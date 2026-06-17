31 New Cute And Funny Animal Paintings By Alison Friend To Melt Your Heart Completely

Animal portraits tend to be charming on their own, but Alison Friend gives them an extra layer of personality. In her paintings, cats, dogs, pigs, and other animals do more than simply pose for the viewer. What makes Alison’s work so instantly recognizable is the way she blends classic oil painting techniques with playful, modern humor. Her animals often look like they stepped out of an old portrait gallery, only to reveal very contemporary habits and moods.
Bored Panda featured Alison’s adorable animal drawings a while ago, and this time we’re taking a look at more of her comedic pet portraits. Now based in the Lake District, she studied Fine Art and Printmaking at Nottingham Trent University. She is also an accomplished children’s book illustrator, having worked on more than twenty books for publishers such as HarperCollins, Nosy Crow, Hodder Children’s, Templar, Usborne, Little Tiger Press, Alfred Knopf, and Artisan.
Scroll down to meet some of Alison’s charming painted characters, and don’t forget to upvote the portraits that made you smile the most.
More info: alisonfriend.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 “Cinnamon”
Image source: Alison Friend
#2 “Pom Pom Chanel”
Image source: Alison Friend
#3 “William”
Image source: Alison Friend
#4 “Bagel Boy”
Image source: Alison Friend
#5 “She Was Working On Her Table Manners”
Image source: Alison Friend
#6 “He Was Lost Without Little Donkey”
Image source: Alison Friend
#7 “Her Granny Knitted It”
Image source: Alison Friend
#8 “Mable”
Image source: Alison Friend
#9 “Macarons For Josephine”
Image source: Alison Friend
#10 “Paul, Sometimes Pawl”
Image source: Alison Friend
#11 “Pepper”
Image source: Alison Friend
#12 “Crystal”
Image source: Alison Friend
#13 “Cupcake And Friends”
Image source: Alison Friend
#14 “Rosie”
Image source: Alison Friend
#15 “They Found Catnip, And Lost Their Minds”
Image source: Alison Friend
#16 “Clash Of The Tartans”
Image source: Alison Friend
#17 “Cute Pete”
Image source: Alison Friend
#18 “Falconry For Beginners”
Image source: Alison Friend
#19 “Well Loved”
Image source: Alison Friend
#20 “Cookie Bun”
Image source: Alison Friend
#21 “Floof On A Poof”
Image source: Alison Friend
#22 “Pearl”
Image source: Alison Friend
#23 “Chiquito Pericoso”
Image source: Alison Friend
#24 “One Slice Is Nice, Two Is Better”
Image source: Alison Friend
#25 “Pizza Lovers”
Image source: Alison Friend
#26 “Posie”
Image source: Alison Friend
#27 “Dentay”
Image source: Alison Friend
#28 “Archie Lost A Ball And Found Six”
Image source: Alison Friend
#29 “Cookie Interuptus”
Image source: Alison Friend
#30 “Downward Dog”
Image source: Alison Friend
#31 “Found A Friend”
Image source: Alison Friend
Follow Us