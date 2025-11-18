50 Interesting Photos That Show The Side Of History That Didn’t Make The Cut Into Textbooks

Old photos have a magical way of transporting us to another time, making history feel oddly personal and vivid. Historic pictures serve as windows into the past, revealing glimpses of everyday life from long ago.

The Instagram account @ilovehistory115 is dedicated to reviving vintage snapshots, bringing old-time charm into our feed. Today Pandas, we’ve compiled some of their best photos that might give you a daily dose of history with a side of nostalgia.

#1 Mississippi’s First Interracial Couple- August 3, 1970

#2 Fred Rogers Performing A “Bedside Solo Show” For 7-Year Old Beth Usher During Her Coma After Undergoing Surgery For “Rasmussen’s Encephalitis” At The John Hopkins Childrens’ Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland, 1987

#3 1969: Margaret Hamilton Next To The Navigation Software She And Her Team At Mit Wrote For The Apollo Program

#4 Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade, 1914/1915

#5 WWII Veteran Dean Mccandless From The 505 Pir Of The 82nd Airborne Division. He Made All Four Combat Jumps (Sicily, Italy, Normandy, And The Netherlands)

#6 Family Portrait After W-W-1

#7 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran, 1973

#8 Animal Therapy, 1956

#9 A Soldier Shares His Food With Two Dutch Kids, 1945

#10 The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955

#11 An American Soldier Wears A Hand Lettered “War Is Hell” Slogan On His Helmet, Vietnam, 1965

#12 The “Hasanlu Lovers” Died Around 800 B.c. And Were Discovered In 1972. They Died In What Seems To Be An Embrace Or Kiss, And Remained That Way For 2800 Years

#13 Young Girl Wearing Prosthetic Legs, England, 1890-1910

#14 This Is Maud Wagner, Who Is Widely Believed To Be The First Female Professional Tattoo Artist In The Us, 1907

#15 Portrait Of John Smith, Also Known As The White Wolf, Elderly Native American Chippewa Of Cass Lake, Minnesota, In Traditional Dress, 1914. (Probably Born Between 1822 And 1826, Although Presumably As Early As 1784; Died In February 6, 1922)

#16 The Night They Ended Prohibition, December 5th, 1933

#17 Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930

#18 Portrait Of Mother And Child During The Great Depression, 1939

#19 Penn Station, NY 1943. A Soldier’s Farewell To His Wife

#20 Father Passes Out When He Meets His Triplets For The First Time, 1946

#21 French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915

#22 During The Spanish Flu Of 1918 In California

#23 Eunice Hancock, A 21-Year-Old Woman, Operates A Compressed-Air Grinder In A Midwest Aircraft Plant During W-W-II. August 1942

#24 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City’s World Trade Center’s North Tower, 1976

#25 Two Girls Dancing In The Streets Of London, 1954

#26 A German Immigrant Girl Waits To Be Processed At Ellis Island – New York, 1926

#27 Japanese-American College Students During Their Relocation To An Internment Camp. Sacramento, 1942

#28 Homecoming Prisoner – Vienna, Austria Ca 1946

#29 A Boy Shows Off His Ray Gun, 1950s

#30 “Do Your Bit! Skate To Work” Women Of The Uso Promoting Gas Rationing During WWII. New York City, 1940’s

#31 Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928

#32 German First World War Veteran Hans Lange With A Portrait Of Himself As A 19-Year-Old In 1918. Photograph Taken In 1998

#33 A Hippie Girl Selling Roadside Flowers In Oklahoma, 1973

#34 Patricia O’keefe, 8-Year-Old Carries Wayne Long, A 200-Pound (90 Kg) Man, On His Back In An Unusual Display Of Strength, 1940

#35 Photos Of Victorian Women Who Never Cut Her Hair, 1860-1900

#36 The Tallest (Cornelius Bruns), Shortest And Fattest (Cannon Colossus) Man Of Europe Playing A Game Of Cards, 1913

#37 Hugo Gernsback Is An Inventor Of Tele-Glasses Television-Glasses. VR Technologies Of 20th Century

#38 A Member Of The New York Police Force Hangs From A Girder, 1920

#39 The Italian Royal Family, 1905

#40 A Circus Strong Woman Balances A Piano On Her Chest, 1920

#41 Teen Boy With Hand Over Girl Eyes Surprising Her With Box Of Valentine’s Day Candy, 1940s

#42 Estonia, 1913

#43 Palm Beach Florida, 1920

#44 Robert Earl Hughes (1926–1958) Heaviest Person Recorded At 1,071 Lbs, Walked Unaided

#45 A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933

#46 Blind, 1916

#47 Netherlands, 1919

#48 Victorian Train Station, 1930

#49 Paris, 1897

#50 First King Of Saudi Arabia Ibn Saud With His Sons Prince Faisal (On The Left) And Prince Saud (On The Right) In The Early 1950s

