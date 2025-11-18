50 Interesting Photos That Show The Side Of History That Didn’t Make The Cut Into Textbooks

Old photos have a magical way of transporting us to another time, making history feel oddly personal and vivid. Historic pictures serve as windows into the past, revealing glimpses of everyday life from long ago.
The Instagram account @ilovehistory115 is dedicated to reviving vintage snapshots, bringing old-time charm into our feed. Today Pandas, we’ve compiled some of their best photos that might give you a daily dose of history with a side of nostalgia.
#1 Mississippi’s First Interracial Couple- August 3, 1970
Image source: ilovehistory115
#2 Fred Rogers Performing A “Bedside Solo Show” For 7-Year Old Beth Usher During Her Coma After Undergoing Surgery For “Rasmussen’s Encephalitis” At The John Hopkins Childrens’ Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland, 1987
Image source: ilovehistory115
#3 1969: Margaret Hamilton Next To The Navigation Software She And Her Team At Mit Wrote For The Apollo Program
Image source: ilovehistory115
#4 Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade, 1914/1915
Image source: ilovehistory115
#5 WWII Veteran Dean Mccandless From The 505 Pir Of The 82nd Airborne Division. He Made All Four Combat Jumps (Sicily, Italy, Normandy, And The Netherlands)
Image source: ilovehistory115
#6 Family Portrait After W-W-1
Image source: ilovehistory115
#7 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran, 1973
Image source: ilovehistory115
#8 Animal Therapy, 1956
Image source: ilovehistory115
#9 A Soldier Shares His Food With Two Dutch Kids, 1945
Image source: ilovehistory115
#10 The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955
Image source: ilovehistory115
#11 An American Soldier Wears A Hand Lettered “War Is Hell” Slogan On His Helmet, Vietnam, 1965
Image source: ilovehistory115
#12 The “Hasanlu Lovers” Died Around 800 B.c. And Were Discovered In 1972. They Died In What Seems To Be An Embrace Or Kiss, And Remained That Way For 2800 Years
Image source: ilovehistory115
#13 Young Girl Wearing Prosthetic Legs, England, 1890-1910
Image source: ilovehistory115
#14 This Is Maud Wagner, Who Is Widely Believed To Be The First Female Professional Tattoo Artist In The Us, 1907
Image source: ilovehistory115
#15 Portrait Of John Smith, Also Known As The White Wolf, Elderly Native American Chippewa Of Cass Lake, Minnesota, In Traditional Dress, 1914. (Probably Born Between 1822 And 1826, Although Presumably As Early As 1784; Died In February 6, 1922)
Image source: ilovehistory115
#16 The Night They Ended Prohibition, December 5th, 1933
Image source: ilovehistory115
#17 Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930
Image source: ilovehistory115
#18 Portrait Of Mother And Child During The Great Depression, 1939
Image source: ilovehistory115
#19 Penn Station, NY 1943. A Soldier’s Farewell To His Wife
Image source: ilovehistory115
#20 Father Passes Out When He Meets His Triplets For The First Time, 1946
Image source: ilovehistory115
#21 French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915
Image source: ilovehistory115
#22 During The Spanish Flu Of 1918 In California
Image source: ilovehistory115
#23 Eunice Hancock, A 21-Year-Old Woman, Operates A Compressed-Air Grinder In A Midwest Aircraft Plant During W-W-II. August 1942
Image source: ilovehistory115
#24 Photo From The Restaurant Windows On The World, Which Sat Atop New York City’s World Trade Center’s North Tower, 1976
Image source: ilovehistory115
#25 Two Girls Dancing In The Streets Of London, 1954
Image source: ilovehistory115
#26 A German Immigrant Girl Waits To Be Processed At Ellis Island – New York, 1926
Image source: ilovehistory115
#27 Japanese-American College Students During Their Relocation To An Internment Camp. Sacramento, 1942
Image source: ilovehistory115
#28 Homecoming Prisoner – Vienna, Austria Ca 1946
Image source: ilovehistory115
#29 A Boy Shows Off His Ray Gun, 1950s
Image source: ilovehistory115
#30 “Do Your Bit! Skate To Work” Women Of The Uso Promoting Gas Rationing During WWII. New York City, 1940’s
Image source: ilovehistory115
#31 Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928
Image source: ilovehistory115
#32 German First World War Veteran Hans Lange With A Portrait Of Himself As A 19-Year-Old In 1918. Photograph Taken In 1998
Image source: ilovehistory115
#33 A Hippie Girl Selling Roadside Flowers In Oklahoma, 1973
Image source: ilovehistory115
#34 Patricia O’keefe, 8-Year-Old Carries Wayne Long, A 200-Pound (90 Kg) Man, On His Back In An Unusual Display Of Strength, 1940
Image source: ilovehistory115
#35 Photos Of Victorian Women Who Never Cut Her Hair, 1860-1900
Image source: ilovehistory115
#36 The Tallest (Cornelius Bruns), Shortest And Fattest (Cannon Colossus) Man Of Europe Playing A Game Of Cards, 1913
Image source: ilovehistory115
#37 Hugo Gernsback Is An Inventor Of Tele-Glasses Television-Glasses. VR Technologies Of 20th Century
Image source: ilovehistory115
#38 A Member Of The New York Police Force Hangs From A Girder, 1920
Image source: ilovehistory115
#39 The Italian Royal Family, 1905
Image source: ilovehistory115
#40 A Circus Strong Woman Balances A Piano On Her Chest, 1920
Image source: ilovehistory115
#41 Teen Boy With Hand Over Girl Eyes Surprising Her With Box Of Valentine’s Day Candy, 1940s
Image source: ilovehistory115
#42 Estonia, 1913
Image source: ilovehistory115
#43 Palm Beach Florida, 1920
Image source: ilovehistory115
#44 Robert Earl Hughes (1926–1958) Heaviest Person Recorded At 1,071 Lbs, Walked Unaided
Image source: ilovehistory115
#45 A Circus Performer In An Aquarium Car With Crocodiles, Berlin, 1933
Image source: ilovehistory115
#46 Blind, 1916
Image source: ilovehistory115
#47 Netherlands, 1919
Image source: ilovehistory115
#48 Victorian Train Station, 1930
Image source: ilovehistory115
#49 Paris, 1897
Image source: ilovehistory115
#50 First King Of Saudi Arabia Ibn Saud With His Sons Prince Faisal (On The Left) And Prince Saud (On The Right) In The Early 1950s
Image source: ilovehistory115
#51 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
Image source: ilovehistory115
#52 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#53 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#54 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#55 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#56 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#57 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#58 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#59 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#60 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#61 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
#62 History-Pictures-Ilovehistory115
