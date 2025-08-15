Cross Stitching: My 15 Christmas Patterns

by

Hey, pandas! I’m doing what I love most – creating cross stitch patterns.

While everyone else is enjoying summer, I’m already imagining the Christmas tree. To get gifts ready in time, I need to stitch a ton of patterns – some become greeting cards, while others I frame myself, painting the frames in just the suitable color.

My collection includes Cardinals, reindeer, snowflakes, Christmas balls ,and more – each stitch tells a little story. By starting in the summer, I can calmly enjoy December, delighting friends and family with my creations without any rush.

Today I want to show you my Christmas designs.

Thanks for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

