether they’re squeezing into boxes way too small or dramatically staring into a wall like they’ve just uncovered the secrets of the universe, our feline friends never fail to make us laugh.

So to keep the fun going, we’ve rounded up some of the most delightfully unhinged pictures from r/CatsBeingCats — a subreddit dedicated exclusively to the tiny, fluffy agents of mayhem who are always willing to test our patience.

#1 Where Is Food ?

Image source: scorpiobunnie

#2 Ready For Vacation

Image source: Pickeraxe

#3 Work Smarter, Not Harder

Image source: Kimliciouss

#4 The Purrfect Photo Doesn’t Exi…

Image source: HikeNSnorkel

#5 That Was Not The Idea When I Put This Up

Image source: Puzzled_MJ

#6 No DNA Test Needed

Image source: Remarkable_Many1511

#7 She Looks Like Little Yoda

Image source: ZoeFlamesss

#8 Finally Figured Out Why Disco Keeps Trying To Sneak Into My Son’s Closet At Night. Toddler Pumpkin Costume Is Apparently More Comfortable Than His Bed Or The Couch

Image source: sam_neil

#9 She Has Her Main Character Moment

Image source: Luciiiflare

#10 Estate Agent’s Photo Of The Garden

Image source: Sweaty-Plantain6892

#11 My All White Cat Thought The Chimney Was A Fun Place To Go

Image source: Ill-Resist6888

#12 Totally Normal Catnap

Image source: Lars9

#13 My Cat Always Hangs Her Left Leg Down When She Sits & It Cracks Me Up Every Time

Image source: bubblegumjuice115

#14 Watching Falling Snow With Wide Eyes

Image source: ReliableRoommate

#15 Deep Down They Do Care

Image source: katefordays

#16 Emotional Support Paw-Hug Activated

Image source: BrightSnuzzle

#17 Hugs?

Image source: FeralSwana

#18 Lt. Dan

Image source: No_Ordinary_9618

#19 No, You Won’t Wash Your Clothes Today

Image source: OneLastKnight

#20 Purr-Fect Circle Time

Image source: Spirited-Gold9629

#21 When The Bed Is Not Enough For Her

Image source: Typical_Comment2791

#22 Help I Wanna Escape

Image source: Marvelousjenn

#23 Umm Privacy Please

Image source: Large-Rip-2331

#24 Why Is He So Beautiful

Image source: LoonyLupus

#25 Every Time I Pee

Image source: missyagogo

#26 Wait, We Can Explain!

Image source: Material_Celery_5890

#27 Date

Image source: GustoKoNaMagkaGF

#28 Found The Best Slippers

Image source: EmmaaRaei

#29 He’s A Snake

Image source: VirtualAd5115

#30 Merlynn. Rescued From The Dumpster Last Year

Image source: Monkyman1947

#31 Photo Of The Year

Image source: mattia_cecchi

#32 The Overlords Have Infiltrated The White House

Image source: modest_caylee

#33 Morning Twerk (Stretch)

Image source: Unlikely_Charge_4103

#34 Leave It Be

Image source: Fernando_357

#35 I Just Discoved Cat TV On Youtube. My Boys Are Hooked

Image source: KtGlo

#36 Man What A Hell?

Image source: mattia_cecchi

#37 That’s A Huge Mouse Love

Image source: Little-Jump58

#38 Wild Kitty Dropped By The Garden

Image source: Foddan

#39 Two Orange Cats Just Being Orange Cats

Image source: GoldDevelopment5460

#40 Norman

Image source: Normsalorms

#41 Leona Is Recovering Well From Her Uterus Removal Surgery

Image source: Puzzled_MJ

#42 Oh No

Image source: ILyaSergeyevich

#43 Humans, Paws Up!

Image source: Sparkling_Sstar

#44 Cats Side

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Normal Cat Behavior

Image source: Rosy_Black

#46 I Don’t Want To Boast But My New Cat Plant Is Coming Along Nicely

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Our Shame

Image source: Fernando_357

#48 My Phone Reminded Me That A Year Ago I Took The Best Photo Ever Taken

Image source: Mini_Pizza23

#49 Preggo Problems

Image source: Comfortable_News_135

#50 My Kitten When I Try To Work

Image source: French_Emma

#51 This Is What Happens When I Try To Make A Ham Sandwich

Image source: squishedgoomba

#52 Grandma Was Sick Yesterday. Today The Nurses Are On High Alert

Image source: jo2701

#53 My Cat. Sleeping

Image source: nedodao

#54 This Is Hoagie And She Always Sleeps Like This

Image source: Despair-Decay

#55 Waiting To Bap You In The Face

Image source: _auramage_

#56 Took My Cat On Her First Ever Walk Today!

Image source: DrinkAllTheGuinness

#57 Frame

Image source: mattia_cecchi

#58 3 Types Of Cat Black, Orange And Weird

Image source: nerdyandnice_

#59 That’s My Little Adopted Baby. He’s Been Through A Lot

Image source: ViviBrazilianGrl

#60 The Double Loaf

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#61 Don’t Touch My Son!!!

