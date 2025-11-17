I Made 20 New Illustrations About An Introverted Cat Showing That It’s Ok To Be Alone Sometimes (New Pics)

Lonecat is a cat that lives alone. He enjoys what he has and doesn’t care about tomorrow or things like making a living. He cares to enjoy the here and now. As a child.
Missing that old feeling of being in awe of everything and the good imagination that took me to heights when I was a little boy, I created Lonecat, his friends, and a new world full of places and creatures I dreamed of in childhood.
I hope you enjoy it and somehow feel that old childish feeling shake inside you.
Let’s share this feeling…
P.S. I have already created some Bored Panda posts in the past, featuring additional Lonecat illustrations, so be sure to check them out!
More info: Instagram
#1 My Cousin Needs Your Help
I don’t want him to become a “lone tiger”. Not this way. I know you love cats, so let’s help these big ones.
#2 The Creep Mask Seller
Yesterday I found this strange guy around the city’s clock. He has a shop of masks and travels the world looking for the rarest items in his shop. He was looking for a mask that was stolen from him by an imp in the woods. I tried a mask but I could not be once I had no money. He got a bit creepy when I said this. Creep guy.
#3 The Floor Is Lava. Do You Still Play Like This??
#4 Potion Shop
Today I found this strange shop in my village. I never notice it here.
It’s a potion house. There are kinds of potions for everything you need. I bought one to help me to get more fish and other that I won’t tell because it’s a secret. And you? What kind of potion do you need?
#5 Mr. Mildo’s House
Mr. Mildo lives in Cabasa Village. He creates the most incredible pieces of porcelain. Some are even magical.
#6 Bip Bip!!! Bip Bip
#7 Leaving Town. Sometimes I Like To Get Out Of My City And Get Lost In The Mountains
I put my things in my backpack and head to Moons Mount to live like my ancestors. 🐆
It’s really good to reconnect with your origins you should try.
#8 The Ancient Ruins Of Gatuna
This morning I took a walk in the woods to catch some bugs. I was so far down in the woods that I got lost. And then I found this mystery place. Looks like the ruins of an old temple. I wanted to explore it but it is haunted. So I got away from there. Should I come back?
#9 Do You Feel The Same?
Everything is so huge and I’m just a tiny cat in the center of it enjoying everything.
#10 Castlebox. Be Welcome!
#11 I’m Sure You Will Never Find Me!
#12 The Spooky Tree
This month is really spooky! I don’t know why! Suddenly I’m finding myself in these frightening places. Like this old tree that I visited last night. I got really scared but my curiosity make me go there and check out what was that shining eyes. I’m sure you can’t guess what I figured out.
#13
Lights are off and there is a strange and spooky sound outside home. Should I go take a look?
#14 Someone Stop This Elf
This morning was really hard. This tiny wood elf stole my breakfast. And he was so fast I wasn’t able to get him. If you see this little guy around please let me know.
#15 I Had A Dream
#16 Coraluna’s Magical Instruments
Coraluna open a store last month. It’s a store of magical instruments. So cool! She makes the instruments herself and there is much good stuff there.
#17 Some Bitter Coffee?
Do you like coffee? If you like you must meet me at Poma’s Cafe. ☕ She has the worst coffee that you will love. I don’t know how she does It but her awful coffee tastes so good. I was there yesterday! We can go there anytime!
#18 Exploring The Minuto’s World!
Minutos are these little guys who walks all day long exploring kitchens, backpacksand your cabinets.
They don’t like to be seen.
#19 Ask To Rock Guru
I decided to help Mr. cricket to find his baby. He had the idea to go ask the rock sage in the Roxa valley. Rock Sage is a millenary being who knows everything. But he seems to speak only in enigmas and I’m not very good at it. “Turn around now, and you will see what you are looking for!” that was what he said, What it could mean? Can you help us?
#20 This Is Coraluna! She Can Make Any Stuff Flies. Cool, Right!?
Follow Us