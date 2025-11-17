Hey Pandas, What Makes You Say, “I Don’t Care”?

Life and the things in it can be complicated. What societal standard have you decided doesn’t matter? Simplify your life and lower stress by not caring about silly or unimportant things.
#1
I don’t care that I’m young, pretty and female.
Being single is okay too. If I want it, it’s not your business to tell me otherwise.
#2
When people call me wierd…
Like tell me something i dont know, im weird and i luv it :D
#3
People who have to advertise their pronouns. Just stop, OK?
#4
I don’t care what the scale says. Up or down , my weight is not what I guide myself by. I want my clothes to fit comfortably and to feel good. The numbers on the scale don’t matter, I don’t care.
#5
Anything about my age. Just because I’m a teenager doesn’t mean I act one specific way. I am allowed to feel emotions because of my environment, and they’re still valid and need to be respected, even if it might be horomonal.
#6
I don’t care what you think about how I manage my mental health you aren’t my doctor and my pills work. I don’t want to go off them. My anxiety is real and no I can’t just calm down, My ADHD is impossible to manage I can’t sit still and I can’t focus at all because I AM the distraction. Plus that would mean also going off my night meds and sadly melatonin alone doesn’t work for me!
#7
#4
I don’t care if you call me childish, if it’s fun to me I’ll definitely do it
#8
When I’ve tried so long and hard to care bout someone and they never care back and hurt me
#9
I don’t really care about your sexual orientation, your gender fluidity, your so-called ‘Dissociative identity Disorder’, your ze/zem pronouns and your take on modern fascism.
It’s just a two-week work project Mia/Milo, I just need your slides by next Tuesday.
#10
Any news about the Kardashians / Jenners.
#11
People telling me I “dress like a boy” ok cool. I couldn’t care less. I wear what is comfortable and what fits my fashion sense. Find someone else to fuss about.
#12
Any of your lame-a*s shittalking. Like damn shakespeare im cryin
#13
Grades. Grades only matter because good grades get you into better schools which get you into better colleges which get you better knowledge to get a better job some point later in your life. Also being insane, if you’re all having fun, the whole world could be insane for all I care. “You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it.” -Robin Williams
#14
The whole boy clothes and girl clothes, I prefer boy clothes because they fit me better and aren’t sparkly. Once I wore a suit and tie to a school dance, I looked so dapper.
#15
1: high school
2: people who yell at me for just trying to get my work done and not socializing even tho im an introvert
and finally, 3: politics
#16
I say i dont care when I have the lyrics to “my thoughts on Neogaff” dying in my head
#17
when someone (my parents) say(s) “others do it, so that means it’s fun” like no if i don’t find it fun i don’t find it fun
Follow Us