“Our Son Called Me Elon Musk”: 79 Times Tumblr Took A Rather Wild And Unexpected Turn (New Pics)

Tumblr is like a modern day marriage between social networking and blogging. A “microblog” if you will. And the thing about blogging is that you can say pretty much whatever’s on your mind.

Unlike many other platforms where posts are short, polished, and carefully curated, Tumblr often veers off the beaten path. Here, rabbit holes reign supreme and strange tangents take unexpected twists and turns of their own. One minute, you’re minding your own business and posting about yet another random, adulting problem you encountered last Tuesday. The next, it’s become a deep discussion about the rising cost of living and how Kylie Jenner’s private jet is contributing to climate change.

Tumblr has more than 130 million active users a month and it’s easy to get lost in the collective chaos. Enter Curated Tumblr: a micro-version of the microblog, where people share the best posts they’ve spotted on the platform. Bored Panda has put together a list of our personal favorites. They have nothing in common, except that they’re all a bunch of clumsy, clever and wild thoughts that at some point popped into someone’s head, and ended up online.

#1 Understanding The World

Image source: SupportMeta

#2 Thank God For American Public Transit

Image source: Daphneleef

#3 Flight Attendant POV

Image source: gur40goku

#4 I Put A Spell On You~~

Image source: ATN-Antronach

#5 Incredible Betrayal

Image source: Hummerous

#6 Ambassador For Hungary

Image source: Hummerous

#7 They Really Melt Down At The Smallest Thing

Image source: MartyrOfDespair

#8 Too Far

Image source: GinaWhite_tt

#9 Like, Duh?

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#10 Reinvented Gender Norms

Image source: Hummerous

#11 Kids These Days Can’t Even Write The Equivalent Of An Average Aita Or Aio Post

Image source: yeehonkings

#12 Derogative

Image source: Hummerous

#13 Bringing Everyone Together

Image source: Hummerous

#14 Lgbt+-X÷

Image source: yeehonkings

#15 On AI And College

Image source: literalmothman

#16 I’m Deceased

Image source: Silent_Blacksmith_29

#17 The Most Fascinating Person I Am Glad To Have Never Met

Image source: thesusiephone

#18 He Is Robot

Image source: dqUu3QlS

#19 Generational

Image source: Jupiter_Crush

#20 Net Peeve

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#21 “Teams Is Inferior To In-Office” My Brother In Christ, You Made The Application

Image source: DreadDiana

#22 Body Positivity

Image source: sunnyydayman

#23 And There It Is

Image source: ejchristian86

#24 Right?

Image source: CookieCrushXX

#25 Divorced From Reality

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#26 Entrenched Symbolism

Image source: AscendedDragonSage

#27 State Controversial Things In The Comments So I Can Sort By Controversial

Image source: Silent_Blacksmith_29

#28 What

Image source: LadyStardustAlright

#29 Gave Away Their Location

Image source: DreadDiana

#30 Art?

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#31 Birth Control

Image source: SaraAnnabelle

#32 Snakes

Image source: Heroic-Forger

#33 Hp

Image source: Heckyll_Jive

#34 Truly Wonderful, The Mind Of A Child Is

Image source: AldrigeRain

#35 Realistic Communism

Image source: AustralianSilly

#36 Dream Job Tbh

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#37 They See Me Rollin

Image source: Razaberry

#38 Sweet Spot Between Temperature Extremes

Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun

#39 Girls In Voice Chat

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#40 Challenging God With A Sweater

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#41 Different Education Terms

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#42 The Capacity To Be Normal Is Rare In Some

Image source: ATN-Antronach

#43 Germ Theory To The Unaware

Image source: Sickfor-TheBigSun

#44 I, A Rock Collector

Image source: netphilia

#45 The Stakes Have Risen And So Has My Desire To Donate

Image source: joyfulnoises

#46 Easy Prey

Image source: Silent_Blacksmith_29

#47 They Always End Up As Blonde White Women

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#48 “Theoretical”

Image source: dacoolestguy

#49 Oval Office Having An Extremely Normal One

Image source: yeehonkings

#50 Uwu Just A Little War Crime, As A Treat

Image source: dacoolestguy

#51 Middle Aged White Women

Image source: Hummerous

#52 Illustrator

Image source: Hummerous

#53 Luigi Himself

Image source: Sonic_the_hedgedog

#54 Superman vs. Cybertruck

Image source: Trooper924

#55 Slightly Better

Image source: Hummerous

#56 Fun Costume Ideas

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#57 *asthmatic Aloha Noises*

Image source: Heroic-Forger

#58 Pride Posting Day 16

Image source: Neuta-Isa

#59 Error: Unknown Baby

Image source: yeehonkings

#60 Toxic Masculinity But Like A Cool Version

Image source: Faenix_Wright

#61 Superman Is So Good Guys

Image source: infinitysaga

#62 On Science And Research

Image source: Eireika

#63 It’s Gonna Be Pretty Humiliating When The Kids Finally Get Good

Image source: Sir_Insom

#64 Lack Of Online Spaces For Kids

Image source: Lumbledob_

#65 Kid Who Watches A Lot Of Cartoons

Image source: AustralianSilly

#66 A Metaphorical Artwork Taken Quite Literally

Image source: AustralianSilly

#67 Whoopsie

Image source: one_moment_please16

#68 Sibling Experience

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#69 Writers Ask The Big Questions

Image source: DreadDiana

#70 Children Are Strange

Image source: hxneycovess

#71 A Lot More Things Are Pseudoscience Than You Might Think

Image source: Gru-some

#72 Absence Of Smells

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#73 In Light Of A Certain Mod Abusing Their Powers Here, I Feel That This Is Once Again Relevant

Image source: maleficalruin

#74 Odysseus

Image source: 56358779

#75 The Benefits Of Democracy

Image source: RevolutionaryOwlz

#76 I Would Like This Too

Image source: MaleficentImpact1672

#77 Wahoo

Image source: SlayVideos

#78 Please Don’t Over Analyze This

Image source: OwnCod323

