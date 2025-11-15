You Think Your Job Sucks? Then Take A Look At These 40 Employee Conversations With Clients From Hell (New Pics)

by

Everyone who has worked in retail knows that for every good customer, you get 2 horrible ones pulling up in the parking lot. It’s a law. Like gravity.

But some people are so rude, so annoying, and so malicious, it’s like they’re on a quest to make as many workers miserable as possible. And sometimes they succeed.

When someone like that ruins your day, there’s only one thing you can do. Vent online. I mean, you can’t punch the jerk or anything—you’re still in uniform. Pull off a stunt that damages the reputation of the company you’re working for and you’re out the door.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of these stories to show you that people in retail really deserve our respect; they go through these situations every day. For more similar experiences, check out our older pieces here and here.

#1

Image source: GiF

#2

Image source: GiF

#3

Image source: GiF

#4

Image source: GiF

#5

Image source: GiF

#6

Image source: wetthing

#7

Image source: notalwaysright

#8

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#9

Image source: GiF

#10

Image source: GiF

#11

Image source: notalwaysright

#12

Image source: GiF

#13

Image source: notalwaysright

#14

Image source: GiF

#15

Image source: clientsfh

#16

Image source: notalwaysright

#17

Image source: notalwaysright

#18

Image source: TaoTeChing81

#19

Image source: clientsfh

#20

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#21

Image source: GiF

#22

Image source: tmesispieces

#23

Image source: GiF

#24

Image source: GiF

#25

Image source: notalwaysright

#26

Image source: notalwaysright

#27

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#28

Image source: clientsfh

#29

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#30

Image source: notalwaysright

#31

Image source: notalwaysright

#32

Image source: notalwaysright

#33

Image source: TaoTeChing81

#34

Image source: clientsfh

#35

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#36

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#37

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

#38

Image source: clientsfh

#39

Image source: notalwaysright

#40

Image source: benadrylbumblebutt

