26 Organizations In Modern Society That Should Be Called Cults Despite Formally Not Called One, According To Folks Online

How often do we use the words “cult” or “iconic” in relation to celebrities, movies or TV shows, sports teams, brands or hobbies? Perhaps too often. But does this mean that the object of our admiration and worship has all the signs of a real cult? Some will laugh and say no. Someone will think and say: “Perhaps…”
Recently, a viral thread has appeared in the AskReddit community, dedicated to various people and phenomena in our lives that have all the signs of a cult, while not actually being a cult. So here’s a selection of the most interesting points in this list, carefully collected by Bored Panda.
#1
The dudes with the “toxic masculinity” type of views and opinions.
Bro, being disrespectful to women doesn’t make you an alpha male, it makes you an a*****e.
Image source: SmackEh, Andrew Nevins
#2
Andrew tate fans
Image source: sommargewitter, Anything Goes With James English
#3
elon musk fanboys who meat ride everything he says
Image source: 111lilac, JD Lasica
#4
Fox News
Image source: Brunchwithbears, Johnny Silvercloud
#5
Mormons
Image source: callsignroadrunner, Drew Rae
#6
Flat Earth
Image source: ThatDudeBox, ricardo
#7
Political parties
Image source: NautiqueG, cottonbro studio
#8
HOA’s
Image source: llcucf80, Sue Thompson
#9
Iglesia ni Cristo (Church of Christ) from the Philippines is a cult pretending to be a religion. These people visit your home when you miss church, require you to declare your earnings (and then ask for contributions). And even dictate who to vote during elections. Big yikes.
Image source: The_Wild_Tonberry, Reb2008
#10
Apple fanboys.
Realistically any overly aggressive brand loyalty, but Apple people are the worst.
Image source: No-Patient1365, Kanesue
#11
sororities and greek life in general
Image source: alibababutnotreally, Juan Vargas
#12
the cult of idealization of productivity. I’m glad that people manage their time and are motivated, but when every second one screams that “you need to get up at 4 in the morning, because the strongest do it” sorry, but I don’t see the point in this if there is no goal. it would be better to say HOW HEALTHY SLEEP is important.
Image source: dashaaas, Thirdman
#13
Disney
Image source: brattcatt420, Craig Adderley
#14
Peloton
Image source: C-LOgreen, SpartyZag
#15
lululemon. i worked there and we had “regulars” that would come in each week for new stuff. the employee culture is weird too
Image source: pink_grapeFruity, Carolyn Coles
#16
Jeep owners
Image source: TwoThirdsDone, Zsolt Joo
#17
Weight Watchers
Image source: pittypaterson, theimpulsivebuy
#18
Taylor Swift fans ✨
Image source: eternally_inept, taylorswift
#19
Competitive dance.
Image source: MaryinPgh, Yaroslav Shuraev
#20
High school theater departments
Image source: pittypaterson, Joe Wolf
#21
USMC.
Image source: KnucklesMacKellough
#22
MrBeast worshippers
Image source: Oppos851, mrbeast
#23
The band THE CULT
Image source: DEFPOTEC8, officialcult
#24
Texas A&M
Image source: CJK5Hookers, Texas A&M Health Science Center
#25
Academia
Image source: NeatureNature, cottonbro studio
#26
Horse riding groups
Image source: Ali8ly, Jean van der Meulen
Follow Us