Image source: RomillyEyre

#62 Found Our Indoor Cat Outside This Morning In The Birdhouse

Image source: glaringhammock_5426

#63 My Cat Loves This Tiny Sink In Our Bathroom And Sits There Like A Man At The Bar, The Arm Kills Me

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#64 He Is Looks Like A Cabinet Member

Image source: Huge_Young_1356

#65 Can We All Admire

Image source: skulletbaby

#66 Happy Time

Image source: UrLittleGirIxoxo

#67 My Girlfriend Saw On Instagram That If You Put Down Tinfoil On A Kitchen Counter Top Your Cat Will Be To Afraid Of The Foil And Not Jump Up

Image source: Mysterious_Repair309

#68 Please, Don’t Leave Me

Image source: MelanchollyGrass

#69 There Is A Moth In The House. I Repeat: There Is A Moth. In The House

Image source: lvlonikaa11

#70 The Face He Makes When He Sees A Lizard

Image source: New-Junket9220

#71 I Was Sick Last Week And He Never Left My Side

Image source: TheRedQueen_1857

#72 Your Boss Calculated Your Summer Bonus Amount

Image source: Arcane_Shiver

#73 I Met This Good Boy At My Hairdresser. He Accepts Scritches

Image source: whistleandrango

#74 Anyone Else’s Cat Sleep On Your Butt/Body??

Image source: justcurioussss1

#75 They Share A Brain Cell

Image source: punkalibra

#76 Cats Being Cats

Image source: Much-Captain-9139

#77 My Cat Thinks All The Baby Stuff Is Hers

Image source: trickedescape

#78 Finally Got A Friend Who Matches My Vibe

Image source: DarlingMiaX

#79 Junkyard Kitty Making Sure We’re All Safe

Image source: SnooOwls7349

#80 Kitties Being Kitties

Image source: bbbellabeee

#81 How Do I Tell My Boss That This Is The Reason I Did Not Come To Work Today

Image source: bunnnybella

#82 Bumped Into My Co-Author Sleeping Through Work Again

Image source: Spirited-Gold9629

#83 Cat

Image source: charmxbabe69

#84 Not A Shampoo Bottle After All

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#85 In October, My Cat Bones Survived A Blood Clot In His Legs. We Came To Vist Him At The Vet And This Was The Moment He Realized We Weren’t More Vets Doing Tests But His Family

Image source: _Idk_who_i_am_6_

#86 Why Do Kittens Sleep So Much? Is It Normal?

Image source: [deleted]

#87 Costco Is The Worst Place For Impulse Buys

Image source: Amockdfw89

#88 LEGO Twin

Image source: misssexxy

#89 My GF Forgot To Feed Our Child Before Leaving To Work Today

Image source: Emergency_Force4741

#90 My Cat Is Sleeping Hugging Me The First Time Ever. I Can’t Move. What Can I Do?!

Image source: Konstanna

#91 The Cost Of Love

Image source: Interesting-Car4699

#92 Kitty No

Image source: Pulchri1618

#93 My Cat Sits Like This, And I’m 99% Sure He’s Plotting World Domination. Should I Be Worried?

Image source: TheTitanIsle

#94 I Got Him A Kids Teepee & It Worked

Image source: Bhaktiip

#95 Labeled As Extremely” Aggressive” By The Pet Shelter And Past Owner

Image source: Poptarttwat

#96 Face Down, In The Gap, That’s The Way We Like To Nap

Image source: justajiggygiraffe

#97 Rippy (Accidentally) Got Fed Twice In A Row. Now He’s In A Food Coma, But Happy

Image source: leonilaa

#98 It’s Hard Being A Single Mom Of 9 Floofs

Image source: SocksOnFireAgain

#99 Got Up To Go To The Bathroom And Came Back To This

Image source: TrainingSensitive807

#100 Six-Legged, One-Tailed Cat

Image source: alexavg75

#101 Best $4 Purchase Of The Year!

Image source: Rh3rtz

#102 Cameowflage

Image source: ruthiecoco

#103 Wanted To Take A Nice Portrait Of Conway In The Fenced Garden. He Made This Face 😹

Image source: ErikaDanishGirl

#104 Good Morning

Image source: Tricky_Judge_7636

#105 My Cat Identifies As Baby Yoda

Image source: KaleidoscopeWest7669

#106 Found This Bb At My Work. What Should I Name Him?

Image source: chasitayy

#107 Not Sure Why Anyone Expected Any Different!

Image source: monsters_eat_cookies

#108 All This Fur And She’s Still Always Cold

Image source: perfectisntgudenough

#109 Cleaning Toe Beans Is Taken Very Seriously In This House

Image source: rumplesmoothskin444

#110 Bro Thinks He’s A Tiger 💀

Image source: ixupeqam

#111 Why Does My Cat Lay On My Chest And Put Her Face Right In Front Of My Face?? I Think I’m Melting

Image source: LadyofTheGstrings

#112 Throwback To When I Accidentally Bought A Kitten Tree For My Grown Cats And My Cat Wanted To Let Me Know Just How Mad She Was

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#113 My Cat Is Yawning

Image source: _Caravai_

#114 On My 10th Birthday We Went To The Pet Shop To Get Bird Seed Then Saw A Fat Black Cat On Sale For $5, He Was On Sale Cause No One Wanted A Fat Cat…. Best 5 Dollars Spent And Best Birthday Gift Ever!

Image source: _Idk_who_i_am_6_

#115 Turkey In A Cat’s Body

Image source: TexanJenny

#116 She Left Home For 4 Days, She Came Back Like Nothing Happened

Image source: anaetay

#117 Your Actions Have Been Noted, Peasant

Image source: DoofusExplorer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
