The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

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Some people get their hit from watching horror movies, doing extreme sports, or chasing risky experiences. But some people (not necessarily excluding the previous categories) also derive guilty pleasure from looking at cursed images.

This genre of internet visuals includes weird, unsettling, gross, and often completely illogical photos. For instance, a cooked fish head rearranged with corn kernels for teeth and peas in its eye sockets. Or a finger so violently wrinkled and pruned from water that it looks unnatural and creepy.

Some of these images lean into dark humor, but others are genuinely gross and even disturbing. We’ve rounded up the best, and the worst, ones from r/cursedimages right here.

#1 Cursed_blob

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: RentUsual_2952

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

#2 Cursed_photo Of My Wife… I Think

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: MiddleMaterial9796

#3 Cursed_gender_reveal

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: naomifromjax

The driving force behind why we create, share, and obsess over these unsettling photos is our morbid curiosity.

It’s the same reason horror films succeed and true crime documentaries are popular.

Studies show that our brains are hardwired to investigate the bizarre, disturbing, or potentially hazardous. It’s because we can’t resist trying to make sense of the uncanny.

#4 Cursed_projection

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: weedyneedyfeedy

#5 Cursed_digit

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: ViolatingBadgers

#6 Cursed_dinner

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

Beyond the thrill of danger, however, lies an evolutionary trait that specifically fuels our fascination with cursed images: sensation-seeking through novelty.

“Humans evolved to be drawn to things that are novel. We’re descendants of humans who had the curiosity and motivation to go out and explore, but also the ability to quickly notice and take action when confronted with something new,” says Margee Kerr, an author and sociologist who studies fear.

#7 Cursed_news

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Cold_Ad8497

#8 Cursed_trash

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: blake_the_dreadnough

#9 Cursed_lesson

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: FishWithFangs

Neuroscience strongly supports this connection with novelty.

When we encounter something genuinely new, our brains actively reward us. And whenever our mind successfully registers a completely original piece of visual information, it triggers a surge of dopamine.

In modern society, this drive makes us hunt for shiny weirdness.

You’ve probably never seen a picture of the intricate, sponge-like brood comb and structural pillars inside the nest of an Australian native stingless bee. But when you do, your brain rewards you for your discovery, which makes you want to keep scrolling.

#10 Cursed_dinner_decoration

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: the_no_mic

#11 Cursed_animal

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: IamASlut_soWhat

#12 Cursed_giveaway

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: AMSteve2901

To be clear, nobody actually thinks these pictures are haunted or dripping with supernatural mojo. And they aren’t traditional horror, either — there’s no monster jumping out from the shadows.

Yet somehow, a single cursed image can trigger that exact same dread you get during a scary movie.

That’s really where the name comes from. These images might make you feel off — a mix of confusion, disgust, and mild panic.

There is something fundamentally wrong with them that breaks the unspoken rules of how the world is supposed to look like.

#13 Cursed_selfie

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: superviespiel

#14 Cursed_sonic

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: soosaasees

#15 Cursed_goat

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

The genre really took off back in 2015 on Tumblr, where users started slapping the cursed image label on anything that felt deeply unsettling — often because of weird subject matter or terrible image quality. From there, Twitter and Instagram accounts dedicated to hunting down the strange and surreal popularized the trend.

What makes these pictures stand out is that they completely reject the usual social media playbook. There’s zero effort to be aesthetic. You won’t find carefully curated golden-hour lighting or perfectly styled lifestyle images here.

In fact, the uglier and harsher the photo, the better.

Most cursed images also have a raw, unpolished grit — thanks to aggressive camera flashes, grainy low resolution, and washed-out looks from an early-2000s digital camera.

#16 Cursed_room

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Green_pumped_up_men1

#17 Cursed_sleep

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Atalkingpizzabox

#18 Cursed_beverage

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Thanks942

Part of the appeal of these images is that all this discomfort is totally harmless. Your brain gets a quick jolt of confusion or unease, but the second it realizes you aren’t actually in danger, that tension flips straight into humor or curiosity. From there, sending it to a friend turns it into a shared inside joke.

Scrolling through cursed images is just a way to chase a thrill. Research shows it lets you tap into the same emotional rush you get from a horror movie, a true crime podcast, or a roller coaster — giving you a quick hit of intensity while you’re safe and cozy on the couch.

“It’s a mixture of what’s comfortable and what’s uncertain. We know we’re not really threatened by an image, because it’s on a computer. But there’s still an ambiguity. That drives an information-gathering process, especially if we’re distanced from the potential threat,” says Colton Scrivner, from the University of Chicago who studied human’s interest in violence and creepiness.

#19 Cursed_candy Storage

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: kawaii_webuser

#20 Cursed_skull

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: ViceElysium

#21 Cursed_service

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: RowEntire6978

Scroll past enough perfect feeds and you start to forget what real life actually looks like. These photos fix that. They’re messy, confusing, and a little unhinged — proof that the world is stranger than any filter can hide.

Use this list as a reset button. As you scroll, notice what you feel — which photo gets a laugh, and which one makes you want to look away.

#22 Cursed_thing I Swallowed In 2007 Finally Reaching Maturity

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: VerlieH

#23 Cursed_drawing

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Jazzyoildrinker

#24 Cursed_spaghetti

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: MuchButterfly9459

#25 Cursed_dog

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: drimpazz

#26 Cursed_proposal

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#27 Cursed_headphone

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: LeadingRoad7730

#28 Cursed_gardening

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: leftliquid10

#29 Cursed_bread

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: LonelyL0verxD

#30 Cursed_group

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: StormGrouchy630

#31 Cursed_mouse Pad

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Chemical-Charity8333

#32 Cursed_teatime

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: AMSteve2901

#33 Cursed_murmuration

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#34 Cursed_toilet

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: peeinurpants

#35 Cursed_digital Circus

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: KrisspyApples

#36 Cursed_couch

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: obeyprinxess

#37 Cursed_confetti_man

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#38 Cursed_eye Contact

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: DABDEB

#39 Cursed_tv

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: redditsucksqee

#40 Cursed_watermelon Circle

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#41 Cursed_observer

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: FishWithFangs

#42 Cursed_freindship

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: PhatPanda69699

#43 Cursed_waterpark_mascot

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Cheap-Candle-953

#44 Cursed_vanride

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Kyleft2001

#45 Cursed_knees

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#46 Cursed_tooth Brush Holder

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: PhatPanda69699

#47 Cursed_pig

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#48 Cursed_bite

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: coconutfiend009

#49 Cursed_coop

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: genderest

#50 Cursed_car

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: xethu

#51 Cursed_fairwell

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#52 Cursed_birthday

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Local_Dog_Man_420

#53 Cursed_parmesan

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: ZelartgRed3333

#54 Cursed_luggage

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Educational-Ear-3136

#55 Cursed_peppers

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Dystrov

#56 Cursed_pokemon

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: [deleted]

#57 Cursed_challenge

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Necessary-Win-8730

#58 Cursed_ear

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#59 Cursed_lighter

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: RevolutionaryMaybe97

#60 Cursed_limbs

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: peeinurpants

#61 Cursed_strolling

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: Fearless-Good-8695

#62 Cursed_bunny

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: [deleted]

#63 Cursed_teeth

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: redditsucksqee

#64 Cursed_santa

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: JDOGGoNE1

#65 Cursed_vulture Who Walked Inside My Building

The Camera Probably Exploded After Taking These 65 Images That Are Heavily Cursed

Image source: paumAlho

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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