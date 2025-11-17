I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

by

Hey there, Bored Pandas! Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live with ADHD, autism, and other mental illnesses? Well, wonder no more because I’ve got the inside scoop!

My life is basically a comedy of errors, and I’ve captured it all in my hilarious comics. From forgetting to put on pants before leaving the house to getting lost in my own backyard, my daily struggles are guaranteed to make you laugh.

So if you’re looking for a good chuckle and a peek into the world of the neurodivergent living, then check out my comics. Just be prepared to relate a little too close to the chaos!

More info: Instagram

#1

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#2

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#3

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#4

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#5

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#6

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#7

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#8

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#9

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#10

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#11

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#12

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#13

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#14

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#15

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#16

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#17

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#18

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#19

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#20

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#21

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#22

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#23

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

#24

I Make Relatable Comics To Explain What It Is Like To Live With ADHD And Autism (24 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8 Iconic Album Covers Could Have Looked Completely Different
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Times People Missed Something Big Happening In The World And Were So Confused About It
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Things People Wish They Knew Before Moving Out, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Photoshop These Wolves To Make Them Look Cool (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Shares Advice On What Is Truly “Sexy” When You’re Married
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Documented The 10 Year Friendship Of My American Staffie And Adopted Kitten And This Is What It Looks Like
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.