Cross Stitching: My 15 Christmas Patterns

Hey, pandas! I’m doing what I love most – creating cross stitch patterns.
While everyone else is enjoying summer, I’m already imagining the Christmas tree. To get gifts ready in time, I need to stitch a ton of patterns – some become greeting cards, while others I frame myself, painting the frames in just the suitable color.
My collection includes Cardinals, reindeer, snowflakes, Christmas balls ,and more – each stitch tells a little story. By starting in the summer, I can calmly enjoy December, delighting friends and family with my creations without any rush.
Today I want to show you my Christmas designs.
Thanks for your attention!
More info: ballwool.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us