Hey Pandas, What Random And Interesting Facts Have You Learned? (Closed)

If you’ve ever learned anything interesting online, post it here!
#1
The fact that Iraq had 550 metric tonnes of yellow cake uranium that was found in 2008. It would later be secretly moved to Canada.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-secretly-takes-yellowcake-from-iraq/
#2
there is a syndrome called guevedoces syndrome that makes a child grow up with what looks like a vagina. But when they hit puberty they grow a penis. the name roughly translate to penis at 12
#3
that our chances of dying from a duck are low – exceptionally low – but never nil.
#4
Our anuses can stretch up to 7 inches and a raccoon can fit down to a tiny 4 inch hole.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us