26 Organizations In Modern Society That Should Be Called Cults Despite Formally Not Called One, According To Folks Online

How often do we use the words “cult” or “iconic” in relation to celebrities, movies or TV shows, sports teams, brands or hobbies? Perhaps too often. But does this mean that the object of our admiration and worship has all the signs of a real cult? Some will laugh and say no. Someone will think and say: “Perhaps…”

Recently, a viral thread has appeared in the AskReddit community, dedicated to various people and phenomena in our lives that have all the signs of a cult, while not actually being a cult. So here’s a selection of the most interesting points in this list, carefully collected by Bored Panda.

#1

The dudes with the “toxic masculinity” type of views and opinions.

Bro, being disrespectful to women doesn’t make you an alpha male, it makes you an a*****e.

#2

Andrew tate fans

#3

elon musk fanboys who meat ride everything he says

#4

Fox News

#5

Mormons

#6

Flat Earth

#7

Political parties

#8

HOA’s

#9

Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) from the Philippines is a cult pretending to be a religion. These people visit your home when you miss church, require you to declare your earnings (and then ask for contributions). And even dictate who to vote during elections. Big yikes.

#10

Apple fanboys.

Realistically any overly aggressive brand loyalty, but Apple people are the worst.

#11

sororities and greek life in general

#12

the cult of idealization of productivity. I’m glad that people manage their time and are motivated, but when every second one screams that “you need to get up at 4 in the morning, because the strongest do it” sorry, but I don’t see the point in this if there is no goal. it would be better to say HOW HEALTHY SLEEP is important.

#13

Disney

#14

Peloton

#15

lululemon. i worked there and we had “regulars” that would come in each week for new stuff. the employee culture is weird too

#16

Jeep owners

#17

Weight Watchers

#18

Taylor Swift fans ✨

#19

Competitive dance.

#20

High school theater departments

#21

USMC.

#22

MrBeast worshippers

#23

The band THE CULT

#24

Texas A&M

#25

Academia

#26

Horse riding groups

