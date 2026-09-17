40 New Comics By This Artist About Momo And Forg, Two Tiny Best Friends Who Find Joy In The Little Things

More than three years ago, we introduced Bored Panda readers to Momo and Forg, two tiny best friends created by Dutch illustrator Ruud Hendriks, better known as the artist behind HeyHeyMomo. Their wholesome adventures quickly won readers over, offering a welcome dose of sweetness in the often chaotic corners of the internet.
The cute duo are not staying confined to the comics. The artist recently launched a new merchandise website, featuring new T-shirt designs, prints of his comics, and more.
For now, though, Momo and Forg continue to bring their own small brand of optimism to the internet. Scroll down to enjoy our latest selection of their adventures!
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#1
Image source: heyheymomodraws
Momo and Forg remain the same fun-loving, optimistic little creatures they have always been. “It is rare I draw them with anything but a smile on their little faces,” Ruud shared in an interview with Bored Panda.
While their personalities have stayed largely the same, some of their traits have developed naturally over time. Forg, in particular, has become more introverted member of the duo. “Forg really became a creature of little words,” Ruud explained. Momo can happily yap away while Forg is often content to simply answer “yes” and let his friend carry on. It wasn’t something originally planned for the character, but the artist has come to enjoy the contrast between them and continues to play with that dynamic in his comics.
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Image source: heyheymomodraws
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Image source: heyheymomodraws
The ideas behind their latest adventures can come from almost anywhere. “All of the above, really,” Ruud said when asked whether his comics are inspired by personal experiences, things he sees online, or random thoughts. Shower thoughts, silly conversations with funny friends, weird YouTube videos – pretty much anything can become the starting point for a comic. Ruud keeps plenty of ideas in his phone and sketchbook, although many turn out to be “incoherent nonsense” when he looks back at them. Every now and then, though, there’s a little gem worth developing.
The artist also has another way of getting started: sometimes he simply zones out and draws a random single panel, then figures out the story afterward. As an example, he might draw Momo and Forg standing in front of an ice cream truck without knowing what is going to happen next, and only later build a little interaction around the scene. That spontaneous approach is part of what gives their adventures such an effortless quality.
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Image source: heyheymomodraws
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Image source: heyheymomodraws
The comics also have a very intentional purpose. “It has always been my goal with my drawings to bring a little bit of joy to my own little corner of the internet,” Ruud told Bored Panda. He hopes the comics can offer a small safe space where people can forget about the dark and serious things happening around them, even if only for a moment. With social media continuing to evolve, the artist feels that making an effort to appreciate the bright, simple things in life is more important than ever.
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Image source: heyheymomodraws
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