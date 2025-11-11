18 Of The Weirdest Smuggling Schemes Ever Caught By Customs

We imagine that the day-to-day work of a customs agent at a busy airport can probably get a bit monotonous, but sometimes, we hear about the discovery of some extraordinarily bizarre or hare-brained scheme that smugglers tried to use to smuggle contraband. An imgur user collected a list of some of the weirdest customs finds ever made. Though they didn’t make it, you’ve got to give them a hand for their creativity.
Our readers in the U.S. may immediately associate customs agents with national security or the war on drugs, customs agents around the world also have to deal with the endangered animal black market.
(h/t: chaosundivided)
Money In Bread
Image credits: Reuters
Cocaine In Breast Implants
Image credits: Reuters
Cocaine In Candy Eggs
Image credits: Reuters
Weed In The Shape Of A Donkey
Image credits: Reuters
Geckos In A Book
Image credits: Reuters
Ecstasy Inside Mr. Potato Head
Image credits: Reuters
Wooden Door Filled With Cocaine
Image credits: Reuters
The Base Of This “Plant” Is Compressed Ephedrine
Image credits: Reuters
Frogs In A Film Canister
Image credits: Reuters
Steroids In Lube Oil Bottles
Image credits: Reuters
Cats Filled With Opium
Image credits: AP
Snake Inside A Clay Pot
Image credits: Reuters
Clams, Each Filled With 10g Of Cocaine And Glued Shut
Image credits: CORBIS
Methamphetamine Covered In Chocolate
Image credits: Reuters
Dead Bugs Stuffed With Cocaine
Image credits: imgur.com
Cigarettes In A Soccer Ball
Image credits: Reuters
Pistol Hidden In A Stuffed Animal
Image credits: Reuters
Avocado Filled With Cocaine
Image credits: Stuart Clarke/REX
Follow Us