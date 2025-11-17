Hey Pandas, What Random And Interesting Facts Have You Learned? (Closed)

by

If you’ve ever learned anything interesting online, post it here!

#1

The fact that Iraq had 550 metric tonnes of yellow cake uranium that was found in 2008. It would later be secretly moved to Canada.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-secretly-takes-yellowcake-from-iraq/

#2

there is a syndrome called guevedoces syndrome that makes a child grow up with what looks like a vagina. But when they hit puberty they grow a penis. the name roughly translate to penis at 12

#3

that our chances of dying from a duck are low – exceptionally low – but never nil.

#4

Our anuses can stretch up to 7 inches and a raccoon can fit down to a tiny 4 inch hole.

