Incredibly Cute Meals Inspired By Japanese Cuisine

Japanese chefs and designers are the undisputed masters of the cute food industry, but their brilliant work has inspired chefs around the world to create beautiful and adorable meals like these that are hard not to play with before eating.
We can all pretend that these are just good ways to get kids to eat, but we all know that we would all melt with joy if presented with a bento lunchbox full of panda-shaped rice balls or a bowl of rabbit-shaped buns.
Have you ever made or eaten a cute meal? If so, share a picture with us below!
#1 Pandas In A Curry
#2 Marshmallow For Coffee
Image source: sanpasta.ocnk.net
#3 Sleeping Rice Bear
#4 Cat Catching Fish In Soup
Image source: bentomonsters
#5 Penguin Sushi
Image source: ebay.com
#6 Panda Sushi
Image source: Jimmy Choo
#7 Cat Doughnuts
Image source: nankoenig.tumblr.com
#8 Bunny Bread
Image source: Justine
#9 Sleeping Egg Cats
Image source: bentomonsters
#10 Curry Onsen
Image source: imgur.com
#11 Chewbacca Noodles
Image source: disposableaardvarksinc.blogspot.com
#12 Polar Bear Curry
Image source: 1adt.com
#13 Polar Bear Shaped Radish In Japanese Hot Pot
Image source: atmeal.exblog.jp
#14 Llama Curry
Image source: buttonde.exblog.jp
#15 Kitty Chasing Fish Latte Art By Kazuki Yamamoto
Image source: Kazuki Yamamoto
#16 Totoro Sandwich Bento
Image source: littlemissbento.com
#17 Totoro Bento And Macarons
Image source: littlemissbento.com
#18 Snoopy Curry
Image source: snapdish.co
#19 Kawaii Tiger Bread
Image source: littlemissbento.com
#20 Frozen Bento :) Snow Queen And Olaf!
Image source: littlemissbento.com
#21 Korilakkuma Bite
Image source: ohmyfoodgod.tumblr.com
#22 Bear Sandwiches
Image source: bentomonsters
#23 Sumo Onigiri!
#24 Snorlax
Image source: Buzzfeed
#25 Hugging Bear Cookies
Image source: MaaTamagosan
#26 Koi Fish Shaped Sushi
Image source: knifesuki.jugem.jp
#27 Cat In A Sleeping Bag
Image source: bentomonsters
#28 My Neighbor Totoro
Image source: bentomonsters
#29 Bunnies Bento
#30 Kiiroitori And The Bunnies
Image source: dieknoblauchkatze.ch
#31 Rabbit Manju
Image source: Chickpea
#32 Pig
Image source: bentomonsters
#33 Custard Cream Bear Bread By Mosogourmet
Image source: youtube.com
#34 Totoro
#35 Manga!
Image source: ghostandcompany.com
#36 Mice Profiteroles.
#37 Baabaa Sheep Bento
#38 Piggy Pao
Image source: facebook.com
#39 Rice Bear
#40 Doraemon Bento
#41 Bunny And Duck Whole Wheat Bread With Cherry Jam
Image source: instagram.com
#42 Cutie Lunch
#43 Ninja Turtle Cookies
#44 Kitty Hat Onigiri
Follow Us