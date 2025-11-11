18 Of The Weirdest Smuggling Schemes Ever Caught By Customs

by

We imagine that the day-to-day work of a customs agent at a busy airport can probably get a bit monotonous, but sometimes, we hear about the discovery of some extraordinarily bizarre or hare-brained scheme that smugglers tried to use to smuggle contraband. An imgur user collected a list of some of the weirdest customs finds ever made. Though they didn’t make it, you’ve got to give them a hand for their creativity.

Our readers in the U.S. may immediately associate customs agents with national security or the war on drugs, customs agents around the world also have to deal with the endangered animal black market.

(h/t: chaosundivided)

Money In Bread

Image credits: Reuters

Cocaine In Breast Implants

Image credits: Reuters

Cocaine In Candy Eggs

Image credits: Reuters

Weed In The Shape Of A Donkey

Image credits: Reuters

Geckos In A Book

Image credits: Reuters

Ecstasy Inside Mr. Potato Head

Image credits: Reuters

Wooden Door Filled With Cocaine

Image credits: Reuters

The Base Of This “Plant” Is Compressed Ephedrine

Image credits: Reuters

Frogs In A Film Canister

Image credits: Reuters

Steroids In Lube Oil Bottles

Image credits: Reuters

Cats Filled With Opium

Image credits: AP

Snake Inside A Clay Pot

Image credits: Reuters

Clams, Each Filled With 10g Of Cocaine And Glued Shut

Image credits: CORBIS

Methamphetamine Covered In Chocolate

Image credits: Reuters

Dead Bugs Stuffed With Cocaine

Image credits: imgur.com

Cigarettes In A Soccer Ball

Image credits: Reuters

Pistol Hidden In A Stuffed Animal

Image credits: Reuters

Avocado Filled With Cocaine

Image credits: Stuart Clarke/REX

Patrick Penrose
